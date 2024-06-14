Easy Like Sunday Locust Point
Breakfast
Benedicts
Brunch Entrees
- Shrimp & Grits
Cajun Shrimp, Portugese Sausage, and chives over cheddar grits$20.95
- Short Rib Hash
Egg, over roasted potatoes, red wine braised shjort rib, fresno chimichurri, caramelized onions, and creme fraiche$18.95
- Steak & Eggs
2 eggs any style over roasted potatoes, served with garlic heirloom tomatoes and arugula$32.95
- Fried Chicken & Cornmeal Pancakes
Bettermilk fried chicken, cornmeal pancakes, topped with peach habanero and maple butter$18.95
- Tuscan Bake
Bell peper, mushroom, onion, ground pork sausage, tomato, mozzerela, feta, and egg, baked and topped with a basil, and creme fraiche. Served with toasted sourdough crostini$19.95
- Vegan Hash
Sauteed vegtables over potatoes with roasted red pepper sauce, cilantro lime aioli and avacado$17.95
Combo Plates
Handheld Favorites
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, White cheddar, Arugula, Maple Dijon Aioli on a Brioche Bun$18.95
- Breakfast Burrito
Potatoes, Green Chillis, Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon, Avacado Cream, and Creme Fraiche$17.95
- Brunch Burger
Egg, Cowboy Bacon, Chipotle Slaw, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun$18.95
- Breakfast Sandwich$14.95
Little Something
Something Sweet
- Fluffy Pancakes
choice between buttermilk and GF$16.95
- Classic French Toast
Egg-battered Brioche, topped with Powered Sugar$16.95
- Ricotta Stuffed French Toast
House made sweet ricotta, berry compote, and crumbled bacon$17.95
- Full Cornmeal Pancakes$15.95
- 1/2 Fluffy Pancakes$7.95
- 1/2 Classic French Toast$7.95
- 1/2 Stuffed$9.95
- 1/2 Cornmeal Pancakes$8.95
- Solo Pancake$4.25
- Apple Pie Vegan Pancakes$17.95
- 1/2 Gluten Free Pancakes$8.95
- Seasonal Pancakes$17.95
The Basics
Lighter Fare
Meat Sides
- Side Pork Sausage$6.00
- Side Chicken Sausage$6.00
- Side Canadian Bacon$6.00
- Side Cowboy Bacon$7.50
- Side Bacon$6.00
- Side Crispy Bacon$6.00
- Side Fried Chicken (1)$6.50
- Side Fried Chicken (2)$9.50
- Side Lox$9.95
- Side Crab Cake Small$8.95
- Side Crab Cake Large$15.95
- Side Short Rib$8.95
- Side Bacon Jam$1.95
- Side of Steak$20.95
- Side Shrimp$10.95
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.95
Sides
Lunch
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Parmesan, croutons, capers, and creamy caesar dressing]$14.95
- Chopped Salad
Lettuce, provalone, salami, feta, kalamata olives, lemon thyme chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, pickled vegtables, italian vinaigrette$16.95
- Harvest Salad
Warm seasonal vegetables over farro and arugula topped with goat cheese pepitas, and dried cranberries$16.95
Sandwiches
- Caprese
Tomatoes, fresh mozzerela, basil, pesto, balsamic reduction on ciabatta$16.95
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese
White cheddar,goat cheese, grilled onions, arugula, and spicy dijonase on sliced brioche$18.95
- Grilled Chicken & Halloumi
Pesto, cranberry aioli, tomato, and arugula on a brioche bun$17.95
- Crab Melt
Lettuce, tomato, ramoulade, and white cheddar on buttered brioche$35.95
- Turkey Brie
Cranberry jalapeno chutney, tomato, bacon, and arugula on ciabatta$17.95
- Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye$17.95
- BLT$14.95
Burgers
- The Classic Burger
Lettuce. tomato, onion, pickle, american cheese, and our secret sauce on a brioche bun$16.95
- Bacon & Goat Cheese Burger
Bacon jam, goat cheese, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic, and mayo on a brioche bun$17.95
- Brunch Burger
Egg, Cowboy Bacon, Chipotle Slaw, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun$18.95
Soup of the day
NA Drinks
- Water
- Drip Coffee$4.25
- Decaf Drip$4.25
- Iced Coffee$4.25
- Hot Tea$4.95
- Sweet Iced Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.25
- Unsweet Iced Tea$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.50
- Fruit Punch$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Mr. Pib$4.00
- Soda$4.00
- Small Orange Juice$4.50
- LRG OJ$6.00
- Small Cranberry Juice$4.50
- LRG Cranberry$6.00
- Small Apple Juice$4.50
- LRG Apple$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.50
- LRG Grapefruit Juice$6.00
- Small Grapfruit Juice$4.50
- Milk$4.50
- LRG Chocolate Milk$6.25
- Chocolate Milk$4.50
- Shirley Temple$4.25
- Hot Water & Honey$2.50
Cafe
- French Press$5.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Americano$3.00
- Cafe Latte$4.50
- Cafe Breve$4.95
- Cappuccino$4.95
- Chai Tea Latte$5.95
- Dirty Vanilla Chai Latte$5.95
- Classic Mocha$5.95
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.95
- Lavender Maple Latte$5.95
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.95
- Hot Tea Misto$5.95
- Vanilla Latte$5.95
- Spanish Latte$5.95
- Hot Chocolate$4.95
- Vanilla Matcha Latte$5.95
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.95
- Fiji Water$5.00
- Pellegrino 1/2 Liter$5.50
- Biscoff Latte$6.95
- Side of Vanilla Syrup$1.00
- Side of Hazelnut Syrup$1.00
- Side of Mocha Syrup$1.50
- Side of White Chocolate Syrup$1.50
- Side of Lavender Syrup$1.00
- Iced Matcha Brown Sugar Latte$7.00
- White Chocolate Beetroot Latte$7.95