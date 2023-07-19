Fast Healthy & Delivered More
Eat Greek
Gyro
Souvlaki
Lamb Souvlaki in pita
$14.95
inside of pita bread is our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion
Grilled Vegetables in pita
$11.95
inside of pita bread is our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion
Grilled Vegetables & Cheese in pita
$12.95
inside of pita bread is our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion
Salads
Side Protein
Side Classic
$7.50
Side Chicken
$6.50
Grilled Vegetables
$7.95
grilled eggplant, zucchini & portabella mushrooms served over a bed of lettuce & topped with our homemade eggplant dip
Grilled Vegetables & Cheese
$8.95
grilled eggplant, zucchini & portabella mushrooms topped with halloumi cheese and served over a bed of lettuce
Lamb Skewer
$9.50
Sides
Fries
$4.95
Greek Fries w/ Feta
$5.50
Feta Cheese
$5.95
Spanakopita
$6.50Out of stock
spinach, feta, onion, ricotta inside of crispy filo dough & topped with black sesamee seeds
Pita Bread
$2.50
Dolma
$6.50
5 grape leaves stuffed with rice & served over a bed of lettuce
Kibbeh
$8.50
Falafel
$7.50
5 pieces of our falafel served over a bed off lettuce & tomato
Tzatziki Dip
$3.50
Hummus
$3.50
Spicy Feta Dip
$3.50
Eggplant Salad Dip
$3.50
Kalamata Olive Dip
$3.50
Dessert
Protein Bowls
Kids Bowl
Family Meal
Eat Greek Location and Ordering Hours
(386) 236-9274
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM