Gyro

Classic Gyro

$13.50

inside of pita bread is our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Chicken Gyro

$12.50

inside of pita bread is our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Falafel in Pita

$12.50

inside of pita bread is our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki in pita

$14.95

inside of pita bread is our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Grilled Vegetables in pita

$11.95

inside of pita bread is our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Grilled Vegetables & Cheese in pita

$12.95

inside of pita bread is our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Salads

Greek Salad

$8.95

lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, kalamata olives, pepperchini, topped with feta cheese & our homemade greek dressing

Horatiki Village Salad

$8.95

tomato, cucumber, onion, olives,pepperchini, topped with feta cheese and our homemade greek dressing

Eggplant Salad

$5.95

Side Salads

$5.50

Side Protein

Side Classic

$7.50

Side Chicken

$6.50

Grilled Vegetables

$7.95

grilled eggplant, zucchini & portabella mushrooms served over a bed of lettuce & topped with our homemade eggplant dip

Grilled Vegetables & Cheese

$8.95

grilled eggplant, zucchini & portabella mushrooms topped with halloumi cheese and served over a bed of lettuce

Lamb Skewer

$9.50

Drinks

Soda

$1.95

Water

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Perrier

$2.95

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Greek Fries w/ Feta

$5.50

Feta Cheese

$5.95

Spanakopita

$6.50Out of stock

spinach, feta, onion, ricotta inside of crispy filo dough & topped with black sesamee seeds

Pita Bread

$2.50

Dolma

$6.50

5 grape leaves stuffed with rice & served over a bed of lettuce

Kibbeh

$8.50

Falafel

$7.50

5 pieces of our falafel served over a bed off lettuce & tomato

Tzatziki Dip

$3.50

Hummus

$3.50

Spicy Feta Dip

$3.50

Eggplant Salad Dip

$3.50

Kalamata Olive Dip

$3.50

Dessert

Rice Pudding

$4.95

Chocolate Pistachio Baklava

$6.50Out of stock

Wallnut Baklava

$5.50

Carrot Slice Pistachio Baklava

$8.00Out of stock

Turkish Ice Cream

$3.50

Protein Bowls

Protein Bowl

$15.95

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$10.50

Family Meal

Family Meal

$49.95