Eat Thai Restaurant - Webster 565 W Bay Area Blvd
LUNCH
- Pad Thai (L)$11.95
- Spicy Fried Rice (L)$11.95
- Thai Fried Rice (L)$11.95
- Ka Prow (L)$11.95
- Mixed Veggies (L)$11.95
- Cashew (L)$11.95
- Prik King (L)$11.95
- Eggplant (L)$11.95
- Broccoli & Oysters (L)$11.95
- Yellow curry (L)$11.95
- Red curry (L)$11.95
- Green curry (L)$11.95
- Panang curry(L)$11.95
- Massaman curry (L)$11.95
- Pad see Ew (L)$11.95
- Drunken Noodle (L)$11.95
FOOD
Appetizers
- Spring Roll$8.95
Mixed vegetables, mint, basil, and tofu wrapped in rice paper, served with peanuts sauce.
- Egg Roll vegetables$7.95
Mixed vegetables wrapped in a spring roll pasty and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Egg Roll Chicken$8.95
- Shrimp Suit$9.95
Shrimp wrapped in a spring roll pasty and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Chicken Satay$10.95
Chicken marinated with herbs, spices, and coconut milk. Grilled on skewers and served with cucumber chutney and peanut sauce.
- Chicken Wings$10.95
Marinated chicken wings deep fried then sautéed.
- Soft Shell Crab Garlic$15.95
Crispy soft shell served with chef’s sauce.
- Dumpling$9.95
Steam wonton filled with mixed pork, shrimp. Serve with spicy black soy sauce
- Curry Puff$10.95
Thai pastry stuffed with chicken, potato and curry powder served with cucumber chutney.
- Crispy Wonton Pork$9.95
- Fried Tofu$8.95
- Grilled chicken$10.95
- Sample basket$16.95
- Wonton cream cheese$8.95
Salad
- Green Papaya Salad$10.95
Shredded green papaya, garlic, tomatoes, and chili tossed - Thai style in a spicy lime dressing and topped with a ground peanut.
- Yum Woon Sen Talay$17.95
Mixed seafood, mint, red onion, green onion, cilantro, tomato, sweet chili paste. With spicy lime sauce.
- Larb Salad$10.95
*Choice of meat Chicken, Pork or Beef* Minced meat, mint, red onion, green onion, rice powder, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
- Classic Thai Salad$10.95
Lettuce, fried tofu, cucumber, tomato, steamed chicken served with peanut dressing.
- Cucumber Salad$4.95
- Pea Ram Salad$10.95
- Mixed Seafood Salad$17.95
- Grill Ribeye Salad$22.95
Soup
- SM Tom Yum
Authentic Thai spice, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomatoes and cilantro.
- SM Tom kha
Coconut milk, Thai spice, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato and cilantro.
- SM Tofu Soup$7.95
Soft tofu and mixed vegetables in a savory vegetable broth.
- Wonton Soup$7.95
Wontons stuffed with pork, baby Bok choy, carrot, Onion, BBQ pork.
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice
Egg, garlic, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli, and white pepper.
- Spicy(Basil) Fried Rice
Egg, mushroom, onion, red and green bell pepper.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$20.95
Pineapple, egg, onion, tomato, raisin and curry powder.
- Crab Fried Rice$22.95
Lump crab meat, egg, onion, fresh garlic, tomato, and white pepper.
Curry
- Green Curry
Bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil.
- Red Curry
Bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil.
- Yellow Curry
Potato, onions, and carrot.
- Panang Curry
Panang curry base with Bell peppers and green bean.
- Massaman Curry$14.95
- Roast Duck Curry$19.95
Roasted duck in red curry sauce with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil.
- Chuchee curry$19.95
Noodle Soup
- Boat Noodle Soup$13.95
Rice noodle in beef broth with slice beef, beef meat ball, beef tendon, chinese broccoli, crispy garlic and cilantro.
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.95
Hot and sour soup base with rice noodle, bean sprout, slice BBQ pork, minced pork. Garnished with fried garlic, ground peanut, fried wonton.
- Kao Soi$14.95
Yellow Curry base soup with egg noodle, chicken, red onion, bean sprout, pickle cabbage, and cilantro.
- Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
Rice noodle with clear chicken broth, chicken meat. Top with Fried garlic, crispy wonton and cilantro.
Stir fried Noodle
- Pad Thai
Rice Noodle, egg, bean sprout, and green onion with sweet tamarind sauce. Topped with crushed peanut.
- Pad Se-Eew
Flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, and sweet garlic with sweet soy sauce.
- Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodle, egg, red & green bell peppers, mushroom, garlic, and basil.
- Chow Main
Carrot, cabbage, celery, bean sprout.
- Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodle, egg, fresh garlic, broccoli, cabbage, celery, onion, baby corn, and carrot.
- Lad Nah
Crispy egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, and carrot with Thai brown gravy (substitute flat noodles)
- Pad Thai Crab$22.95
ENTREES
- Ka Pow
Minced meat, onion, green & red bell, bamboo shoots. garlic, and basil.
- Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, cabbage, carrot, celery, green bean, baby corn, onion, tomato, mushroom, garlic and brown sauce.
- Garlic & Black Pepper
Onion, garlic, black pepper, Serve on fresh lettuce.
- Sweet & Sour
Pineapple, cucumber, tomato, and onion with sweet & sour sauce.
- Cashew Nut
Roasted Thai chili, carrot, onion, red and green bell pepper, and cashew nut.
- Prik King
Green bean, green and red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and roasted Thai chili sauce.
- Eggplant
Sliced eggplant, green and red bell pepper, basil, garlic and chili paste.
- Broccoli Oyster Sauce
broccoli, carrot with Oyster and garlic sauce.
- Ginger
Fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, and celery with brown sauce.