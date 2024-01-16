COMING SOON!
EAT THIS The Woodlands
PHAT Rolls
- Vietnamese Shrimp PHAT Roll$9.99
TENDER grilled SHRIMP, fresh SHREDDED carrot, CRISP bean sprouts, SOFT rice noodles, FRAGRANT fresh mint & THAI basil, in (2) JUMBO rice paper wraps, with a side of CREAMY peanut sauce
- Vietnamese Chicken PHAT Roll$9.99
TENDER grilled chicken, fresh SHREDDED carrot, CRISP bean sprouts, SOFT rice noodles, FRAGRANT fresh mint & THAI basil, in (2) JUMBO rice paper wraps, with a side of CREAMY peanut sauce
- Southwest Steak PHAT Roll$9.99
JUICY grilled grass-fed FLANK STEAK, HEARTY black beans, FIERY grilled SOUTHWEST veggies, MILD cheddar cheese, fresh CILANTRO in (2) JUMBO rice paper wraps, with a side of SPICY chipotle garlic crema
- Smoked Salmon Philly PHAT Roll$9.99
BUTTERY house-SMOKED salmon, FRESH sliced avocado & CRISP English cucumber, TANGY green onions, LIGHT cream cheese, in (2) JUMBO rice paper wraps, with a side of SWEET chili sauce
- Buffalo Chicken PHAT Roll$9.99
TENDER grilled chicken, FRESH SHREDDED carrots & celery, TANGY blue cheese, SPICY Buffalo sauce, in (2) JUMBO rice paper wraps, with a side of COOL house-made RANCH dressing
Salads
- Better Cobb Salad$12.99
TENDER grilled chicken, CRUNCHY romaine, FRESH egg, CREAMY avocado, BITE-SIZE tomatoes, MILD cheddar cheese, SAVORY turkey bacon, CRISP cucumber, with a side of COOL house-made Ranch dressing
- Better Caesar Salad$12.99
TENDER grilled chicken, CRUNCHY romaine, SHAVED parmesan, parmesan-quinoa CRISP, with a side of CHEESY TANGY Caesar dressing
- Hill Country Steak Salad$14.99
JUICY grilled grass-fed FLANK STEAK, delicate SPRING MIX greens, SMOKY grilled corn, CREAMY feta cheese, SWEET fresh blackberries, SPICED pecans, with a side of HERBACIOUS house-made SUPER CITRUS dressing
- Mediterranean Shrimp Quinoa Salad$14.99
TENDER JUMBO shrimp, FLUFFY quinoa, FRESH tomatoes, RED onions, CRISP English cucumber, FRESH oregano & parsley, CREAMY feta, SALTY sliced kalamata olives, TOSSED in a ZESTY lemon OREGANO dressing
Clean Comfort Entrees
- Steak Fajita Cauli-Rice Bowl$14.99
JUICY grilled grass-fed FLANK STEAK atop a HEAPING portion of our HALF cauliflower, HALF white rice blend, full of FIERY grilled SOUTHWEST veggies, FRESH cilantro, and ZESTY lime flavor. Served with a side of Hot Line Pepper Products GARLICKY Greengo salsa
- Loaded Meatloaf$12.99
HEARTY slice of LEAN grass-fed beef and FRESH mushrooms, stuffed with ROASTY grilled veggies, MELTY cheddar and AROMATIC fresh rosemary and THYME, topped with spicy SAMBAL barbecue glaze, served with VELVETY cauliflower-potato MASH
- Shepherd's Pie$12.99
MEATY blend of LEAN grass-fed beef and FRESH mushrooms, in a RICH sauce with grilled corn, FRESH veggies, and FRAGRANT fresh ROSEMARY & thyme, topped with CHEESY cauli-flower potato MASH
- Cheesy Meatballs & Zucchini Spaghetti$12.99
JUICY HERBY JUMBO mozzarella-stuffed meatballs made from a blend of LEAN grass-fed beef and FRESH mushrooms, house-made marinara, zucchini NOODLES and parmesan cheese
- Chicken Fajita Cauli-Rice Bowl$12.99
JUICY grilled chicken breast atop a HEAPING portion of our HALF cauliflower, HALF white rice blend, full of FIERY grilled SOUTHWEST veggies, FRESH cilantro, and ZESTY lime flavor. Served with a side of Hot Line Pepper Products GARLICKY Greengo salsa
- Zucchini Noodle Turkey Lasagna$12.99
LAYERS UPON LAYERS of MEATY lean turkey & FRESH mushrooms, TENDER sliced zucchini, CREAMY Italian cheeses, RICH house-made marinara, SWEET fresh basil and CRISP fresh parsley, topped with AGED parmesan...BELLISIMO!
- Teriyaki Chicken & "Cauli-Fried" Rice$12.99
SWEET teriyaki glazed JUICY grilled chicken breast, atop a TOASTY fried rice inspired BLEND of riced cauliflower and white rice, with FRESH veggies, egg, TAMARI, and TANGY green onion
- Grilled Chicken Curry & Sweet Potato$12.99
TENDER grilled chicken COVERED with a SMOKY CREAMY GINGERY house-made curry sauce upon a bed of SKILLET roasted sweet potatoes, garnished with FRESH cilantro
- Ginger Shrimp & Coconut Cauli-Rice$14.99
JUMBO grilled shrimp with VIBRANT Asian inspired FRESH veggies, a CREAMY blend of coconut INFUSED cauliflower and rice, topped with TOASTY coconut flakes and FRAGRANT thai basil
- Gulf Coast Shrimp & "Greats"$14.99
Southern BBQ spiced JUMBO shrimp with SAVORY chicken sausage, MILD tri-color peppers, TANGY green onions, on a bed of a SPICY cheddar CHEESY blend of QUINOA and corn grits. We think you'll know why they're called "GREATS"!
- Southwest Stuffed Salmon$14.99
JUICY FRESH grilled salmon fillet BURSTING with a SMOKY grilled corn & TRI-COLOR pepper, and REFRESHING cilantro-lime Southwest-inspired QUINOA stuffing, served with SEASONAL FRESH grilled veggies
Pasta
- Street Corn Mac & Cheese$11.99
VIBRANT GOLDEN cheddar cheese sauce with LIGHT coconut milk and FAT-FREE Greek yogurt, ACCENTED with SMOKEY paprika, WARM nutmeg, and a HINT of turmeric, topped with GRILLED corn, AGED parmesan, ZESTY cilantro, and a dash of SPICY chili
- Fettuccini Alfredo$11.99
RICH CREAMY CHEESY alfredo sauce with AGED parmesan, TANGY garlic, LIGHT coconut milk & cream cheese, a HINT of warm NUTMEG, over WHOLESOME gluten-free BROWN RICE pasta, topped with MORE parmesan & FRESH parsley
Meatless
- Air-Fried Stuffed Eggplant Parmesan$11.99
TOWERING TENDER CRISPY eggplant slices, STUFFED with LAVISH herb-infused CREAMY ricotta filling, house-made RUSTIC marinara, MELTY mozzarella, AGED parmesan, and SWEET FRESH basil
- All-Day Omelet$11.99
FLUFFY JUMBO OMELET made from egg whites + 1 FRESH egg, PACKED with FRESH veggies, MELTY mozzarella, SKILLET roasted sweet potatoes & a side of Hot Line Pepper Products GARLICKY Greengo salsa
Tacos
- Steak Tacos (3)$11.99
JUICY grilled grass-fed FLANK STEAK, FRESH onion & cilantro, served on a TRUE BLUE corn tortilla, with a side of SPICY chipotle garlic crema & Hot Line Pepper Products GARLICKY Greengo salsa
- Chicken Tacos (3)$11.99
TENDER grilled chicken, FRESH onion & cilantro, served on a TRUE BLUE corn tortilla, with a side of SPICY chipotle garlic crema & Hot Line Pepper Products GARLICKY Greengo salsa
- Mahi Tacos (3)$11.99
SWEET FLAKY mahi-mahi, FRESH onion & cilantro, served on a TRUE BLUE corn tortilla, with a side of SPICY chipotle garlic crema & Hot Line Pepper Products GARLICKY Greengo salsa
Kids
- Air-Fried Chicken Nuggets & Mash$6.99
TENDER chicken breast, DIPPED in egg white & Greek yogurt, SAVORY GLUTEN-FREE baking mix, air-fried CRISP, served with CREAMY cauli-potato mash
- Kids Mac & Cheese (no street corn topping)$6.99
HALF PORTION of VIBRANT GOLDEN cheddar cheese sauce with LIGHT coconut milk and FAT-FREE Greek yogurt, ACCENTED with SMOKEY paprika, WARM nutmeg, and a HINT of turmeric
- Kids Fettuccini Alfredo$6.99
HALF PORTION of RICH CREAMY CHEESY alfredo sauce with AGED parmesan, TANGY garlic, LIGHT coconut milk & cream cheese, a HINT of warm NUTMEG, over WHOLESOME gluten-free BROWN RICE pasta, topped with MORE parmesan & FRESH parsley
FROZEN ITEMS
- Steak Fajita Cauli-Rice Bowl FRZN$13.49
- Loaded Meatloaf FRZN$11.69
- Shepherd's Pie FRZN$11.69
- Cheesy Meatballs & Zucchini Spaghetti FRZN$11.69
- Chicken Fajita Cauli-Rice Bowl FRZN$11.69
- Zucchini Noodle Turkey Lasagna FRZN$11.69
- Teriyaki Chicken & "Cauli-Fried" Rice FRZN$11.69
- Grilled Chicken Curry & Sweet Potato FRZN$11.69
- Ginger Shrimp & Coconut Cauli-Rice FRZN$13.49
- Gulf Coast Shrimp & "Greats" FRZN$13.49
- Southwest Stuffed Salmon FRZN$13.49
- Street Corn Mac & Cheese FRZN$10.79
- Fettuccini Alfredo FRZN$10.79
- Air-Fried Stuffed Eggplant Parmesan FRZN$10.79
- All-Day Omelet FRZN$10.79
- Steak Tacos FRZN$10.79
- Chicken Tacos FRZN$10.79
- Mahi Tacos FRZN$10.79
- Kids Nuggets & Mash FRZN$6.29
- Kids Mac & Cheese FRZN$6.29
- Kids Fettuccini Alfredo FRZN$6.29
Desserts
- Cloud 9 Neapolitan Cheesecake$5.99
GUILT-FREE triple LAYER cheesecake made from a FLUFFY blend of LIGHT cream cheese, FAT-FREE cottage cheese & Greek yogurt, with a HINT of brown sugar, RICH COCOA, real VANILLA, and a PECAN-BASED crust, topped with a SWEET strawberry swirl
- Cloud 9 Black Forest Cheesecake$5.99
GUILT-FREE RICH COCOA cheesecake made from a FLUFFY blend of LIGHT cream cheese, FAT-FREE cottage cheese & Greek yogurt, with a HINT of brown sugar, real VANILLA, and a NUT-BASED chocolate crust, topped with a SWEET cherry swirl
- Tropical Fruit & Chia Pudding Parfait$6.99
REFRESHING coconut-lime-passionfruit CHIA pudding, JUICY mango, FRESH-CUT pineapple, topped with TOASTED coconut flakes
- Choco-Berry Fruit & Chia Pudding Parfait$6.99
RICH, chocolately CHIA pudding, JUICY blueberries, and FRESH-SLICED strawberries
- Chocolate Chip Banana Bread$4.99
MOIST FRAGRANT mini loaf of RIPE bananas, GLUTEN-FREE baking mix, and SEMI-SWEET chocolate chips, made the old-fashioned way!
- The Bakehouse Cookies
Gourmet Cookies (assorted flavors)**MAY CONTAIN BUTTER AND/OR WHEAT FLOUR** $3.99
Sides
- Grilled Chicken$4.99
FLAME-GRILLED chicken breast (6 oz) with house seasonings
- Grilled Steak$7.99
FLAME-GRILLED grass-fed flank steak (6 oz) with house seasonings
- Grilled Salmon$7.99
FLAME-GRILLED salmon (6 oz) with house seasonings
- Grilled Vegetables$3.99
FLAME-GRILLED fresh SEASONAL vegetables (8 oz) with house seasonings
- Roasted Sweet Potato$2.99
SKILLET roasted SWEET potatoes with house seasoning
- Steamed White Rice$2.99
12 oz
- Whole Small Avocado$1.99
High in potassium, fiber, and mono-unsaturated fat!
- Smoked Eggplant Dip$5.99
TENDER house-SMOKED eggplant, FAT-FREE Greek yogurt, CREAMY tahini, SMOKY paprika, TANGY garlic, ZESTY lemon, and DASH of black pepper, served with RAW seasonal FRESH veggies
Dressings
- Chipotle Garlic Crema$0.99+
TANGY SMOKY crema made from FAT-FREE Greek yogurt, SAVORY roasted GARLIC, and SPICY chipotle peppers
- Ranch Dressing$0.99+
COOL ZESTY blend of CREAMY Greek yogurt, SAVORY herbs and spices, and FRESH Italian parsley
- Caesar Dressing$0.99+
CREAMY blend of CHEESY parmesan, ROBUST garlic & anchovy, TANGY FAT-FREE Greek yogurt, CRISP dijon & lemon, with a DASH of black PEPPER
- Super Citrus Dressing$0.99+
SWEET CITRUSY HERBACIOUS blend of FRESH-SQUEEZED lemon, lime, and ORANGE juices, SPICY cilantro, CRISP mint, TANGY green onion, and AVOCADO oil