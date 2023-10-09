Popular Items

Bagel Sandwich

$16.90

Bagel, Egg, Provolone, Choice of Bacon, Turkey or Veggies. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup.

Pressed Juice, Strawberry Basil Lemon

$7.50
Salmon Nicoise

$21.90

Seared Salmon, Mixed Greens, Fingerling Potatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Green Beans, Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette. Served with warm dinner roll.

Breakfast

Eggs, Omelets etc

Omelet Bar

$16.90

Choose 3 ingredients. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup

Scramble

$16.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup.

Bagel Sandwich

$16.90

Bagel, Egg, Provolone, Choice of Bacon, Turkey or Veggies. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup.

Breakfast Plate

$12.90

2 Eggs any style, 2 strips bacon, sourdough toast.

Vegan Tofu Bowl

$15.90

Tofu, Roasted Veggies, Potatoes and Spicy Ketchup in a bowl.

Breakfast Burritos & Tacos

Flaming Burrito

$16.90

Crispy chicken smothered in spicy habanero sauce, 2 over-medium eggs, homemade ranch chips, cheddar cheese, in a wheat tortilla. Served with Home Fries and Spicy Ketchup.

LA Burrito

$16.90

Egg Whites, Soyrizo, Avocado, Black Beans, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla with home-made salsa. Served with Home Fries and Spicy Ketchup.

Breakfast Burrito

$16.90

Egg, Potato, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream, and cilantro in a four tortilla with homemade salsa on side. Served with home fries and breakfast potatoes.

Carnitas Breakfast Tacos

$16.50

Pulled pork, pickled onions, sunny side up egg, corn tortilla, tomatillos salsa on side. Served with home fries and spicy ketchup.

Brunch Specialties

Grill Truffle Cheese Panini & Egg

$18.90

Fried Egg, Imported Italian Truffle Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Balsamic Glaze on Sourdough. Served with Home Fries and Spicy Ketchup.

Avocado Toast

$11.90

Sourdough, Fresh Avocado, Herb Aioli

Irish Turkey & Egg Sandwich

$17.50

Aged Irish Cheddar, Bacon, Turkey, Fried Egg, Dijon Vinaigrette on Cranberry Walnut Bread. Served with Home Fries and Spicy Ketchup.

Crab Cake Benedict

$22.90

Poached Eggs topped with Spicy Hollandaise on a Bed of Arugula & Sriracha Sauce. Served with home fries and spicy ketchup.

Avocado Benedict

$18.90

Poached Eggs topped with Spicy Hollandaise set in Avocado served on Home Fries.

Chilaquiles

$16.50

Fried Eggs, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Homemade Tortilla Chips and Spanish Rice

Bagel & Lox Platter

$18.90

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Cucumber, Tomato on choice of Bagel

The Griddle

Grand Marnier French Toast

$16.90

Topped with Fresh Oranges, Butter, and Powdered Sugar, served with maple syrup.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.90+

Buttermilk pancakes topped with chantilly cream and Powdered Sugar, served with maple syrup.

Pistachio Blueberry Waffles

$16.90

Buttermilk pistachio Waffles topped with chantilly cream, blueberry compote and pistachio

Lunch

Sandwiches & Wraps

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.90

Slow cooked pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw on brioche bun

Chicken Sando

$16.90

Grilled Chicken, Melted Aged Irish Cheddar, Avocado Aioli, Tomato, Watercress & Arugula Mix on Jalapeno-Cheddar Baguette. Served with homemade ranch chips.

Turkey Club

$16.90

Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Herb Aioli on Toasted Sourdough. Served with homemade ranch chips.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Crispy Fired Chicken Breast smothered in our house habanero sauce, coleslaw, dill pickle, sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with homemade ranch chips.

Classic Tuna Melt

$16.50

Tuna Salad, American Cheese, Tomato, Dijon Vinaigrette on toasted sourdough. Served with homemade ranch chips.

Chicken Cobb Wrap

$15.90

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Wine Vinaigrette, squeeze of lemon wrapped in Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla. Served with homemade ranch chips.

Paninis

Grilled Truffle Cheese Panini

$16.50

Truffle Cheese, Provolone, Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze on Sourdough. Served with homemade ranch chips.

Italian Panini

$16.90

Pepperoni, Italian Salami, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Arugula, Italian Vinaigrette on Ciabatta Roll. Served with homemade ranch chips.

Grilled Chicken Panini

$16.90

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, mixed field greens and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with homemade ranch chips.

Caprese Panini

$16.50

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta Roll. Served with homemade ranch chips.

Burgers

Breakfast Burger

$17.50

Grassfed Beef, Fried Egg, Provolone, Bacon, Arugula, Tomato on Whole Wheat Bun. Served with breakfast potatoes and spicy ketchup.

Vegan Burger

$16.50

Homemade Vegan Patty, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Arugula, Red Bell Pepper Aioli on Vegan Wheat Bun. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.50

All beef patty, cheddar, provolone, romaine, tomato, red onion, home-made thousand island, on brioche. Served with home-made chips

Salads

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.90

Grilled chicken breast drizzled with BBQ sauce, romaine, black beans, tomatoes, tortilla strips, red onions, cheddar, cilantro in a homemade bbq ranch dressing

Eat This Salad

$14.90

Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Pears, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Shallot Vinaigrette. Served with warm dinner roll.

Salmon Nicoise

$21.90

Seared Salmon, Mixed Greens, Fingerling Potatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Green Beans, Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette. Served with warm dinner roll.

Simple Salad

$11.90

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Homemade Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with warm dinner roll.

Sides & Extras

Sides

2 Eggs any style

$6.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Applewood Bacon

$7.50

Andouille Chicken Sausage (spicy)

$8.00

Apple Chicken Sausage

$8.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

Bagel

$3.00

Extras

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Oven Roasted Salmon

$9.50

Vegan Burger Patty

$6.00

Grilled Tofu

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$6.00

Herb Aioli

$0.75

Vegan Aioli

$0.95

Avocado Aioli

$0.95

Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Double Espresso

$3.50
Latte

$5.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Macchiato

$4.00

Tea & Matcha

Earl Gray

Mango Flip (herbal)

Moroccan Mint

Chamomile (herbal)

Jasmine Green

Matcha

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Latte with Honey Drizzle

Beehive

$5.75+

Chai Latte

$5.50+

House Specialties

Caramel Machiato

$5.50+

Vanilla latte with caramel drizzle

Right In The Nutz

$5.50+

Coconut and hazelnut latte

Black Forest

$5.50+

Chocolate cherry latte

Raz-Ma-Taz

$5.50+

Raspberry mocha

Milky Way

$5.50+

Caramel mocha

Peppermint Patty

$5.50+

Peppermint mocha

The Frenchie

$5.50+

Lavender latte with honey drizzle

Drinks

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Pellegrino 750ml

$5.00

Coconut Water (Harmless Harvest)

$7.00

Better Booch Morning Glory

$6.00

Better Booch Ginger Boost

$6.00

Ginger + Lemongrass + Mint Kombucha

Yerba Matte Enlightened Mint

$3.50

Juice

Pressed Juice, Green

$7.50
Pressed Juice, Orange Turmeric

$7.50
Pressed Juice, Strawberry Orange Mango

$7.50
Pressed Juice, Strawberry Basil Lemon

$7.50

Orange Juice

$4.00
Martinelli’s Apple Juice

$4.00

Welch’s Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Refreshers

Strawberry Refresher

$5.25

Green or Black iced tea, strawberry purée, agave

Mango Refresher

$5.25

Green on Black iced tea, mango puree, agave

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Lemonade with green or black iced tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Catering Trays

Sandwich Trays

Turkey Club Tray

$75.00

Turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, and herb aioli on toasted sourdough bread

Chicken Sando Tray

$75.00

Grilled chicken, avocado aioli, tomato, aged Irish cheddar, watercress, and arugula mix, on a jalapeno-cheddar baguette

Chicken Cobb Wrap Tray

$75.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Wine Vinaigrette, squeeze of lemon wrapped in Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla.

Italian Panini Tray

$75.00

Pepperoni, Italian salami, pickled red onion, pepperoncini, provolone, arugula, and Italian vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll

Caprese Panini Tray

$75.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, arugula, pesto, and balsamic glaze on a ciabatta roll.

Vegan Burger Tray

$75.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, arugula, pesto, and balsamic glaze on a ciabatta roll.

Salad Trays

Simple Salad Tray

$35.00+

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Homemade Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Eat This Salad Tray

$65.00

Mixed greens, candied walnuts, pears, goat cheese, dried cranberries, homemade croutons, shallot vinaigrette.

Sides & Extras

Homemade Ranch Chips

$15.00+

Vegan option available. Please write in special request.