Eat This Cafe
Popular Items
Bagel Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, Provolone, Choice of Bacon, Turkey or Veggies. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup.
Pressed Juice, Strawberry Basil Lemon
Salmon Nicoise
Seared Salmon, Mixed Greens, Fingerling Potatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Green Beans, Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette. Served with warm dinner roll.
Breakfast
Eggs, Omelets etc
Omelet Bar
Choose 3 ingredients. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup
Scramble
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup.
Bagel Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, Provolone, Choice of Bacon, Turkey or Veggies. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup.
Breakfast Plate
2 Eggs any style, 2 strips bacon, sourdough toast.
Vegan Tofu Bowl
Tofu, Roasted Veggies, Potatoes and Spicy Ketchup in a bowl.
Breakfast Burritos & Tacos
Flaming Burrito
Crispy chicken smothered in spicy habanero sauce, 2 over-medium eggs, homemade ranch chips, cheddar cheese, in a wheat tortilla. Served with Home Fries and Spicy Ketchup.
LA Burrito
Egg Whites, Soyrizo, Avocado, Black Beans, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla with home-made salsa. Served with Home Fries and Spicy Ketchup.
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, Potato, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream, and cilantro in a four tortilla with homemade salsa on side. Served with home fries and breakfast potatoes.
Carnitas Breakfast Tacos
Pulled pork, pickled onions, sunny side up egg, corn tortilla, tomatillos salsa on side. Served with home fries and spicy ketchup.
Brunch Specialties
Grill Truffle Cheese Panini & Egg
Fried Egg, Imported Italian Truffle Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Balsamic Glaze on Sourdough. Served with Home Fries and Spicy Ketchup.
Avocado Toast
Sourdough, Fresh Avocado, Herb Aioli
Irish Turkey & Egg Sandwich
Aged Irish Cheddar, Bacon, Turkey, Fried Egg, Dijon Vinaigrette on Cranberry Walnut Bread. Served with Home Fries and Spicy Ketchup.
Crab Cake Benedict
Poached Eggs topped with Spicy Hollandaise on a Bed of Arugula & Sriracha Sauce. Served with home fries and spicy ketchup.
Avocado Benedict
Poached Eggs topped with Spicy Hollandaise set in Avocado served on Home Fries.
Chilaquiles
Fried Eggs, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Homemade Tortilla Chips and Spanish Rice
Bagel & Lox Platter
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Cucumber, Tomato on choice of Bagel
The Griddle
Grand Marnier French Toast
Topped with Fresh Oranges, Butter, and Powdered Sugar, served with maple syrup.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with chantilly cream and Powdered Sugar, served with maple syrup.
Pistachio Blueberry Waffles
Buttermilk pistachio Waffles topped with chantilly cream, blueberry compote and pistachio
Lunch
Sandwiches & Wraps
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw on brioche bun
Chicken Sando
Grilled Chicken, Melted Aged Irish Cheddar, Avocado Aioli, Tomato, Watercress & Arugula Mix on Jalapeno-Cheddar Baguette. Served with homemade ranch chips.
Turkey Club
Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Herb Aioli on Toasted Sourdough. Served with homemade ranch chips.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fired Chicken Breast smothered in our house habanero sauce, coleslaw, dill pickle, sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with homemade ranch chips.
Classic Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad, American Cheese, Tomato, Dijon Vinaigrette on toasted sourdough. Served with homemade ranch chips.
Chicken Cobb Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Wine Vinaigrette, squeeze of lemon wrapped in Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla. Served with homemade ranch chips.
Paninis
Grilled Truffle Cheese Panini
Truffle Cheese, Provolone, Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze on Sourdough. Served with homemade ranch chips.
Italian Panini
Pepperoni, Italian Salami, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Arugula, Italian Vinaigrette on Ciabatta Roll. Served with homemade ranch chips.
Grilled Chicken Panini
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, mixed field greens and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with homemade ranch chips.
Caprese Panini
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta Roll. Served with homemade ranch chips.
Burgers
Breakfast Burger
Grassfed Beef, Fried Egg, Provolone, Bacon, Arugula, Tomato on Whole Wheat Bun. Served with breakfast potatoes and spicy ketchup.
Vegan Burger
Homemade Vegan Patty, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Arugula, Red Bell Pepper Aioli on Vegan Wheat Bun. Served with Home Fries & Spicy Ketchup
Classic Cheeseburger
All beef patty, cheddar, provolone, romaine, tomato, red onion, home-made thousand island, on brioche. Served with home-made chips
Salads
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with BBQ sauce, romaine, black beans, tomatoes, tortilla strips, red onions, cheddar, cilantro in a homemade bbq ranch dressing
Eat This Salad
Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Pears, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Shallot Vinaigrette. Served with warm dinner roll.
Salmon Nicoise
Seared Salmon, Mixed Greens, Fingerling Potatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Green Beans, Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette. Served with warm dinner roll.
Simple Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Homemade Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with warm dinner roll.
Sides & Extras
Sides
Extras
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
Tea & Matcha
House Specialties
Drinks
Drinks
Juice
Refreshers
Catering Trays
Sandwich Trays
Turkey Club Tray
Turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, and herb aioli on toasted sourdough bread
Chicken Sando Tray
Grilled chicken, avocado aioli, tomato, aged Irish cheddar, watercress, and arugula mix, on a jalapeno-cheddar baguette
Chicken Cobb Wrap Tray
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Wine Vinaigrette, squeeze of lemon wrapped in Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla.
Italian Panini Tray
Pepperoni, Italian salami, pickled red onion, pepperoncini, provolone, arugula, and Italian vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll
Caprese Panini Tray
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, arugula, pesto, and balsamic glaze on a ciabatta roll.
Vegan Burger Tray
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, arugula, pesto, and balsamic glaze on a ciabatta roll.