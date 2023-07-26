accá 710 Noble St, Unit G
Food
Sandwiches
Sides
Beverage
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Red Wine
GL-Francis Coppola (Merlot)
$8.00
GL-Josh (Cabernet)
$8.00
GL-Dau (Cabernet)
$10.00
GL-Austin Hope (Cabernet)
$13.00
GL-Decoy (Merlot)
$10.00
GL-Bodegas Belgrano
$7.00
BTL Francis Coppola (Merlot)
$35.00
BTL Josh (Cabernet)
$35.00
BTL Dau (Cabernet)
$44.00
BTL Austin Hope (Cabernet)
$59.00
BTL Decoy (Merlot)
$31.00
BTL Bodegas Belgrano
$26.00
GL Trouble Maker (Blend)
$10.00
BTL Trouble Maker (Blend)
$40.00
White/Rose Wine
N/A Beverage
accá 710 Noble St, Unit G Location and Ordering Hours
(915) 275-4055
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM