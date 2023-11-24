Vesuvios Pizzeria and Sports Bar - Wilkes Barre 111 North Main Street
Pizza Menu
Pizza Slices & Rolls
- Cheese Slice$3.09
- Sweet sauce$3.09
- Buffalo Chicken Slice$3.86
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice$4.12
- BBQ Chicken Slice$3.86
- Taco Slice$4.12
- Cheesesteak Stuffed Slice$4.89
- Stuffed Buffalo Slice$4.89
- Stuffed Mac and Cheese$4.89
- Cheesesteak Stromboli$5.15
Steak and mozzarella
- Regular Stromboli$4.89
Ham, salami, sweet peppers, and mozzarella
- Sausage Rolls$4.12
- Steak Roll$3.61
- Pepperoni Wheels$4.12
- Detroit$4.38
- Grandma$3.61
- Bar slice$3.61
- Sicilian Pizza$3.61
- White$3.09
- White broccoli$3.61
- Garlic Knots$4.38
Large Pizza
- Large 16" NY Style Cheese$15.45
Traditional sauce
- Large 16" Sweet Pie$15.45
Sweet sauce and mozzarella
- Large 16" Everything$21.12
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, and black olives
- Large 16" Pork Heaven$20.09
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
- Large 16" Vegetarian$18.03
Fresh tomatoes, black olives, onions, mushrooms, and sweet peppers
- Sicilian$17.51
8 cut
- Old Forge Style$17.51
Pan fried Sicilian
- Detroit$17.51
Traditional sauce and cheese blend. 6-Cut
- Large 16" White$14.94
- Large 16" Hawaiian$18.03
Ham and pineapple
- Large 16" Margherita$15.97
Sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh garlic
- Bar Pizza$15.45
(8 cut) Romano and parmigiana cheese
- Large 16" Buffalo Chicken$19.57
White pizza with crispy chicken and mild sauce
- Large 16" BBQ Chicken$19.57
White pizza with crispy chicken and BBQ sauce
- Large 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.09
Crispy chicken, ranch, and bacon
- Large 16" Vesuvio's Special$19.57
White pizza with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and ranch
- Large 16" Taco$20.09
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Large 16" Jenna$15.45
Thin crust pizza with sauce, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
- Grandma$15.45
Small Pizza
- Small 12" NY Style Cheese$12.36
Traditional sauce
- Small 12" Sweet Pie$12.36
Sweet sauce and mozzarella
- Small 12" Everything$17.51
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, and black olives
- Small 12" Pork Heaven$16.48
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
- Small 12" Vegetarian$14.42
Fresh tomatoes, black olives, onions, mushrooms, and sweet peppers
- Small 12" White$11.33
- Small 12" Hawaiian$14.42
Ham and pineapple
- Small 12" Margherita$12.36
Sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh garlic
- Small 12" Buffalo Chicken$15.97
White pizza with crispy chicken and mild sauce
- Small 12" BBQ Chicken$15.97
White pizza with crispy chicken and BBQ sauce
- Small 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.48
Crispy chicken, ranch, and bacon
- Small 12" Vesuvio's Special$15.97
White pizza with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and ranch
- Small 12" Taco$16.48
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Small 12" Jenna$11.33
Thin crust pizza with sauce, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
- 12" Cauliflower Crust$12.88
Large Stuffed Pizza
- Large 16" Cheesesteak Stuffed Pizza$25.75
- Large 16" Italian Stuffed Pizza$25.75
Ham, salami, capicola, and pepperoni
- Large 16" Veggie Stuffed Pizza$25.75
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and spinach
- Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Pizza$25.75
- Large 16" Meatball Parmigiana Stuffed Pizza$25.75
- Large 16" AP Stuffed Pizza$25.75
Chicken fingers, BBQ sauce, and bacon
- Large 16" Chicken & Broccoli Stuffed Pizza$25.75
- Large 16" Chicken & Bacon Stuffed Pizza$25.75
- Large 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Pizza$25.75
Chicken fingers, ranch, and bacon
- Large 16" Homemade Mac & Cheese Stuffed Pizza$25.75
Small Stuffed Pizza
- Small 12" Cheesesteak Stuffed Pizza$20.60
- Small 12" Italian Stuffed Pizza$20.60
Ham, salami, capicola, and pepperoni
- Small 12" Veggie Stuffed Pizza$20.60
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and spinach
- Small 12" Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Pizza$20.60
- Small 12" Meatball Parmigiana Stuffed Pizza$20.60
- Small 12" AP Stuffed Pizza$20.60
Chicken fingers, BBQ sauce, and bacon
- Small 12" Chicken & Broccoli Stuffed Pizza$20.60
- Small 12" Chicken & Bacon Stuffed Pizza$20.60
- Small 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Pizza$20.60
Chicken fingers, ranch, and bacon
- Small 12" Homemade Mac & Cheese Stuffed Pizza$20.60
Large Stromboli & Calzones
- Large 25" Regular Stromboli$17.51
Ham, salami, sweet peppers, and mozzarella
- Large 25" Cheesesteak Stromboli$19.06
Steak and mozzarella
- Large 25" Veggie & Cheese Stromboli$17.51
Mushrooms, onions, olives, peppers, and tomatoes
- Large 25" Sausage Stromboli$19.06
Sausage, sweet peppers, and cheese
- Large 25" Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli$19.06
- Large 25" Regular Calzone$17.00
Mozzarella and ricotta
- Large 25" Meat Calzone$19.06
Mozzarella, ham, and ricotta
- Large 25" Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.54
Chicken fingers, ranch, bacon, and mozzarella
Small Stromboli & Calzones
- Small 15" Regular Stromboli$13.39
Ham, salami, sweet peppers, and mozzarella
- Small 15" Cheesesteak Stromboli$14.42
Steak and mozzarella
- Small 15" Veggie & Cheese Stromboli$13.91
Mushrooms, onions, olives, peppers, and tomatoes
- Small 15" Sausage Stromboli$14.42
Sausage, sweet peppers, and cheese
- Small 15" Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli$14.42
- Small 15" Regular Calzone$12.36
Mozzarella and ricotta
- Small 15" Meat Calzone$14.42
Mozzarella, ham, and ricotta
- Small 15" Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.94
Chicken fingers, ranch, bacon, and mozzarella
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.17
5 pieces
- Onion Rings$5.67
- Chicken Fingers$7.47
- Shrimp Basket$11.32
With fries
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.17
- Bar Pretzels$10.29
With beer cheese dip
- Vesuvio Sampler$12.35
Onion rings, (2) chicken fingers, (2) jalapeño poppers, fries, and (2) mozzarella sticks
- Buffalo Quesadilla$11.32
- Calamari Vesuvio$13.38
Calamari tossed in our sweet and spicy sauce
- French Fries$5.92
- Curly Fries$6.70
- Waffle Fries$6.70
- California Fries$11.32
Fries covered in bacon, ranch, and mozzarella
- Buffalo FF$11.32
Crispy chicken, mild sauce, and melted mozzarella
- Thanksgiving FF$9.53
Turkey, gravy, and melted American cheese
- Tex Mex FF$9.53
Jalapeño, nacho cheese, and southwestern ranch
- Gaelic & Garlic FF$9.53
Scampi sauce, Parmesan, and melted mozzarella
Salads
- House Salad$6.17
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, and croutons
- Chef Salad$10.29
Ham, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled eggs, onions, and cucumbers
- Caesar Salad$8.76
- Steak & Cheese Salad$11.32
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers mozzarella, and onions
- Turkey & Cheese Salad$10.29
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone, mozzarella, and onions
- Tuna & Cheese Salad$10.29
Lettuce, tomatoes, tuna, cucumbers, provolone, mozzarella, and onions
- Chicken & Cheese Salad$10.29
Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded mozzarella, and cucumbers
- Seafood Salad$11.32
Lettuce, tomatoes, crab, shrimp, onions, mozzarella, cucumbers, and black olives
- Cheese Salad$9.27
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, cucumbers, mozzarella, and onions
- Antipasto$11.32
Lettuce, tomatoes, ham, provolone, salami, pepperoni, pickled eggs, onions, and cucumbers
- Spring Mix Salad$8.76
Mixed organic greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries, and walnuts
Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$11.32
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, and mayo
- Steakhouse$11.32
Sautéed onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, and steakhouse mayo
- Little Italy$11.32
Red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, romaine, garlic herb mayo, and melted provolone
- Balsamic Chicken$11.32
Balsamic glazed chicken, melted Parmesan, garlic herb mayo, spring mix, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Southwest Chicken Sandwich$11.32
Jalapeños, Cheddar, southwestern ranch, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Buffalo Bleu$11.32
Mild wing sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
- The Lion$13.38
Double patty, mozzarella sticks, fries, onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and ketchup
- Zesty Chicken$12.35
Seasoned, boneless breaded chicken breast, cooper cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Cheesesteaks
- Cheesesteak$10.29
With sauce
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.29
With sauce
- Everything Cheesesteak$10.82
Fried onions, mushrooms, peppers, and sauce
- Everything Chicken Cheesesteak$10.82
Fried onions, mushrooms, peppers, and sauce
- Garden Cheesesteak$10.29
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Garden Chicken Cheesesteak$10.29
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$10.29
With ranch
- BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak$10.29
With mozzarella
- COMA Cheesesteak$12.35
Onion rings, poppers, mozzarella sticks, fries, and sauce
- North Main Cheesesteak$12.35
Poppers, onion rings, and southwestern ranch
- Leo the Lion Cheesesteak$12.35
Bacon, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fries, and steakhouse mayo
- The Beast Cheesesteak$11.85
Fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, bacon, BBQ sauce, and Cheddar
- Mt. Vesuvius Cheesesteak$11.33
Mozzarella sticks, roasted red peppers, onions, garlic herb mayo, and melted provolone
- Da Bomb Cheesesteak$11.33
Meatballs, mozzarella sticks, and marinara
- BLT Cheesesteak$11.33
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Turkey & Provolone Wrap$10.29
With lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Tuna & Provolone Wrap$10.29
With lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Cheesesteak Wrap$10.29
Steak or chicken with mozzarella lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.29
Chicken fingers with ranch, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.29
Our chicken Caesar salad and Parmesan
- Veggie & Mozzarella Wrap$10.29
Fresh tomatoes, black olives, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Chicken Spring Mix Salad Wrap$10.29
With lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Drinks
- Pepsi 2L$3.35
- Diet Pepsi 2L$3.35
- Mtn Dew 2L$3.35
- Brisk 2L$3.35
- Orange Crush 2L$3.35
- Starry 2L$3.35
- Pepsi 20oz$2.58
- Diet Pepsi 20oz$2.58
- Dr Pepper 20oz$2.58
- Diet Dr Pepper 20oz$2.58
- Pepsi zero 20oz$2.58
- Starry 20oz$2.58
- Mtn Dew 20oz$2.58
- Ginger Ale 20oz$2.58
- Brisk 20oz$2.58
- Orange Crush 20oz$2.58
- Root Beer 20oz$2.58
- Cream Soda 20oz$2.58
- Sunkist 20oz$2.58
- Squirt 20oz$2.58
- Prime Pink$3.09
- Prime White$3.09
- Prime Green$3.09
- Prime Blue$3.09
- Prime Yellow$3.09
- C4 Energy$3.35
- Rockstar Energy$3.35
- Ghost Energy$3.35
- Gatorade Energy$3.35
- Red Bull Sugar Free$3.35
- Redbull$3.35
- Snapple Apples$2.58
- Snapple Lemon$2.58
- Snapple Mango$2.58
- Snapple Peach$2.58
- Snapple Raspberry$2.58
- Snapple Kiwi$2.58
- Snapple Water Melon$2.58
- Snapple Orange$2.58
- Snapple Fruit Punch$2.58
- Snapple Elements$2.58
- Snapple Grape$2.58
- Snapple Honey$2.58