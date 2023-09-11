2x points now for loyalty members
The Eatery Northridge
LUNCH
Sandwiches
Turkey
Snow White
Tuna, Avocado, & Swiss with lettuce, tomato and onions
Spicy Italian
Capicola, Dry Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, & Mild Peppers
Salami & Turkey
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing, & Spicy Aioli; Served on Rye
Pastrami & Turkey
Pastrami
Italian Sub
Mortadella, Capicola, Dry Salami, & Provolone
Hot & Spicy
Capicola, Provolone, Bacon, Jalapeños & Spicy Aioli
Health & Wealth
Turkey, Avocado, Olives, & Mild Peppers; Served on Wheat Toast
Ham, Turkey & Bacon
Ham, Turkey & Swiss
Ham & Swiss
Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions
BLT
Albacore Tuna
Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, & onions
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella cheese, basil, tomato, balsamic and oil
Panini
Salads
DRINKS
Americano
Double Shot Espresso with water
Blueberry Spirulina Latte
Double Shot of Espresso, Organic Blue Spirulina powder, Blueberry syrup, and milk. (Served Iced Only)
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
spiced chai and milk
Double Espresso
Flat White
Golden Milk Latte
Creamy turmeric latte made with hints of warming spices and milk
House Drip
Locally Roasted with love
Honey Lavender Latte
Double Shot of Espresso, Honey, Organic Lavender syrup and milk.
Horchata Latte
Double Shot of Espresso, Horchata mix, milk, and caramel topped with cinnamon!
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Latte
Cortado (HOT)
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk and light foam.
Matcha Latte
Matcha + Milk
Mocha
Espresso and chocolate with milk
Nutella Latte
Nutella, hazelnut syrup, milk and espresso.
Nutella Hot Chocolate
Pink Latte
Double shot of espresso, vanilla syrup, organic pitaya (dragonfruit) and milk. (Served Iced Only)
PB Cup Mocha
Peanut Butter and Mocha with your choice of milk!
Stash Tea
Variety of Stash Tea's
Tiramisu Latte
White chocolate and dark chocolate mocha with your choice of milk and espresso.
Dragonfruit Lemonade
Pumpkin Caramel Latte
Cinnamon Roll Smoothie
Banana, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter & Milk
Mango Smoothie
Mango + Mixed Berry Smoothie
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Peace Love Avocado Smoothie
Avocado, Spinach, Honey, Vanilla, & Milk
Strawberry & Banana Smoothie
Strawberry Galaxy Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Avocado, Spinach
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Frappe
Strawberry, Chocolate, and Milk Ice blended