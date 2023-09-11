LUNCH

Sandwiches

Fresh, made to order sandwiches !
Turkey

Turkey

$12.75
Snow White

Snow White

$13.50

Tuna, Avocado, & Swiss with lettuce, tomato and onions

Spicy Italian

Spicy Italian

$13.25

Capicola, Dry Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, & Mild Peppers

Salami & Turkey

$13.75
Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$14.50

Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing, & Spicy Aioli; Served on Rye

Pastrami & Turkey

$13.75

Pastrami

$13.50

Italian Sub

$14.00

Mortadella, Capicola, Dry Salami, & Provolone

Hot & Spicy

Hot & Spicy

$13.50

Capicola, Provolone, Bacon, Jalapeños & Spicy Aioli

Health & Wealth

Health & Wealth

$13.00

Turkey, Avocado, Olives, & Mild Peppers; Served on Wheat Toast

Ham, Turkey & Bacon

$14.00

Ham, Turkey & Swiss

$12.75
Ham & Swiss

Ham & Swiss

$12.25

Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions

BLT

BLT

$12.50
Albacore Tuna

Albacore Tuna

$12.75

Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, & onions

Caprese

Caprese

$11.25

Fresh Mozzarella cheese, basil, tomato, balsamic and oil

Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

Chicken Breast, Sun-dried Tomato, Basil Pesto Aioli, & Provolone Cheese

Turkey Press

$13.50

Turkey, Swiss, Arugula, Tomato, & Basil Aioli

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.25
Sweet & Salty Panini

Sweet & Salty Panini

$13.50

Black Forest Ham, Brie Cheese, Green Apples, Fig Jam; on White Toast

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.50

Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, & House Croutons

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chicken, Sliced Almonds, Mandarin, Wonton Chips, Carrots, Edamame, Lettuce, & Asian Dressing

BAKERY

Loaf Variety

$2.00

Chocolate Nutella

$3.50

Custard Creme

$3.25

Almond Cream

$3.25

Plain

$2.75

Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Red Velvet

$1.75

Chocolate Chip + Red velvet Smash

$1.75

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.75

Chocolate Chip

$21.00

Red velvet

$21.00

Mix Cookies

$21.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$21.00

Muffin

$2.50

Apple Strudel

$2.75

DRINKS

Americano

Americano

$3.75

Double Shot Espresso with water

Blueberry Spirulina Latte

Blueberry Spirulina Latte

$4.50

Double Shot of Espresso, Organic Blue Spirulina powder, Blueberry syrup, and milk. (Served Iced Only)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50

spiced chai and milk

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$5.00
Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$4.50

Creamy turmeric latte made with hints of warming spices and milk

House Drip

House Drip

$3.50

Locally Roasted with love

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50

Double Shot of Espresso, Honey, Organic Lavender syrup and milk.

Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$5.50

Double Shot of Espresso, Horchata mix, milk, and caramel topped with cinnamon!

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Cortado (HOT)

Cortado (HOT)

$4.00

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk and light foam.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha + Milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso and chocolate with milk

Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$5.50

Nutella, hazelnut syrup, milk and espresso.

Nutella Hot Chocolate

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$3.75
Pink Latte

Pink Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso, vanilla syrup, organic pitaya (dragonfruit) and milk. (Served Iced Only)

PB Cup Mocha

PB Cup Mocha

$5.50

Peanut Butter and Mocha with your choice of milk!

Stash Tea

$3.50

Variety of Stash Tea's

Tiramisu Latte

Tiramisu Latte

$5.50

White chocolate and dark chocolate mocha with your choice of milk and espresso.

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$5.00

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$4.00
Cinnamon Roll Smoothie

Cinnamon Roll Smoothie

$6.00

Banana, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter & Milk

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.75
Mango + Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mango + Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.75
Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.75
Peace Love Avocado Smoothie

Peace Love Avocado Smoothie

$6.00

Avocado, Spinach, Honey, Vanilla, & Milk

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$5.75
Strawberry Galaxy Smoothie

Strawberry Galaxy Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry, Banana, Avocado, Spinach

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Frappe

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Frappe

$6.00

Strawberry, Chocolate, and Milk Ice blended

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$6.25
Cookies & Cream Frappe

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$6.25
Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$6.25

Small

$2.25

Large

$2.75

Pellegrino

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00
Fanta

Fanta

$2.00

Peach Compote

$3.00

Strawberry Compote

$3.00

Apricot Compote

$3.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

Mango Madness

$2.50

Snapple Apple

$2.50

Peach Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Lemon Tea

$2.50

Zero Lemon Tea

$2.50

Zero Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Zero Peach Tea

$2.50

Triple Shot

$3.00

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$4.00

Vanilla

$3.00

Starbucks Frappe

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.50
Monster Energy Drink

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00
Celcius Variety

Celcius Variety

$3.00

CHIPS

Chips

$1.50

SNACKS

Lifesavor Gummy Snacks

$2.00

3 Muskaters

$1.85

Milky Way

$1.85

M&M

$1.85

Gum

$2.00

Kinder Bueno

$3.00

Gum

$2.00

M&M

$1.85

Kit Kat

$1.85

Twix

$1.85

Milky Way

$1.85

3 Muskaters

$1.85

Kinder Bueno

$3.00

Swedish Fish

$1.55

Snickers

$2.00

Payday

$2.25

Skittles

$1.95

Pistachios

$3.15

Lifesavor Gummy Snacks

$2.00

Starburst

$1.55

Corn Nuts

$2.00