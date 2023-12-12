Firebirds Chicken House
Sandwich
- Nashville Style (Sandwich)$13.00
Our true classic: Nashville Style seasoning on chicken breast, choose your heat level. Topped with slaw, pickles, and house sauce. Served on brioche buns.
- Country (Sandwich)$13.00
The OG Chicken Sandwich. No seasoning or rub. Fresh out the fryer chicken breast topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, and gold sauce. Served on brioche buns.
- Lemon Pepper (Sandwich)$13.00
Lemon Pepper seasoned chicken breast. Topped with slaw, pickles, green onions, and buttermilk ranch. Served on brioche buns.
- Honey BBQ (Sandwich)$13.00
Chicken breast coated in our Honey BBQ sauce. Topped with slaw, crispy onions, gold sauce. Served on brioche buns.
- Buffalo (Sandwich)$13.00
Chicken breast coated in our Buttery Buffalo sauce. Topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, and ranch. Served on brioche buns.
- Mango Habanero (Sandwich)$13.00
Chicken breast coated in our Mango Habanero sauce. Topped with slaw, fresh jalapenos, and house sauce. Served on brioche buns.
- Honey Sriracha (Sandwich)$13.00
Chicken breast coated in our Honey Sriracha sauce. Topped with slaw, green onions, and house sauce. Served on brioche buns.
Loaded Fries
- Nashville Style (Loaded Fries)$13.00
Nashville Style seasoning on chopped tenders, choose your heat level. Topped with slaw, pickles, and house sauce. Served on bed of fries.
- Country (Loaded Fries)$13.00
Fresh out the fryer (no seasoning or rub) chopped tenders. Topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, and gold sauce. Served on bed of fries.
- Lemon Pepper (Loaded Fries)$13.00
Lemon Pepper seasoning on chopped tenders. Topped with slaw, pickles, green onions, and buttermilk ranch. Served on bed of fries.
- Honey BBQ (Loaded Fries)$13.00
Honey BBQ coated chopped tenders. Topped with slaw, crispy onions, and gold sauce. Served on bed of fries.
- Buffalo (Loaded Fries)$13.00
Buttery Buffalo coated chopped tenders. Topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk ranch. Served on bed of fries.
- Mango Habanero (Loaded Fries)$13.00
Mango Habanero coated chopped tenders. Topped with slaw, fresh jalapenos, and house sauce. Served on bed of fries.
- Honey Sriracha (Loaded Fries)$13.00
Honey Sriracha coated chopped tenders. Topped with slaw, green onions, and house sauce. Served on bed of fries.
Tenders
Wings
Poppers
Sandwich Packs
- 4 Sandwich Pack$44.00
4 Sandwich Pack. Leave them default or customize based on preference.
- 5 Sandwich Pack$55.00
5 Sandwich Pack. Leave them default or customize based on preference.
- 8 Sandwich Pack$85.00
8 Sandwich Pack. Leave them default or customize based on preference.
- 10 Sandwich Pack$100.00
10 Sandwich Pack. Leave them default or customize based on preference.
Tender Packs
- 10 Piece Tenders$38.00
10 Piece Tenders. Split between 2 flavor choices.
- 15 Piece Tenders$55.00
15 Piece Tenders. Split between 3 flavor choices.
- 20 Piece Tenders$72.00
20 Piece Tenders. Split between 4 flavor choices.
- 25 Piece Tenders$87.00
25 Piece Tenders. Split between 5 flavor choices.
- 30 Piece Tenders$102.00
30 Piece Tenders. Split between 5 flavor choices.
Wing Packs
- 32 Piece Wings$40.00
32 Piece Wing Pack. Split between 2 flavor choices.
- 48 Piece Wings$55.00
48 Piece Wing Pack. Split between 3 flavor choices.
- 64 Piece Wings$70.00
64 Piece Wing Pack. Split between 4 flavor choices.
- 80 Piece Wings$85.00
80 Piece Wing Pack. Split between 5 flavor choices.
- 100 Piece Wings$105.00
100 Piece Wing Pack. Split between 5 flavor choices.
Popper Packs
- 32 Piece Poppers$40.00
32 Piece Popper Pack. Split between 2 flavor choices.
- 48 Piece Poppers$55.00
48 Piece Popper Pack. Split between 3 flavor choices.
- 64 Piece Poppers$70.00
64 Piece Popper Pack. Split between 4 flavor choices.
- 80 Piece Poppers$85.00
80 Piece Popper Pack. Split between 5 flavor choices.
- 100 Piece Poppers$105.00
100 Piece Popper Pack. Split between 5 flavor choices.
Sides
- French Fries$3.00
Crispy Freshly Cut Home Style Fries
- Cheese Fries$4.00
Fries topped with melted aged cheddar cheese
- Buffalo Fries$4.00
Golden crispy fries sauced with our buttery buffalo & ranch. Topped with green onions.
- Chicken Tender$5.00
Single Chicken Tender. Customize with our flavor options. Picture shown is our Nashville Style flavor.
- Slaw$4.00
Side of slaw, 6oz container
Drinks
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- GLOW (Sparkling) - Mango Apricot$3.00
Flavored / Sparkling
- GLOW (Sparkling) - Spicy Watermelon$3.00
Flavored Sparkling
- GLOW (Sparkling) - Cherry Lime$3.00
Flavored Sparkling
- GLOW (Sparkling) - Pineapple Blood Orange$3.00
Flavored Sparkling