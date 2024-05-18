Doro Wat ዶሮ ወጥ

Hailed as the national food of Ethiopia. A slow-cooked chicken legs stew infused with the richness of onions, Berbere spice, and fragrant Ethiopian butter accompanied by a boiled egg Dora wot embodies the essence of Ethiopian culinary finesse, a sublime addition to your fine dining experience. Doro Wot(Spicy) ዶሮ ወጥ 25.45.