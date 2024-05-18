2x points now for loyalty members
Eatopia Eatery
Eatopia à la Carte
Appetizer
Plant Base Entrees
- Veggie Combo በያይነቱ
Mesir, kik alecha. Defin mesir, tikil gomen, fasolia, gomen$23.45
- Ayu's Shiro አዩ ሽሮ
Chickpea stew prepared with onion, garlic, olive oil, jalapeños$21.85
- Atkilt Tera
Gomen (collard greens) kaye sir (beets) tikil gomen (cabbage) fasolia (string beans)$21.45
- Berbere Tera Bowl
Mesir Wot (Red split lentils) Key Sir (Beets) Tikil Gomen (Cabbage with carrot) House salad side or Timatim kurt$21.45
- Ehil Berenda
Kik Alecha(Yellow split peas) Fosolia(String beans & carrot) Gomen(Collard greens) House salad side or Timatim kurt$21.45
- Shiro Meda
Shiro(Chickpeas) Gomen(Collard greens) Tikil Gomen(Cabbage with carrot) House salad side or Timatim kurt$21.45
Doro Wat ዶሮ ወጥ
Entrees
- Lega Tibs
Tender lamb shoulder stir-fried with onions, garlic, jalapeños, rosemary and ethioian spices$24.85
- Awaze Tibs
Tender lamb shoulder stir-fried with onions, garlic, jalapeños, rosemary and ethioian spices$24.85
- Kitfo (Steak Tartare)
Minced prime beef mixed ethiopian butter mitmita and seasonings served with feta cheese (med-rare, medium or well done)$24.25
- Gomen Be Sega
Chopped collard greens and marbled cuts of beef and cooked in a mild garlic and onion sauce$24.25
- Chicken Tibs
Sautéed tender chicken breast, with onions, jalapeños, rosemary, awaze sauce and white wine$24.25
- Bozena Shiro
Smooth and gravy chickpea stew with beef. Enhanced with flavors of spiced ethiopian butter, onion, garlic and spices$24.25
- Eatopia Tibs
Tenderloin beef, cooked in its own rich juices. Enhanced with onions, jalapeños, a blend of exquisite ethiopian spices and rosemary. (Med-rare, medium or well done)$24.25
- Sega Wot ( Beef Stew)$24.25
Seafood
- Tuna Kitfo ቱና ክትፎ
Finely minced red tuna delicately infused with olive oil, cardamom, and mitmita spice blend$24.45
- Salmom tibs ሳልመን ለብልብ
Sautéed salmon, onions, garlic, tomato, jalapeño and awaze sauce and white wine$24.45
- Fish Dulet የአሳ ዱለት
Whole fish prepared in Ethiopian style, cooked with the skin on for a spicy seafood delight$21.45
- Asa Gulashi አሣ ጉላሽ
Deep fried tilapia fish served in a spicy sauce. with tomato, onions and other vegetables.$24.45
Bowls
- Berbere Tera Bowl በርበሬ ተራ
Mesir wot (red split lentils) tikil gomen (cabbage with carrot) key sir (beets with potato) with house salad side or timatim Kurt$21.45
- Ehil Berenda እሂል በረንዳ
Kik alecha (yellow split peas) fosolia (string beans & carrot) gomen (collard greens) with house salad side or timatim Kurt$21.45
- Shiro Meda ሽሮ ሜዳ
Shiro (chickpeas) gomen (collard greens) tikil gomen (cabbage with potato & carrot) with house salad side or timatim Kurt$21.45
- Atkilt Tera አትክልት ተራ
Gomen(Collard greens) Key Sir(Beets) Tikil Gomen(Cabbage) Fasolia(String beans) Timatim Fitfit(Tomato salad)$21.45
Shared With Love
- Veggie Communal Platter በያይነቱ ትልቅ የጋራ ገበታ
(Good for two people) Mesir (Red split lentils), Tikil Gomen(Cabbage),lentils (Defin Meser), Gomen (Collard Green), Keye Ser (Beets) Kik Alecha (Yellow split peas), Fasolia (String beans with carrot) Shiro (Chickpeas Stew),Buticha (Chickpeas), Telba Fitfit (Flaxseed), Timatim Fitfit(Tomato salad)$47.85
- Digis Ultimate Communal Platter ድግስ የጋራ ገበታ
(Good for two people) Mesir(Red split lentils), Tikil Gomen (Cabbage), lentils (Defin Meser), Key Ser (Beets), Shiro (Chickpeas Stew) Kik Alecha (Yellow split peas), Fasolia (String beans with carrot), Timatim Kurt (Tomato salad), Doro Wot, Key Wot, Gomen Besega, Bozena Shiro, House Tibs$58.85
Beverages
Cocktails
Branded Spirits
- Grey Goose Vodka$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$12.00
- Bacardi Superior Rum$12.00
- Patrón Silver Tequila$12.00
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch$12.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$12.00
- Hennessy VS Cognac$12.00
- Cointreau Triple Sec$12.00
- Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth$12.00
- Fernet$8.00
- Don Julio Tequila$12.00
- Tito's$12.00
Single Malt Scotch
Wine
- Chardonnay GL$10.00
- Sauvignon Blanc GL$10.00
- Pinot Grigio GL$11.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon GL$10.00
- Merlot GL$10.00
- Pinot Noir GL$10.00
- Malbec GL$10.00
- Rosé GL$10.00
- Prosecco GL$10.00
- Champagne - Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut GL$15.00
- Chardonnay BTL$36.00
- Sauvignon Blanc BTL$40.00
- Pinot Grigio BTL$44.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$32.00
- Merlot BTL$36.00
- Pinot Noir BTL$40.00
- Malbec BTL$32.00
- Rosé BTL$40.00
- Prosecco BTL$36.00
- Champagne - Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut BTL$90.00