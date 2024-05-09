Eatwell 2200 North Causeway Boulevard
Salads
- Shinsu
Rice noodles, mushrooms, pickled seasonal vegetables, carrots, gobo (burdock), scallions, sesame seeds, miso dressing topped with toasted nori and crispy shallots$9.99
- Bayou
Organic local greens, carrots, half-sour pickled cucumber, cherry tomatoes, Louisiana Bayou Blue or vegan cheese, Italian sweet peppers, Louisiana citrus vinaigrette, toasted pecans$9.99
Sandwiches
- OUT OF STOCKGamberi
Gulf shrimp salad, roasted red peppers, red onions, green olives, arugula, Swiss cheese, eatwell aioliOUT OF STOCK$11.59
- Pollo
Free Range smoked organic chicken breast, fresh basil, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, provolone cheese, eatwell aioli$11.59
- Salumi
Benton’s ham, Salami, roasted red peppers, red onions, olives, provolone cheese, eatwell aioli$11.59
- Giardino
Vegan: Seasoned organic local tofu, marinated squash, oregano, red onions, olives, vegan cheese, eatwell aioli$11.59