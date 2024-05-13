ZaZu Mediterranean Street Food (Formerly Operation Falafel NY) Chelsea NYC
Build Your Own
- Bowl
Bowl with your choice of rice, protein, up to 5 toppings, and sauce$14.95
- Salad
Bowl with mixed leaves and your choice of protein, up to 5 toppings, and sauce$14.95
- Pita
Pita with your choice of protein, up to 5 toppings, and sauce$10.95
- Wrap
Wrap with your choice of protein, up to 5 toppings, and sauce$10.95
- Build Your Own Meal
Bowl, Salad, Pita, or Wrap with your choice of side and drink$15.45
Signature Bowls
- Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Chicken shawarma with turmeric cauliflower, basmati rice, hummus, garlic sauce, mixed leaves, onions, and pickles, served with a lemon garlic sauce$14.95
- Beef Shawarma Bowl
Beef shawarma with turmeric cauliflower, basmati rice, hummus, mixed leaves, onions, and pickles, served with a tahini sesame sauce$14.95
- Chicken Souvlaki Bowl
Chicken breast souvlaki with basmati rice, hummus, mixed leaves, tomatoes, and onions, served with a tzatziki sauce$14.95
- Falafel Bowl
Classic and stuffed falafel with basmati rice, hummus, tomatoes, mixed leaves, onions, and pickles, served with a tahini sesame sauce$14.95
- Veggie Bowl
Eggplant and turmeric cauliflower with hummus, chickpeas, basmati rice, tomatoes, and mixed leaves, served with a tahini sesame sauce$14.95
- Signature Bowl Meal
Choose your Signature Bowl with your choice of side and drink$19.45
Signature Sandwiches
- Chicken Shawarma Pita
Chicken shawarma with pickles, shredded lettuce, and garlic sauce$10.95
- Beef Shawarma Pita
Beef shawarma with onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and tahini sesame sauce$10.95
- Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
Chicken breast souvlaki with onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and tzatziki sauce$10.95
- Falafel Pita
Falafel with hummus, tomatoes, pickles, shredded lettuce, and tahini sesame sauce$10.95
- Veggie Wrap
Eggplant and turmeric cauliflower with hummus, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pickles, and tahini sesame sauce$10.95
- Signature Sandwich Meal
Choose your Signature Sandwich with your choice of side and drink$15.45
Signature Salads
- Chicken Salad
Mixed leaves with chicken shawarma, turmeric cauliflower, chickpeas, onions, and pickles, served with a lemon garlic sauce$14.95
- Garden Salad
Mixed leaves with onions, olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, and tomatoes, served with a lemon garlic sauce$11.95
- Signature Salad Meal
Choose your Signature Salad with your choice of side and drink$16.45
Family Group Package
Sides
- Classic Falafel 4 Pcs
4 pieces of our classic falafel made with chickpeas, fresh herbs and our own secret ingredients, served with a side of tahini sesame sauce$3.45
- Stuffed Falafel 2 Pcs
2 large pieces of falafel stuffed with sautéed onions, sumac and a hint of chili, topped with sesame seeds, served with a side of tahini sesame sauce$3.95
- French Fries$4.75
- Pita Chips
House chips covered with zaatar$2.95
- Hummus Dip
Our Home Made, Original, Classic Hummus made from blended chickpeas and tahini, served with a pita bread.$4.45
- Spicy Hummus Dip
Our Hummus infused with chili, paprika and sriracha, served with a pita bread.$4.45
- Tzatziki Dip
Greek yoghurt with cucumbers, served with a pita bread$4.45
- Baba Ghanouj Dip
A classic Mediterranean dip made from roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice, served with a pita bread$4.45
- Extra Chicken Shawarma$3.95
- Extra Beef Shawarma$3.95
- Extra Chicken Souvlaki$3.95
- Extra Falafel
3 pieces of classic falafel and 1 piece of stuffed falafel$3.95
- Extra Cauliflower$3.95
- Extra Eggplant$3.95
- Basmati Rice$2.95
- ZaZu Flavored Rice$2.95
- Vine Leaves
Tender vine leaves stuffed with a savory blend of rice, herbs, and spices, a Mediterranean delicacy$3.95