Earthbar Hollywood
Online & App (EB3)
Smoothies
Power Shred™.
23g protein. Maximize results with fewer calories. Mango, banana, spinach, sea salt, vanilla, cinnamon, chia seeds, coconut, coconut water, Earthfusion™ vanilla plant protein, l-glutamine, creatine, BCAAs.
The Runyon™.
Hydration, energy, recovery. Pineapple, passion fruit, mango, raspberry, elderberry, goji berry, coconut water, electrolytes, aloe vera, green tea extract, Energy Ginseng Boost, BCAAs
Glow Up™.
Nourish your skin from the inside out. Glow & Restore collagen, hyaluronic acid, sea moss, tocos, pitaya, raspberry, strawberry, coconut water, dates, rose water, camu camu, rose petal garnish
Flax Master™
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
The Workout Smoothie™
Support lean muscle and get the most out of your workout with functional doses of Creatine Monohydrate, L-Glutamine, BCAA’s, 30g Grass-Fed Whey Protein, and Earthbar Electro:5 Electrolytes, with delicious peanut butter, cacao, banana, coconut, dates, salt and coconut water.
Berry Blaze
5g protein. Açai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
Blueberry Bliss
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Chocolate Supreme
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Detox Greens
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Great Breakfast
28g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, granola.
Lean + Green
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, super greens, maca, Superfood protein.
Mint Chip
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Morning Ritual
29g protein. Coffee, banana, coconut, almond milk, dates, cacao nibs, mesquite, maca, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla Earthfusion™ protein, sea salt, chocolate drizzle.
Muscle Up
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Rockstar
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Slim Down
21g protein. Strawberry, pineapple, Earthfusion™ protein, coconut water, Slim Down™ Boost.
Sunshine Immunity
7g protein. Passion fruit, mango, pineapple, ginger, coconut water.
Bowls
Açai Superberry Bowl-.
Açai, blueberry, banana, almond milk, cinnamon, and salt topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut shavings, honey
PB Protein Bowl-.
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion™ Protein and hemp milk topped with strawberry, almonds, bee pollen, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, coconut shavings, honey
Pressed Juices & Shots
Earthbar-First Aid-14.5oz
Vitamin-C Trifecta. Boost your immune system with over 370% of your daily needed Vitamin C.
Earthbar-Endless Summer-14.5oz
An iconic summer blend bursting with as much antioxidant power as it is delicious in flavor.
Earthbar-Jade Ginger-14.5oz
Ginger adds a subtle kick and an extra immune system boost to a delicious green blend of organic juices.
Earthbar-Cold Kicker Shot-2oz
Boost immunity + open sinuses.
Earthbar-Immunity Bomb Shot-2oz
Fortify immune system.
Earthbar-Mental Energy Shot-2oz
Balance energy, mind + body.
Earthbar-Skinny Jeans Shot-2oz
Curb cravings + kick-start metabolism.
Earthbar-The Detoxifier Shot-2oz
Rid body of toxins.
Earthbar-Celery Sunrise-14.5oz
A simple yet potent blend that flushes toxins from your body and heals your gut to elevate overall health and wellness. Features lemon to stimulate digestion.
Earthbar-D-Tox-14.5oz
Hydrate, balance electrolytes, fight inflammation, and you might feel like you're on a tropical island.
Earthbar-Radiance-14.5oz
Greens enchanced with rosewater and shizandra to soothe and fight free radicals.
Coffee
Energy Chai Latte
MudWtr, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Focus Coffee
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Superfood Coffee
100% Arabica bean coffee, matcha, goji berry, rooibos red tea, South African honeybush.
Vegan Bulletproof Coffee
Superfood coffee, coconut butter, brain octane oil.
Snacks
Earthbar - Chocolate Peanut Butter Earthbites
Enhanced with polyphenol-rich CocoaVia™ & Lion's Mane for a brain protecting 1-2 punch.
Earthbar - Coconut Earthbites
Enhanced with L-Theanine & Reishi for a calm and focused flow state.
Earthbar - Crispy Chocolate Truffle Earthbites
A crispy puffed quinoa and creamy peanut butter treat dipped in rich dark chocolate.
Earthbar - Peanut Butter Crunch Earthbites
Enhanced with Hemp Seeds & adaptogens Maca & Ashwagandha for balance & energy.
Barebells - Caramel Cashew
Barebells 55g High Protein Bar low sugar Caramel Cashew Individual Bar
Barebells - Cookies and Cream
Barebells 55g bar. High Protein Bar low Sugar Cookies & Cream Individual Bar
Barebells - Salty Peanut
Barebells 55g bar. High Protein Bar low Sugar Salty Peanut Individual Bar
Legendary Foods-Protein Sweet Roll-Cinnamon
Legendary Foods-Tasty Pastry-Blueberry-2.2oz
Toto Foods-Birthday Cake Cookie-3.5oz
Toto Foods-Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie-3.5 oz
Water & Recovery Drinks-Bottled
Beverages
Adapt SuperWater - Immunity - Pomegranate Hibiscus 14 oz bottle
Adapt SuperWater - Recovery - Mango 14 oz bottle
Celsius - Peach Mango Green Tea
CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks.
Celsius - Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear
CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks.
Celsius - Sparkling Orange
CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks.
Earthbar Alkaline Water 500ML
SMALL - 9.0 pH water with electrolytes, by Earthbar. Purified by reverse osmosis.
Earthbar Alkaline Water-1000ML
LARGE - 9.0 pH water with electrolytes, by Earthbar. Purified by reverse osmosis.
Earthbar Spring Water 1000ML
LARGE - Natural Spring Water, by Earthbar.
Earthbar Spring Water 500ML
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon 11.5oz can
Health-Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple 11.5 oz can
Health-Ade Kombucha - Pomegranate 11.5 oz can
Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Apple-12 fl oz
NOCCO BCAA+ without caffeine with BCAA (branched chain amino acids) and four different vitamins. NOCCO BCAA+ comes in Apple flavor and is carbonated, sugar-free, and low calorie.
Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Caribbean-12 fl oz
NOCCO BCAA with caffeine, BCAA (branched chain amino acids), green tea extract and four different vitamins.
Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Miami Strawberry-12 fl oz
NOCCO BCAA with caffeine, BCAA (branched chain amino acids), green tea extract and four different vitamins.
Taika - Black Coffee - 8 oz can
Taika - Matcha Latte - 8 fl oz can
Taika - Oat Milk Latte - 8 fl oz can
Wet Hydration - Orange Mango Turmeric - 12 oz
Wet Hydration - Watermelon Lemon Lime - 12 oz
Herbal Tonics
Earthbar Herbals-Energy Ginseng-2 Fl oz
Earthbar Herbals-Get Up & Go Go-2 Fl oz
Earthbar Herbals-It's Time to Detox-2 Fl oz
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz
Earthbar Herbals-Slim Down-2 Fl oz
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz
Vitamins & Supplements
Earthbar Enhanced-Calm & Happy-60 caps
Calm & Happy is designed to promote the activity of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and serotonin, which may help support healthy moods, cravings, and feelings of calm, satiety, and satisfaction. 60 capsules (30 servings) Vitamin B-6 (as P5P) 2.5 mg Vitamin B-12 (as Methylcobalamin) 1000mcg Magnesium (as Di-Magnesium Malate) 75mg Inositol 400mg Taurine 300mg Chamomile 200mg GABA (as PharmaGABA®) 100mg L-Theanine 100mg 5-HTP 50mg Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) 50mg
Earthbar Enhanced-Calm the Crave-120 caps
Curb undesirable food cravings with targeted nutrients and botanicals. 120 caps (60 servings) Vit C 75 mg Niacin (as Niacinamide) 10 mg NE Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl and P5P) 10 mg Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 25 mcg Tyrosine 1 g 5-HTP 100 mg Rhodiola (standardized to 3% rosavins and 1% salidroside) 50 mg
Earthbar Enhanced-Electro: 5-4oz
A concentrated performance blend of 5 essential electrolytes designed to deliver rapid replenishment. 4oz (40 servings) Magnesium (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 75 mg Zinc (as Zinc Sulfate) 2 mg Chloride (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 300 mg Sodium (from Seawater) 150 mg Potassium (as Potassium Chloride) 150 mg Sulfate (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 30 mg
Earthbar Enhanced-Focused Day-60 caps
All day focus and energy delivered in a powerful nootropic with with Citcoline & Acetyl -L-Carnitine. 60 capsules (30 servings) Ingredients: Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCI 500 mg Citicoline (As Cognizin®) 250 mg Glycerophosphocholine (from soy lecithin) Coffee Fruit Concentrate (As NeuroFactor™) (Coffea arabica)(whole fruit) Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) (Leaf) [Standardized to contain 24% ginkgoflavonglycosides and 6% terpene lactones]
Earthbar Enhanced-Glow & Restore Collagen-390g
Boost skin elasticity, hair health and bone strength with this blend of three patented collagen peptides. 380g 30 servings Ingredients: 12.5 g Collagen peptides (from FORTIGEL®, FORTIBONE®, VERISOL)(bovine, hydrolyzed, non-GMO)
Earthbar Enhanced-Gut + Microbiome-30 caps
A highly potent gut reset blend of 10 probiotic strains with 50 billion CFU. 30 capsules (30 servings) Probiotic Blend 279 mcg (50 billion CFU) Bifidobacterium lactis (UABIa-12™) 17.8B CFU Lactobacillus acidophilus (DDS®-1) 5.7B CFU Lactobacillus plantarum (UALp-05™) 8.6 Billion CFU Lactobacillus casei (UALc-03™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium breve (UABr-11™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium bifidum (UABb-10™) 1.0 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium longum (UABI-14™) 1.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus salivarius (UALs-07™) 2.9 Billion CFU Lactobacillus rhamnosus (GG) 3.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus paracasei (UALpc-04™) 3.0 Billion CFU
Earthbar Enhanced-Performance BCAA-270g
Promotes lean muscle development and reduced soreness 270g (30 servings) L-Leucine 2.5g L-Glutamine 2g L-Isoleucine 1.25g L-Valine 1.25g
Earthbar Enhanced-Power X-140g
Pre-workout formula designed to increase power, stamina and focus. 140g (20 servings) Magnesium (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 200mg Sodium 40mg Creatine MagnaPower® 2.5g Acetyl L-Carnitine HCI 1.5g Creatine (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 1.1g N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine 750mg Adenosine 5'-Triphosphate Disodium (as PEAK ATP®) 400mg L-Theanine 200mg Caffeine (from green coffee) 100mg
Earthbar Enhanced-Sleep Potion-180g
Relax the body and mind at night with a unique blend of 3 highly absorbable forms of magnesium and lavender. 180g (30 servings) Magnesium (as Mag Orotate 100 mg, Mag Glycerophosphate 100 mg, TRAACS Mag Bisglycinate Chelate 100 mg) 300 mg) Montmorency Tart Cherry Powder 250 mg California Poppy Extract 250 mg Lavender Extract 150 mg
Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 1.1 lb
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings
Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 2.2 lb
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings
Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 1.1 lb
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings
Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 2.2 lb
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings
Earthbar-Vitamin (Core Daily Packs)-30ct
