Smoothies

Power Shred™.

Power Shred™.

$14.95Out of stock

23g protein. Maximize results with fewer calories. Mango, banana, spinach, sea salt, vanilla, cinnamon, chia seeds, coconut, coconut water, Earthfusion™ vanilla plant protein, l-glutamine, creatine, BCAAs.

The Runyon™.

The Runyon™.

$14.95

Hydration, energy, recovery. Pineapple, passion fruit, mango, raspberry, elderberry, goji berry, coconut water, electrolytes, aloe vera, green tea extract, Energy Ginseng Boost, BCAAs

Glow Up™.

Glow Up™.

$14.95

Nourish your skin from the inside out. Glow & Restore collagen, hyaluronic acid, sea moss, tocos, pitaya, raspberry, strawberry, coconut water, dates, rose water, camu camu, rose petal garnish

Flax Master™

Flax Master™

$12.95

24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.

The Workout Smoothie™

The Workout Smoothie™

$13.95

Support lean muscle and get the most out of your workout with functional doses of Creatine Monohydrate, L-Glutamine, BCAA’s, 30g Grass-Fed Whey Protein, and Earthbar Electro:5 Electrolytes, with delicious peanut butter, cacao, banana, coconut, dates, salt and coconut water.

Berry Blaze

Berry Blaze

$10.95

5g protein. Açai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.

Blueberry Bliss

Blueberry Bliss

$11.95

23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.

Chocolate Supreme

Chocolate Supreme

$11.95

25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.

Detox Greens

Detox Greens

$10.95

6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.

Great Breakfast

Great Breakfast

$11.95

28g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, granola.

Lean + Green

Lean + Green

$12.95Out of stock

21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, super greens, maca, Superfood protein.

Mint Chip

Mint Chip

$11.95

20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.

Morning Ritual

Morning Ritual

$12.95

29g protein. Coffee, banana, coconut, almond milk, dates, cacao nibs, mesquite, maca, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla Earthfusion™ protein, sea salt, chocolate drizzle.

Muscle Up

Muscle Up

$11.95

27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.

Rockstar

Rockstar

$12.95

17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.

Slim Down

Slim Down

$11.95

21g protein. Strawberry, pineapple, Earthfusion™ protein, coconut water, Slim Down™ Boost.

Sunshine Immunity

Sunshine Immunity

$10.95

7g protein. Passion fruit, mango, pineapple, ginger, coconut water.

Bowls

Açai Superberry Bowl-.

Açai Superberry Bowl-.

$14.95

Açai, blueberry, banana, almond milk, cinnamon, and salt topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut shavings, honey

PB Protein Bowl-.

PB Protein Bowl-.

$14.95

Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion™ Protein and hemp milk topped with strawberry, almonds, bee pollen, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, coconut shavings, honey

Pressed Juices & Shots

Earthbar-First Aid-14.5oz

Earthbar-First Aid-14.5oz

$9.95

Vitamin-C Trifecta. Boost your immune system with over 370% of your daily needed Vitamin C.

Earthbar-Endless Summer-14.5oz

Earthbar-Endless Summer-14.5oz

$9.95

An iconic summer blend bursting with as much antioxidant power as it is delicious in flavor.

Earthbar-Jade Ginger-14.5oz

Earthbar-Jade Ginger-14.5oz

$9.95

Ginger adds a subtle kick and an extra immune system boost to a delicious green blend of organic juices.

Earthbar-Cold Kicker Shot-2oz

Earthbar-Cold Kicker Shot-2oz

$5.00

Boost immunity + open sinuses.

Earthbar-Immunity Bomb Shot-2oz

Earthbar-Immunity Bomb Shot-2oz

$5.00

Fortify immune system.

Earthbar-Mental Energy Shot-2oz

Earthbar-Mental Energy Shot-2oz

$5.00

Balance energy, mind + body.

Earthbar-Skinny Jeans Shot-2oz

Earthbar-Skinny Jeans Shot-2oz

$5.00

Curb cravings + kick-start metabolism.

Earthbar-The Detoxifier Shot-2oz

Earthbar-The Detoxifier Shot-2oz

$5.00

Rid body of toxins.

Earthbar-Celery Sunrise-14.5oz

Earthbar-Celery Sunrise-14.5oz

$9.95

A simple yet potent blend that flushes toxins from your body and heals your gut to elevate overall health and wellness. Features lemon to stimulate digestion.

Earthbar-D-Tox-14.5oz

Earthbar-D-Tox-14.5oz

$9.95

Hydrate, balance electrolytes, fight inflammation, and you might feel like you're on a tropical island.

Earthbar-Radiance-14.5oz

Earthbar-Radiance-14.5oz

$9.95

Greens enchanced with rosewater and shizandra to soothe and fight free radicals.

Coffee

Energy Chai Latte

Energy Chai Latte

$5.95

MudWtr, almond cream, coconut nectar.

Focus Coffee

Focus Coffee

$5.95

MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.

Superfood Coffee

$4.25

100% Arabica bean coffee, matcha, goji berry, rooibos red tea, South African honeybush.

Vegan Bulletproof Coffee

$6.50Out of stock

Superfood coffee, coconut butter, brain octane oil.

Snacks

Earthbar - Chocolate Peanut Butter Earthbites

Earthbar - Chocolate Peanut Butter Earthbites

$6.99

Enhanced with polyphenol-rich CocoaVia™ & Lion's Mane for a brain protecting 1-2 punch.

Earthbar - Coconut Earthbites

Earthbar - Coconut Earthbites

$6.99Out of stock

Enhanced with L-Theanine & Reishi for a calm and focused flow state.

Earthbar - Crispy Chocolate Truffle Earthbites

Earthbar - Crispy Chocolate Truffle Earthbites

$6.99

A crispy puffed quinoa and creamy peanut butter treat dipped in rich dark chocolate.

Earthbar - Peanut Butter Crunch Earthbites

Earthbar - Peanut Butter Crunch Earthbites

$6.99Out of stock

Enhanced with Hemp Seeds & adaptogens Maca & Ashwagandha for balance & energy.

Barebells - Caramel Cashew

Barebells - Caramel Cashew

$3.99

Barebells 55g High Protein Bar low sugar Caramel Cashew Individual Bar

Barebells - Cookies and Cream

Barebells - Cookies and Cream

$3.99

Barebells 55g bar. High Protein Bar low Sugar Cookies & Cream Individual Bar

Barebells - Salty Peanut

Barebells - Salty Peanut

$3.99

Barebells 55g bar. High Protein Bar low Sugar Salty Peanut Individual Bar

Legendary Foods-Protein Sweet Roll-Cinnamon

Legendary Foods-Protein Sweet Roll-Cinnamon

$4.49
Legendary Foods-Tasty Pastry-Blueberry-2.2oz

Legendary Foods-Tasty Pastry-Blueberry-2.2oz

$4.49
Toto Foods-Birthday Cake Cookie-3.5oz

Toto Foods-Birthday Cake Cookie-3.5oz

$3.49
Toto Foods-Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie-3.5 oz

Toto Foods-Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie-3.5 oz

$3.49

Water & Recovery Drinks-Bottled

Earthbar - Aluminum Bottle Spring Water-16fl oz

$5.25

Earthbar - Aluminum Bottle Alkaline Water-16fl oz

$5.25

Beverages

Adapt SuperWater - Immunity - Pomegranate Hibiscus 14 oz bottle

Adapt SuperWater - Immunity - Pomegranate Hibiscus 14 oz bottle

$4.99
Adapt SuperWater - Recovery - Mango 14 oz bottle

Adapt SuperWater - Recovery - Mango 14 oz bottle

$4.99
Celsius - Peach Mango Green Tea

Celsius - Peach Mango Green Tea

$3.75

CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks.

Celsius - Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear

Celsius - Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear

$3.75

CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks.

Celsius - Sparkling Orange

Celsius - Sparkling Orange

$3.75

CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks.

Earthbar Alkaline Water 500ML

Earthbar Alkaline Water 500ML

$2.99

SMALL - 9.0 pH water with electrolytes, by Earthbar. Purified by reverse osmosis.

Earthbar Alkaline Water-1000ML

Earthbar Alkaline Water-1000ML

$3.99Out of stock

LARGE - 9.0 pH water with electrolytes, by Earthbar. Purified by reverse osmosis.

Earthbar Spring Water 1000ML

Earthbar Spring Water 1000ML

$3.49Out of stock

LARGE - Natural Spring Water, by Earthbar.

Earthbar Spring Water 500ML

Earthbar Spring Water 500ML

$2.49

Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon 11.5oz can

$3.75

Health-Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple 11.5 oz can

$3.75

Health-Ade Kombucha - Pomegranate 11.5 oz can

$3.75
Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Apple-12 fl oz

Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Apple-12 fl oz

$4.50

NOCCO BCAA+ without caffeine with BCAA (branched chain amino acids) and four different vitamins. NOCCO BCAA+ comes in Apple flavor and is carbonated, sugar-free, and low calorie.

Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Caribbean-12 fl oz

Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Caribbean-12 fl oz

$4.50

NOCCO BCAA with caffeine, BCAA (branched chain amino acids), green tea extract and four different vitamins.

Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Miami Strawberry-12 fl oz

Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Miami Strawberry-12 fl oz

$4.50

NOCCO BCAA with caffeine, BCAA (branched chain amino acids), green tea extract and four different vitamins.

Taika - Black Coffee - 8 oz can

Taika - Black Coffee - 8 oz can

$4.49
Taika - Matcha Latte - 8 fl oz can

Taika - Matcha Latte - 8 fl oz can

$4.49
Taika - Oat Milk Latte - 8 fl oz can

Taika - Oat Milk Latte - 8 fl oz can

$4.49
Wet Hydration - Orange Mango Turmeric - 12 oz

Wet Hydration - Orange Mango Turmeric - 12 oz

$2.99
Wet Hydration - Watermelon Lemon Lime - 12 oz

Wet Hydration - Watermelon Lemon Lime - 12 oz

$2.99

Herbal Tonics

Earthbar Herbals-Energy Ginseng-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Energy Ginseng-2 Fl oz

$19.99
Earthbar Herbals-Get Up & Go Go-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Get Up & Go Go-2 Fl oz

$19.99
Earthbar Herbals-It's Time to Detox-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-It's Time to Detox-2 Fl oz

$19.99Out of stock
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz

$19.99Out of stock
Earthbar Herbals-Slim Down-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Slim Down-2 Fl oz

$19.99Out of stock
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz

$19.99

Vitamins & Supplements

Earthbar Enhanced-Calm & Happy-60 caps

Earthbar Enhanced-Calm & Happy-60 caps

$49.99

Calm & Happy is designed to promote the activity of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and serotonin, which may help support healthy moods, cravings, and feelings of calm, satiety, and satisfaction. 60 capsules (30 servings) Vitamin B-6 (as P5P) 2.5 mg Vitamin B-12 (as Methylcobalamin) 1000mcg Magnesium (as Di-Magnesium Malate) 75mg Inositol 400mg Taurine 300mg Chamomile 200mg GABA (as PharmaGABA®) 100mg L-Theanine 100mg 5-HTP 50mg Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) 50mg

Earthbar Enhanced-Calm the Crave-120 caps

Earthbar Enhanced-Calm the Crave-120 caps

$49.99

Curb undesirable food cravings with targeted nutrients and botanicals. 120 caps (60 servings) Vit C 75 mg Niacin (as Niacinamide) 10 mg NE Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl and P5P) 10 mg Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 25 mcg Tyrosine 1 g 5-HTP 100 mg Rhodiola (standardized to 3% rosavins and 1% salidroside) 50 mg

Earthbar Enhanced-Electro: 5-4oz

Earthbar Enhanced-Electro: 5-4oz

$16.99

A concentrated performance blend of 5 essential electrolytes designed to deliver rapid replenishment. 4oz (40 servings) Magnesium (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 75 mg Zinc (as Zinc Sulfate) 2 mg Chloride (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 300 mg Sodium (from Seawater) 150 mg Potassium (as Potassium Chloride) 150 mg Sulfate (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 30 mg

Earthbar Enhanced-Focused Day-60 caps

Earthbar Enhanced-Focused Day-60 caps

$59.99

All day focus and energy delivered in a powerful nootropic with with Citcoline & Acetyl -L-Carnitine. 60 capsules (30 servings) Ingredients: Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCI 500 mg Citicoline (As Cognizin®) 250 mg Glycerophosphocholine (from soy lecithin) Coffee Fruit Concentrate (As NeuroFactor™) (Coffea arabica)(whole fruit) Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) (Leaf) [Standardized to contain 24% ginkgoflavonglycosides and 6% terpene lactones]

Earthbar Enhanced-Glow & Restore Collagen-390g

Earthbar Enhanced-Glow & Restore Collagen-390g

$49.99

Boost skin elasticity, hair health and bone strength with this blend of three patented collagen peptides. 380g 30 servings Ingredients: 12.5 g Collagen peptides (from FORTIGEL®, FORTIBONE®, VERISOL)(bovine, hydrolyzed, non-GMO)

Earthbar Enhanced-Gut + Microbiome-30 caps

Earthbar Enhanced-Gut + Microbiome-30 caps

$44.99

A highly potent gut reset blend of 10 probiotic strains with 50 billion CFU. 30 capsules (30 servings) Probiotic Blend 279 mcg (50 billion CFU) Bifidobacterium lactis (UABIa-12™) 17.8B CFU Lactobacillus acidophilus (DDS®-1) 5.7B CFU Lactobacillus plantarum (UALp-05™) 8.6 Billion CFU Lactobacillus casei (UALc-03™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium breve (UABr-11™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium bifidum (UABb-10™) 1.0 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium longum (UABI-14™) 1.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus salivarius (UALs-07™) 2.9 Billion CFU Lactobacillus rhamnosus (GG) 3.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus paracasei (UALpc-04™) 3.0 Billion CFU

Earthbar Enhanced-Performance BCAA-270g

Earthbar Enhanced-Performance BCAA-270g

$49.99

Promotes lean muscle development and reduced soreness 270g (30 servings) L-Leucine 2.5g L-Glutamine 2g L-Isoleucine 1.25g L-Valine 1.25g

Earthbar Enhanced-Power X-140g

Earthbar Enhanced-Power X-140g

$49.99

Pre-workout formula designed to increase power, stamina and focus. 140g (20 servings) Magnesium (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 200mg Sodium 40mg Creatine MagnaPower® 2.5g Acetyl L-Carnitine HCI 1.5g Creatine (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 1.1g N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine 750mg Adenosine 5'-Triphosphate Disodium (as PEAK ATP®) 400mg L-Theanine 200mg Caffeine (from green coffee) 100mg

Earthbar Enhanced-Sleep Potion-180g

Earthbar Enhanced-Sleep Potion-180g

$44.99Out of stock

Relax the body and mind at night with a unique blend of 3 highly absorbable forms of magnesium and lavender. 180g (30 servings) Magnesium (as Mag Orotate 100 mg, Mag Glycerophosphate 100 mg, TRAACS Mag Bisglycinate Chelate 100 mg) 300 mg) Montmorency Tart Cherry Powder 250 mg California Poppy Extract 250 mg Lavender Extract 150 mg

Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 1.1 lb

Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 1.1 lb

$29.99

Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings

Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 2.2 lb

Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 2.2 lb

$55.99

Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings

Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 1.1 lb

Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 1.1 lb

$29.99

Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings

Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 2.2 lb

Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 2.2 lb

$55.99

Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings

Earthbar-Vitamin (Core Daily Packs)-30ct

$29.95

ADD Utensils

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.
ADD Straw

ADD Straw

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Spoon

ADD Spoon

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Fork

ADD Fork

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Knife

ADD Knife

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Coffee Stirrer

ADD Coffee Stirrer

Out of stock

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Coffee Sleeve

ADD Coffee Sleeve

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

