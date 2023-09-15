Ebisu 1283 9th Avenue
Sushi Bar
Apps
Ankimo
chilled steamed Monk-fish liver
Oyster (1/2 shell, 6pcs)
oysters on a half shell served with ponzu sauce
Oyster Barnabe (1pc)
long-time customer created this dish
Pink Cadillac
salmon wrapped scallop, grilled and served with house garlic soy butter sauce
Seafood Salad
assorted raw fish in house marinade dressing
Sunomono Seafood
cucuumber salad with enoki and seaweed, topped with assorted seafood. served with house vinaigrette
Sushi Rice
Two Balls, No Strike
avocado wrapped spicy tuna, with tobiko
oyster shooters
Entrees
Nigiri
Aji
Horse Mackerel
Akami
Blue-fin Tuna (lean cut)
Amaebi
Sweet Shrimp (raw)
Anago
Saltwater Eel
Bincho
Albacore Tuna
Bonito
Skipjack Tuna
Chu-Toro
medium Toro
Ebi
Tiger shrimp (cooked)
Escolar
Walu
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hirame
Halibut
Hotate
Scallop
Ika
Squid
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Ikura w/ Quail Egg
Inari
marinated tofu, commonly known as the "brown bag" sushi
Kani
Crab
Kanpachi
Amberjack Tuna
Kinmedai
Golden-eye Snapper
Maguro
Red Tuna
Saba
Mackerel
Sake
Salmon
Sake Toro
Salmon belly
Shima Aji
Striped Jack
Smoked Salmon
Suzuki
Japanese sea bass
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Japanese rolled omelette
Tobiko
Flying Fish roe
Tobiko w/ Quail Egg
Toro
Blue-fin Tuna belly
Umi-Masu
Ocean Trout
Unagi
Freshwater Eel
Uni (Santa Barbara)
Sea Urchin
Uni (Japan)
Uni w/ Quail Egg
engawa
Hosomaki
Avocado Roll
California Roll
imitation crab, avocado and tobiko
Ebisu Maki
Futo-Maki
spinach, egg, carrots, shiitake
Kampyo Maki
braised gourd
Kappa Maki
cucumber
King Califiornia Roll
king crab with avocado and tobiko
Negimachi Maki
yellowtail and scallion
Negitoro Maki
tuna belly with scallion
Oshinko Maki
pickled daikon radish
Sabagari Maki
Mackerel and ginger
Sake Maki
Salmon
Salmon/Avocado Roll
Tekka Maki
red tuna
Tekkyu Maki
red tuna and cucumber
Ume Shiso Maki
pickled plum and shiso leaf
Unkayu Maki
Freshwater Eel and cucumber
Vegetable California Roll
vegetarian rendition of the California roll
natto maki
Specialty Rolls
49er
Behind the Green Door
Bonsai
Boston
Caterpillar
Cherry Blossom
Crunchy
Dexter Carter
Double Hamachi
Dragon
Family Affair
Hannukah
Louisiana Hotlink
Poke
Potato Bug
QP
Rainbow
Rock 'n' Roll
Romeo & Juliet
Spider
Swamp
Toyko Tower
Tootsie
Vegetable Tempura
Handrolls
Sashimi
Aji Tataki
Horse Mackerel
Bincho Sashimi
Albacore Tuna
Bincho Tataki (sm)
Seared Albacore Tuna
Bincho Tataki (lg)
Seared Albacore Tuna
Bonito Tataki (sm)
Seared Skipjack Tuna
Bonito Tataki (lg)
Seared Skipjack Tuna
Escolar Sashimi
Walu
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
Hirame Sashimi
Halibut
Omakase Sashimi
chef's choice sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Mackerel
Sake Sashimi
Salmon
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Umi-Masu Sashimi
Ocean Trout
tuna sashimi
aji tataki
Sushi Bar Tab
Kitchen
Donburi
Curry Beef Don
japanese curry served over rice
Curry Chicken Don
japanese curry served over rice
Curry Chicken Katsu Don
japanese curry served over rice
Curry Pork Katsu Don
japanese curry served over rice
Curry Vegetable Don
japanese curry served over rice
Gyu Don
marinated beef, onion, shiitake and enoki mushrooms over rice
Katsu Don Chicken
chicken cutlet fried, steamed with green and yellow onions, served over rice
Katsu Don Pork
pork cutlet fried, steamed with green and yellow onions, served over rice
Oyako Don
diced chicken breast with green and yellow onions steamed with egg over rice
Shioyaki Salmon Don
salt and pepper grilled salmon served over rice
Tempura Don
tempura fried shrimp and vegetables served over rice. tempura sauce served on the side
Tempura Vegetable Don
tempura fried vegetables served over rice
Teriyaki Beef Don
6oz NY steak served over rice
Teriyaki Chicken Don
grilled chicken (breast or thigh) served over rice
Teriyaki Salmon Don
grilled Salmon served over rice
Unagi Don
grilled Unagi fillet served over rice
Cold Apps
Goma-Ae
spinach salad with sweetened black sesame seed
Hijiki
chilled sweet soy braised seaweed with carrots and fried tofu
House Salad
spring mix, romaine, and cabbage served in house dressing.
Kimpira Gobo
chilled sweet soy braised burdock root and carrots. a little spicy
Ohitashi
spinach salad served with dashi dressing. served with bonito flakes.
Seaweed Salad
cut seaweed marinated in sesame and chili dressing
Sunomono
cucumber salad with enoki and seaweed. served with house vinaigrette
Hot Apps
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu with tempura fried shiitake mushrooms garnished with scallions and shredded seaweed.
Aji Fry
fired Mackerel served with Tonkatsu Sauce
Chawan-Mushi
savory steamed egg custard with shrimp, chicken, shiitake, spinach, and edamame
Chicken Kara-age
Japanese-style fried chicken
Chicken Wings
grilled with salt and pepper
Dynamite Lobster
Langostino baked in house dynamite sauce
Dynamite Oyster
Oyster, uni and spinach baked in house dynamite sauce
Edamame
choices of plain, salted, togarashi lime, or lemon garlic
Gindara
sake-kasu marinated Black Cod
Gyoza
pork and leek potstickers
Kakuni
braised pork belly served with Japanese sweet potato puree
Miso Soup
served with tofu, wakame, and scallion
Miso Soup Asari
served with clams and scallion
Nasu Dengaku
twice-cooked eggplant with house miso glaze
Omote
tempura fried softshell crab. served with scallions and lemon
Panko Oysters
seasoned panko breaded oysters served with house aioli
Sake Steamed Clams
steamed with a butter dashi broth with shiitake and enoki mushrooms.
Tempura
tempura fried shrimp and vegetables
Tempura Lobster
tempura fried lobster tail with enoki mushrooms. served with house aioli sauce, tobiko, and chives
Tempura Vegetable
tempura fried vegetables
Tofu Steak
silken tofu, grilled and served with house ankake sauce
Rice
kanpachi kama
Bento Boxes
Kitchen Entrees
Katsu Chicken (E)
panko fried chicken cutlet
Katsu Pork (E)
panko fried pork cutlet
Shioyaki Saba (E)
salt and pepper grilled Mackerel
Shioyaki Salmon (E)
salt and pepper grilled Salmon
Tempura (E)
tempura fried shrimp and vegetables
Tempura Vegetable (E)
tempura fried vegetables
Teriyaki Beef (E)
10oz New York steak
Teriyaki Chicken (E)
grilled chicken breast and thigh
Teriyaki Saba (E)
grilled Mackerel
Teriyaki Salmon (E)
grilled Salmon
Udon & Nabe
Chicken Udon
diced chicken breast with assorted veg
Ebisu Udon
diced chicken breast with assorted vegetables and egg in hotpot. served with tempura on the side
Sukiyaki Beef
Japanese hotpot with assorted vegetables briased with house sukiyaki sauce
Sukiyaki Chicken
Japanese hotpot with assorted vegetables briased with house sukiyaki sauce
Tempura Udon
tempura fried shrimp and vegetables served on side
Tempura Vegetable Udon
tempura fried vegetables served on side
Yosenabe
Japanese hotpot with assorted vegetables and seafood. served with rice and house ponzu sauce