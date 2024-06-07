Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Featured Items
- regular, Miso tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, fried tofu, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil$16.00
- *Spicy tuna on crispy rice
Spicy tuna, crispy rice (deep fried), avocado, mango salsa (, Serrano pepper, cilantro, crunch mix (fried garlic, fried onion), sweet soy sauce$16.00
- *California roll
crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, masago, saseme seed$9.00
Sushi appetizer
- *Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salad green, cucumber, mango salsa (contains bell pepper), spicy mayo, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (house basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side$17.00
- *Baja California & shrimp spring roll
spicy cooked tuna, crushed hot Cheetos, salad green, cucumber, mango salsa (contains bell pepper), spicy mayo, wrapped in a rice paper, served with triple dipping sauce (house basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side$14.00
- *Chashu & shrimp spring roll
Chashu, shrimp tempura, salad mix or baby spinach, kimchi, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side$16.00
- *Vegetable crunch spring roll
green onion tempura, long bean tempura, salad green, cucumber, mango salsa (contains bell pepper), spicy mayo, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (house basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side$12.00
- *Spicy tuna on crispy rice
Spicy tuna, crispy rice (deep fried), avocado, mango salsa (, Serrano pepper, cilantro, crunch mix (fried garlic, fried onion), sweet soy sauce$16.00
- *New Style Sashimi with Black Garlic Oil
lightly seared salmon sashimi, black garlic oil, yuzu ponzu, ginger, garlic, mango salsa (contains bell pepper), cilantro$18.00
- *Yellowtail Sashimi with Serrano pepper
Yellowtail sashimi, Serrano pepper, cilantro, yozu ponzu$18.00
- *These items may contain raw or undercooked food or ingredients. Consuming raw and undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Sushi roll & Sushi tray
Sushi Roll
- *Crunch Garden Roll
long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, house green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)$11.00
- *Crabmeat Crunch Roll
crabmeat, long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, house green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)$14.00
- *Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll
spicy salmon, long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, house green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)$18.00
- *Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
spicy tuna, long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, house green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)$18.50
- *Asparagus garden roll
grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, house basil & mint aioli$12.00
- *Crabmeat asparagus roll
crabmeat, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, house basil & mint aioli$15.00
- *Cooked spicy tuna asparagus roll
cooked spicy tuna, asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, house basil and mint aioli, sweet soy sauce$15.00
- *Spicy salmon asparagus roll
spicy salmon, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, house basil & mint aioli$18.50
- *Spicy tuna asparagus roll
spicy tuna, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, house basil & mint aioli$18.50
- Shrimp tempura roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, salad mix, sweet soy sauce$15.00
- *Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce$18.00
- *Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll
plain salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce$18.50
- *Tuna & Mango Salsa Roll
plain tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce$18.50
- *Tuna & triple Crunch Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, mango salsa, Japanese rice cracker, crunch mix, triple sauce(sweet soy sauce, green garlic aioli, spicy mayo)$18.50
- *California roll
crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, masago, saseme seed$9.00
- *Baja California roll
spicy cooked tuna, crushed Cheetos, cucumber, house basil and mint aioli, sweet soy sauce, salad green on the side$14.00
- *Spicy salmon roll
spicy salmon, cucumber, sesame seed$13.00
- *Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seed$16.00
- *Ebisu spicy tuna roll
spicy tuna, wasabi, avocado, cucumber, salad mix or baby spinach, sesame seed, rolled with nori on outside$17.00
- *Salmon roll (gluten free)
Plain salmon, rolled with nori on outside$11.00
- *Tuna roll (gluten free)
plain tuna, rolled with nori on outside$13.00
- *Salmon & avocado roll (gluten free)
plain salmon, avocado$15.00
- *Tuna & avocado roll (gluten free)
plain tuna, avocado$16.00
- cucumber roll (gluten free)
cucumber, sesame seed$7.00
- Avocado roll (gluten free)
avocado$9.00
- Avocado & cucumber roll (gluten free)
avocado, cucumber$9.00
- *These items may contain raw or undercooked food or ingredients. Consuming raw and undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Sushi roll tray
- *Ebisu cooked sushi roll tray
Eight rolls from choice 1, 2, 3, &4, $100 value$95.00
- *Ebisu signature roll tray
Eight rolls from choice 1, 2, 3, 4, &5, $137 value$140.00
- *Ebisu customer's choice tray
Eight rolls from choice 1, 2, 3, 4, &5, $141 value$136.00
- * These items may contain raw or undercooked food or ingredients. Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Large 25 Sushi$265.00
Ramen
Traditional ramen
- *small, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil$10.50
- *regular, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil$17.50
- *small, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil$11.50
- *regular, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil$18.50
- small, Miso tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, fried tofu, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil$10.50
- regular, Miso tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, fried tofu, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil$16.00
- small, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, fried tofu, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, spicy miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil$11.50
- regular, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, fried tofu, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil$17.50
- small, Chashu shoyu ramen
braised pork belly, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito$10.00
- regular, Chashu shoyu ramen
braised pork belly, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito$17.00
- small, Spicy chashu shoyu ramen
braised pork belly, baby spinach, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito$11.00
- regular, Spicy chashu shoyu ramen
braised pork belly, baby spinach, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito$18.00
- small, Chicken shoyu ramen
Sous Vide chicken breast, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito$10.00
- regular, Chicken shoyu ramen
Sous Vide chicken breast, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito$17.00
- small, Spicy chicken shoyu ramen
Sous vide chicken breast with sichimi on top, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito$11.00
- regular, Spicy chicken shoyu ramen
Sous vide chicken breast with sichimi on top, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito$18.00
- Small, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen
fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix , miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil$9.00
- regular, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen
fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil$13.00
- Small, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen
fried tofu, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil, chili oil$9.50
- regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen
fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil, chili oil$14.50
- Kids ramen, Tonkotsu broth & noodle
tonkotsu broth (pork bone broth), choice of noodle, shoyu tare (soy sauce seasoning)$6.00
- Kids ramen, vegetable broth & noodle
vegetable broth, choice of noodle, miso tare (miso seasoning)$5.00
- *These items may contain raw or undercooked food or ingredients. Consuming raw and undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Dipping ramen
- *Tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)
cold egg noodle, braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, micro green, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, nori served with separate bowl of shoyu tonkotsu dipping broth (chives, green onion, dried bonito powder, black garlic oil)$18.50
- *Spicy kimchi tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)
cold egg noodle, braised pork belly with sichimi on top, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, micro green, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, nori served with separate bowl of spicy tonkotsu dipping broth (chive, green onion, dried bonito powder, black garlic oil, chili oil)$19.50
- * These items may contain raw or undercooked food or ingredients. Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Ramen & sushi roll combo
- *small, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $10 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$10.50
- *regular, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$17.50
- *small, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$11.50
- *regular, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $18 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$18.50
- small, Miso tonkotsu ramen $10 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$10.50
- regular, Miso tonkotsu ramen $15 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$16.00
- small, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$11.50
- regular, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$17.50
- small, Chashu shoyu ramen $10 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$10.00
- regular, Chashu shoyu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$17.00
- small, spicy chashu shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$11.00
- regular, spicy chashu shoyu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$18.00
- small, Chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$10.00
- regular, Chicken shoyu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$17.00
- small, spicy chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$11.00
- regular, spicy chicken shoyu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$18.00
- small, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen $8 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$9.00
- regular, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen $13 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$13.00
- small, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen $9 +* additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$9.50
- regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen $14 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$14.50
- *Tonkotsu tsukemen $17.50 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$18.50
- *Spicy kimchi tonkotsu tsukemen $18.50 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$19.50
- *These items may contain raw or undercooked food or ingredients. Consuming raw and undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.