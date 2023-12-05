Eclipse Bistro
Dinner
Appetizers
- Tuna Poke$16.00
grilled pineapple, toasted peanut, avocado, sesame seeds, sweet soy vinaigrette, wontons
- Beef Skewers$16.00
dry aged ny strip, peppadew & blue cheese fondue
- Mini Crabcakes$16.00
lemon-dill tartar sauce
- Brussels & Cauliflower$15.00
prosciutto, marcona almonds, smoked paprika-honey vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$15.00
blue cheese dipping sauce
- Steamed Clams$15.00
roasted garlic, white wine, herb butter
- Asparagus Fries$14.00
panko-parmesan crust, peppadew ranch
- Crispy Calamari$16.00
crispy rings, capers, olives, tomatoes, red chili aioli
- Small Snackboard$16.00
mortadella, speck, capicola, buttermilk blue, aged cheddar, st. andre, honey, cherry citrus, marcona almonds, pickled veg
- Large Snackboard$22.00
mortadella, speck, capicola, buttermilk blue, aged cheddar, st. andre, honey, cherry citrus, marcona almonds, pickled veg
- App Spec$16.00
Soups & Salads
Dinner Entrees
- Seared Scallops$35.00
goat cheese grits, andouille sausage etouffee, charred scallions
- Free-Range Chicken Breast$29.00
roasted tomato broth, crispy polenta cake
- Crab Cakes$34.00
garlic & herb roasted potatoes, sauteed haricot verts, lemon-dill tartar sauce
- Steak Frites$46.00
12oz dry aged ny strip, garlic and herb compound butter
- Vegetable Pot Pie$27.00
roasted cauliflower, brussel sprouts, mushrooms, sweet potato, chive biscuit
- Duck Breast$32.00
sweet potato, cippolini-arugula hash, rosemary pan gravy
- Pan Seared Salmon$32.00
vegetable stir fry, sesame ginger soy glaze
- (half order) Pappardelle Bolognese$19.00
pulled short rib, tomato, shaved parmigiano-reggiano
- Pappardelle Bolognese$29.00
pulled short rib, tomato, shaved parmigiano-reggiano
- Grilled Shrimp Skewer$32.00
creamy chorizo couscous, broccoli rabe, shrimp compound butter
- Eclipse Burger$18.00
bacon, cooper sharp, beefsteak tomato, romaine, brioche roll
- Pork Chop$36.00
roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, cippolini jus
- (half order) Sausage Stroganoff$18.00
mushrroms, arugula, peas, orecchiette pasta
- Italian Sausage Stroganoff$27.00
mushrroms, arugula, peas, orecchiette pasta
- Entree Special$36.00Out of stock
Sides
Desserts
- Chocolate Lava Cake$11.00
sea salt caramel gelato
- S'mores Bread Pudding$11.00
brioche, chocolate, marshmallow, graham cracker dust, vanilla gelato
- NY Style Cheesecake$11.00
graham cracker crust, blueberry compote
- Creme Brulee$11.00
vanilla bean, candied crust
- Banana Split$12.00
caramelized bananas, banana cake, candied walnuts, pineapple, chocolate sauce, caramel, assorted gelato
- Assorted Gelato & Sorbet$8.00
daily Selections
- 1 Scoop$3.00
- 2 Scoop$6.00