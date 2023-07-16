Pickup
Eclipse Gaming Cafe 215 S Pitt St
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Cold case
Drinks
Mocktails
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Game Pass
Other
Cold case
Ramune Drink
$5.00
Anime Can
$5.00
Pocky
$3.00
Chips
$1.50
Soda
$1.50
Water
$1.00
Drinks
Fountain
$3.00
Coffee
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Mocktails
Magic Lemonade
$6.00
Blue Latte
$8.00
Italian Soda
$6.00
Crushed Fruit
$10.00
Eclipse Tea
$8.00
Sandwiches
Italian
$8.00
Club
$10.00
Catan
$8.00
Munchkin
$10.00
STP
$12.00
Boursin
$12.00
Tuna
$6.00
BYO
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
Classic
$5.00
Ham and Apple
$8.00
Cowboy Bebop
$8.00
Grilled Pizza
$6.00
Black and White
$6.00
Mayple Bacon
$8.00
French Onion
$6.00
Game Pass
All Day
$6.00
Hour
$3.00
Other
Tarot Deck
$48.00
Star Earrings
$15.00
Star Charms
$7.00
Dice Studs
$10.00
Dice Hooks
$12.00
Dice Grips
$10.00
Gemcutter
$25.00
Runecarver
$25.00
Eclipse Gaming Cafe 215 S Pitt St Location and Ordering Hours
(717) 586-0097
215 S Pitt St, Carlisle, PA 17013
Open now
• Closes at 10PM
All hours
