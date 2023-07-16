Cold case

Ramune Drink

$5.00

Anime Can

$5.00

Pocky

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Mocktails

Magic Lemonade

$6.00

Blue Latte

$8.00

Italian Soda

$6.00

Crushed Fruit

$10.00

Eclipse Tea

$8.00

Sandwiches

Italian

$8.00

Club

$10.00

Catan

$8.00

Munchkin

$10.00

STP

$12.00

Boursin

$12.00

Tuna

$6.00

BYO

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

Classic

$5.00

Ham and Apple

$8.00

Cowboy Bebop

$8.00

Grilled Pizza

$6.00

Black and White

$6.00

Mayple Bacon

$8.00

French Onion

$6.00

Game Pass

All Day

$6.00

Hour

$3.00

Other

Tarot Deck

$48.00

Star Earrings

$15.00

Star Charms

$7.00

Dice Studs

$10.00

Dice Hooks

$12.00

Dice Grips

$10.00

Gemcutter

$25.00

Runecarver

$25.00