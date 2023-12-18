Eden Hill Restaurant
Beverages
Spirits
- 4 Roses$10.00
- angel's envy rye$20.00
- Aquavit$9.50
- Astrea$12.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$15.00
- Capitol Gin$10.00
- doc swinson$16.00
- germain robin brandy$18.00
- Hennessy$11.00
- Heroe De Leon Blanco$10.00
- Herradura$14.00
- Kaluha$9.00
- Old Overholt$9.00
- Plantation Rum$12.00
- restoration rye$13.00
- scratch vodka$12.00
- song cai$11.00
- Titos$10.00
- Whistle Pig Farm Rye$22.00
Non-Alcoholic
Cocktails
Bottles of Wine
Sparkling
If you're celebrating something and there aren't bubbles, is it really a celebration?
White
- blaufrankisch rose, strehn$55.00
- blend, ancarani$55.00
- blend, north american press$90.00
- blend, villa job$40.00
- chardonnay, kelley fox$75.00
- chardonnay, pondera$65.00
- gamay rose, victor sornin$50.00
- garnacha rose, antonita punuelos$45.00
- orange wine, ancarani$70.00
- orange wine, kobal$65.00
- rose, casa de mouraz$50.00
- white merlot, chateau picoron$60.00
Red
- cabernet sauvignon, foundation$105.00
- castelao, espera$70.00
- merlot, château lariveau$70.00
- merlot, i clivi$85.00
- merlot,bagueri$60.00
- nebbiolo, pizzo coca$85.00
- old vine blend, ovum$75.00
- picpoul noir, domaine la grangette$55.00
- pinot noir, chantal martin$75.00
- pinot noir, edmond monnot$110.00
- pinot noir, kelley fox$105.00
- pinot noir, leiner$75.00
- pinot noir, littorai$180.00
- pinot noir/pinot gris, open face$65.00
- sangiovese, castellare$60.00
- syrah, succession$100.00
- tempranillo/riesling, open face$70.00
One Offs
