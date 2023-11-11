Edgebrook Coffee Shop and Diner 6322 North Central Avenue
Starters
Griddled Goodies
- Buddycakes$8.95
Cornmeal Pancakes topped with a fresh fruit relish
- French Toast Squared$9.00
It's French Bread made into French Toast, topped with powdered sugar!
- Short Stack$6.95
Sweet Buttermilk Pancakes, order of 2
- Tall Stack$7.95
Sweet Buttermilk Pancakes, order of 3
- Coffee Mocha Pancakes$8.95
Espresso, Chocolate Chips, Powdered Sugar, ZOOM!
- Oreo Cookie Pancakes$8.95
Loaded with Oreo Cookie Pieces!
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.95
Chock full of Chocolate Chips!
- Special FrenchToast$10.00
Strawberry Tres Leches Stuffed French Toast
Eggs, Omelets, and Scrambles
- 2 Eggs, Any Style$9.95
Served with Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast, and House Browns or Fruit
- 3 Egg Omelet or Scramble$12.25
Served with choice of Toast and House Browns or Fruit
- Bacon, Avocado, And Cheddar Omelet$12.25
3 Egg Omelet With Avocado, Bacon, and Cheddar
- Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Omelet$12.25
Served with choice of Toast and House Browns or Fruit
- Spinach, Tomato, Goat Cheese Omelet$12.25
Served with choice of Toast and House Browns or Fruit
- Bacon, Date, Goat Cheese Omelet$12.25
Served with choice of Toast and House Browns or Fruit
- Roasted Veggie and Cheddar Omelet$12.25
Served with choice of Toast and House Browns or Fruit
- Chicken Chorizo, Corn, Bean, and Poblano Omelet$12.25
Served with choice of Toast and House Browns or Fruit
- Denver Omelet$12.25
Served with choice of Toast and House Browns or Fruit
- Custom Omelet$10.25
Choose 1 Veg or Cheese
- Taft Omelet$12.25
3 egg omelet with Avocado, Ham, and Cheddar
Great Hash!
- House Made Corned Beef Hash$13.95
Our Most Famous! Served with 2 eggs, any style, and your choice of toast.
- Ribeye Steak Hash$15.95
Served with Bleu Cheese, 2 eggs any style, Choice of Toast or Fruit
- Sausage Link Hash$12.25
Hash with 2 oz. Breakfast Sausage Links
- Pulled Pork Hash$12.25
Hash with our house made pulled pork.
- Breakfast Sausage Hash$12.25
- Chicken Chorizo Hash$12.25
- Smoked Sausage Hash$12.25
Hash with diced smoked sausage
- Veggie Hash$12.25
Hash with a medley of farm fresh vegetables.
Sandwiches, Plates, and Burgers
- Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
Your Choice of Meat, 2 eggs any style, and cheese on a brioche bun.
- Breakfast Burger$11.25
An 8 oz. burger with your choice of cheese, 1 egg any style, and bacon on a brioche bun
- BLT with Egg$11.50
1 Egg any style and your choice of toast.
- Steak and Eggs$15.95
8 Oz. Ribeye with 2 eggs any style, your choice of toast, and house browns.
- Pulled Pork$11.00
Our Home Made Pulled Pork on a Brioche Bun
- Corned Beef On Rye$12.00
Home Made Corned Beef On Marble Rye with Horseradish Mayo
- Corned Beef Reuben$13.95
Classic Reuben on Marble Rye with Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island Dressing
- Steak Sandwich$15.95
Served On Garlic French Bread with choice of Cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms
- Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Plain, Blackened, or BBQ on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Herb Mayo
- Custom Burger$11.25
On a Brioche Bun with your choice of fixin's , house browns, fruit, or chips on the side
- Bacon , Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.25
- Cranky Burger$14.25
Our burger dusted with Cranky Chef Seasoning, Bleu Cheese, and Bacon
- Pot 'O Gold Burger$14.25
Our burger with Cheddar, Bacon, Sauteed Onion, and BBQ Sauce
- Patricia Melt$14.25
An abssolute classic, our burger on grilled Rye Bread with Sauteed Onion, Swiss, and Thousand Island Dressing
- Super Meat Boy$14.25
Burger. Pulled Pork. Bacon. Cheddar. 'Nuff said.
- Special Chicken N' Waffles$14.95
Sous Vide Chicken Tenders with a Golden Waffle and Hot Honey Drizzle
- Special Gumbo Bowl$8.95
Bowl of Chicken, Andouille, and Shrimp gumbo with Rice and a side of Toasted French Bread
Side Meats
Side Griddle Goodies
Coffee Drinks
- Coffee$2.50
- Cold Brew$3.50
- Single Espresso$1.50
One Shot of Espresso
- Double Espresso$2.50
Double Shot of Espresso
- Long Espresso$2.50
Double Espresso with lengthened with one shot of hot water
- Americano$2.95
Double Espresso with hot water
- Red Eye$3.00
Coffee with a shot of Espresso
- Cappuccino$3.95
Double Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam
- Cafe Latte$3.95
Double Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam
- Mochaccino$4.50
Double Espresso, Steamed Milk, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream
- French Vanilla$4.50
Double Espresso, Steamed Milk, Vanilla Syrup
- Hot Chocolate W/ Espresso$4.25
- Macchiato$4.50