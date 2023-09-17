2x points now for loyalty members
Edna's Market & Grille
Edna's Menu
Shareables
Chicken Wings
spicy honey red pepper sauce or smokey sweet BBQ with fresh vegetables and buttermilk ranch
French Onion Dip
caramelized onions, cream cheese, with house made potato chips and fresh cut vegetables
Stuffed Mushrooms
italian sausage and cream cheese filled mushrooms, garlic butter and fresh parmesan
Irish Nachos
house-made potato chips, melted mozzarella, chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing, fresh chives
Loaded Sweet Fries
waffle-cut sweet potato fries topped with hummus, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh parsley
Pizza
Lucille Pizza
cream sauce, basil pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese
Lola Pizza
cream sauce, pecorino romano, prosciutto, raspberries, balsamic glaze, chopped basil, parmesan cheese
Mama Umami Pizza
cream sauce, garlic, mozzarella, pecorino romano, mushrooms, caramelized onions, balsamic arugula
Papa Pep Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, pepperoni, Italian herbs, honey
Margarette Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil, Italian herbs
Roy Pizza
pink sauce, homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella, fresh basil
Salad
Southwest Cobb Salad
romaine, grilled corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, mozzarella, bbq ranch dressing
Apple Salad
spring greens, feta cheese, diced red apple, candied pecans, sliced prosciutto, apple cider vinaigrette
Peanut Chop Salad
cabbage and spring mix, edamame, red pepper, chopped peanuts, carrots, wontons, sesame peanut dressing
Wedge Salad
romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing
Burgers
Paris Burger
7 oz beef patty, raspberry jam, spinach, white cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, crispy onions, ciabatta bun
Apricot Chicken
grilled chicken breast, apricot preserves, arugula, herbed cream cheese, crispy prosciutto, ciabatta bun
No. 42
7 oz patty, parmesan mushrooms, bacon, white cheddar, crispy onions, garlic mayo, arugula, ciabatta bun
Backyard Burger
7 oz beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup, tuscan bun
Chicken Pesto Burger
grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic aioli, ciabatta bun
Entrees
Meatloaf
christiansen farms ground beef & pork, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, crispy onions, chives
Stroganoff
noodles, grilled beef, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, cream sauce, sour cream, parsley
Pork Chop
wood-fired christiansen farms double-cut pork chop, honey glaze, "funeral" potato casserole, carrots
Steak Frites
10 oz wood-fired picanha steak, twice-cooked fries, seasonal vegetable, peppercorn sauce
Salmon
8 oz salmon filet, seasoned yellow rice, buttered broccoli, lemon garlic cream sauce
Chicken Pot Pie
chicken, butternut squash, mushrooms, english peas, mire poix vegetables, cream sauce, puff pastry pillow