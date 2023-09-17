Edna's Menu

Shareables

Chicken Wings

$12.50

spicy honey red pepper sauce or smokey sweet BBQ with fresh vegetables and buttermilk ranch

French Onion Dip

$11.00

caramelized onions, cream cheese, with house made potato chips and fresh cut vegetables

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.50

italian sausage and cream cheese filled mushrooms, garlic butter and fresh parmesan

Irish Nachos

$9.50

house-made potato chips, melted mozzarella, chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing, fresh chives

Loaded Sweet Fries

$10.00

waffle-cut sweet potato fries topped with hummus, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh parsley

Pizza

Lucille Pizza

$17.00

cream sauce, basil pesto, shredded chicken, mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese

Lola Pizza

$17.00

cream sauce, pecorino romano, prosciutto, raspberries, balsamic glaze, chopped basil, parmesan cheese

Mama Umami Pizza

$17.50

cream sauce, garlic, mozzarella, pecorino romano, mushrooms, caramelized onions, balsamic arugula

Papa Pep Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, pepperoni, Italian herbs, honey

Margarette Pizza

$16.50

red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil, Italian herbs

Roy Pizza

$17.50

pink sauce, homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella, fresh basil

Salad

Southwest Cobb Salad

$13.50

romaine, grilled corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, mozzarella, bbq ranch dressing

Apple Salad

$13.50

spring greens, feta cheese, diced red apple, candied pecans, sliced prosciutto, apple cider vinaigrette

Peanut Chop Salad

$13.50

cabbage and spring mix, edamame, red pepper, chopped peanuts, carrots, wontons, sesame peanut dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.50

romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing

Burgers

Paris Burger

$17.00

7 oz beef patty, raspberry jam, spinach, white cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, crispy onions, ciabatta bun

Apricot Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, apricot preserves, arugula, herbed cream cheese, crispy prosciutto, ciabatta bun

No. 42

$17.50

7 oz patty, parmesan mushrooms, bacon, white cheddar, crispy onions, garlic mayo, arugula, ciabatta bun

Backyard Burger

$17.00

7 oz beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup, tuscan bun

Chicken Pesto Burger

$17.50

grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic aioli, ciabatta bun

Entrees

Meatloaf

$21.50

christiansen farms ground beef & pork, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, crispy onions, chives

Stroganoff

$21.00

noodles, grilled beef, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, cream sauce, sour cream, parsley

Pork Chop

$25.50

wood-fired christiansen farms double-cut pork chop, honey glaze, "funeral" potato casserole, carrots

Steak Frites

$24.50

10 oz wood-fired picanha steak, twice-cooked fries, seasonal vegetable, peppercorn sauce

Salmon

$24.50

8 oz salmon filet, seasoned yellow rice, buttered broccoli, lemon garlic cream sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00

chicken, butternut squash, mushrooms, english peas, mire poix vegetables, cream sauce, puff pastry pillow

Kids Meal

Penne Pasta

$8.00

penne with pink sauce

Cheeseburger

$8.50

american cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato

Dessert

Edna's Rice Pudding

$9.00

chilled with raspberry sauce

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

oatmeal, toffee & chocolate chips, vanilla ice cream

Bread Pudding

$9.00

croissant, vanilla custard, sweet butter sauce

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Hand - Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Funeral Potatoes

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Broccolini

$3.00

Chicken

$5.00

Breakfast

Donut Holes

$8.00

Heavenly Eggs

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Very Berry

$10.50

Pb & Chocolate Chip

$10.50

Original

$9.00

Morning in Paris

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

the royal pax

$14.00

Ednas Breakfast

$13.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Apple Cider

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

egg

$2.00

pancake

$2.00

sausage

$3.50

bacon

$3.50

toast

$2.00

fruit salad

$3.00

potatoes

$3.00

grapefruit

$2.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Lemonade

Roasted Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Almond Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Mint Lemonade

$4.00

Other Drinks

Olipop

$4.00

Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50