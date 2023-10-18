Edna's Kitchenette
Bakery
Fresh Daily
Plain Bagel
Classic soft, chewy and thick New York–style bagel. Available with cream cheese or butter.
Cinnamon raisin bagel
Everything Bagel
Freshly baked bagel topped with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, toasted onion & kosher salt.
Sugar cookie
cookie dough sprinkled with sugar? Sometimes, the most simple flavors bring the most delight.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
original recipe features gooey, semi-sweet chocolate morsels that are still melting in that first bite. Perfectly cooked every time, these fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies are our most popular cookie of all time.
Peanut butter cookie
Sweet n’ nutty, these cookies start with a creamy peanut butter dough and add peanut butter morsels for extra nuttiness.
Oatmeal cookie
oatmeal raisin cookie. Plump raisins, enveloped in a hearty oatmeal dough strike the perfect balance in this classic warm cookie.
Blueberry Streusel Muffin
Blueberry lemon Sour Cream Muffins with Streusel Topping
Banana Walnut Muffin
Beautiful banana walnut streusel muffins are made using the muffin method as all muffins should. A high-domed, moist and flavorful treat that can be enjoyed as a breakfast or a snack.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Butter Croissant
Classic butter croissant with soft, flaky layers and a golden-brown crust.
Chocolate Croissant
A delicate, perfectly flaky butter croissant filled with semi-sweet chocolate, topped with chocolatey drizzle and powdered sugar.
Apple Maple Pin Wheel
Danish
Almond Croissant
Cheddar Scone
Breakfast
Lite Start
Super Green Bowl
Kale, Banana, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Coconut.
Acia Bowl
Açaí Fruit, Banana, Strawberry, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein. Topped with Granola, Strawberry, Coconut.
Dragon Bowl
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Coconut, Goji Berry, Ground Pumpkin Seeds.
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Caffè Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.
Caffè Misto
A one-to-one combination of fresh-brewed coffee and steamed milk add up to one distinctly delicious coffee drink remarkably mixed.
Cappuccino
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
Espresso
Our smooth signature Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness is at the very heart of everything we do.
Espresso Con Panna …
Espresso meets a dollop of whipped cream to enhance the rich and caramelly flavors of a straight-up shot.
Flat White
Smooth ristretto shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a not-too-strong, not-too-creamy, just-right flavor.
Caffè Latte
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
Caffè Mocha
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies
Daily Perk
Cold Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow-steepedin cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor
Iced Caffè Americano
Espresso shots topped with cold water produce a light layer of crema, then served over ice. The result: a wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Pro Tip: For an additional boost, ask your barista to try this with an extra shot.
Iced Shaken Espresso
Made with the rich, full-bodied espresso you love—then shaken, chilled and mellowed with sweetness and a touch of milk to create a delightfully and deliciously convenient on-the-go drink.
Iced Flat White
Smooth ristretto shots of espresso get the perfect amount of whole milk and ice to create a not-too-strong, not-too-creamy, just-right flavor.
Iced Caffè Latte
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cooldown.
Iced Caffè Mocha
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce, milk and ice, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic iced coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.
Frappe
Hot Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup
Chai Tea
Black tea infused with warm clove, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger notes. A bold, distinctive chai tea.
Earl Grey Tea
We take a strong black tea base and add the essence of bergamot, a citrus fruit with subtle lemon and floral lavender notes, to create this aromatically awesome tea flavor.
London Fog Tea Latte
Bright, citrusy spark of Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk for this frothy reinvention of classic Earl Grey tea.
Matcha Tea Latte
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green delight.
Peach Herbal
A sweet fusion of peach, candied pineapple, chamomile blossoms, lemon verbena and rose hips come together in this caffeine-free herbal tea. Sip back and relax.
Iced Teas
Iced Black Tea
Premium black tea sweetened just right and shaken with ice to create an ideal iced tea
Iced Black Tea Lemonade
Premium black tea sweetened just right, then shaken with refreshing lemonade and ice for this Arnold Palmer-inspired beverage.
Iced Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte
A select blend of rich, full-leaf black teas from India and Sri Lanka sweetened with liquid cane sugar and combined with milk and ice.
Iced London Fog Tea Latte
Bright, citrusy spark of bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender and mixes with vanilla syrup, milk and ice to create this delicious reinvention of a classic Earl Grey tea.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices are combined with milk and ice for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Iced Matcha Tea Latte
Smooth and creamy Matcha sweetened just right and served with milk over ice. Green has never tasted so good.
Iced Green Tea
Green tea blended with mint, lemongrass and lemon verbena, and given a good shake with ice. Lightly flavored and oh-so-refreshing!
lemonade
Smoothie
Blue Moon
Blueberry, Avocado, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ground Flax, Pumpkin Seeds, Ceylon Cinnamon
Cacao Bliss
Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon
Green Machine
Kale, Banana, Coconut Meat, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina
Mint Matcha Chip
Spinach, Banana, Cashew Milk, Cashew Butter, Matcha, Mint Extract, Cacao Nibs
Pitaya Paradise
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Goji Berry, Plant-Based Protein
Strawberry Swag
Strawberry, Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ceylon Cinnamon
Very Berry
Mixed Berries, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein