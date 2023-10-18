Bakery

Fresh Daily

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.89

Classic soft, chewy and thick New York–style bagel. Available with cream cheese or butter.

Cinnamon raisin bagel

Cinnamon raisin bagel

$1.89
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$1.89

Freshly baked bagel topped with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, toasted onion & kosher salt.

Sugar cookie

Sugar cookie

$0.89

cookie dough sprinkled with sugar? Sometimes, the most simple flavors bring the most delight.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.89Out of stock

original recipe features gooey, semi-sweet chocolate morsels that are still melting in that first bite. Perfectly cooked every time, these fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies are our most popular cookie of all time.

Peanut butter cookie

Peanut butter cookie

$0.89

Sweet n’ nutty, these cookies start with a creamy peanut butter dough and add peanut butter morsels for extra nuttiness.

Oatmeal cookie

Oatmeal cookie

$0.89

oatmeal raisin cookie. Plump raisins, enveloped in a hearty oatmeal dough strike the perfect balance in this classic warm cookie.

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$1.65

Blueberry lemon Sour Cream Muffins with Streusel Topping

Banana Walnut Muffin

Banana Walnut Muffin

$1.65

Beautiful banana walnut streusel muffins are made using the muffin method as all muffins should. A high-domed, moist and flavorful treat that can be enjoyed as a breakfast or a snack.

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$1.65Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$1.49

Classic butter croissant with soft, flaky layers and a golden-brown crust.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$1.89

A delicate, perfectly flaky butter croissant filled with semi-sweet chocolate, topped with chocolatey drizzle and powdered sugar.

Apple Maple Pin Wheel

$0.99

Danish

$0.89

Almond Croissant

$1.89

Cheddar Scone

$2.25Out of stock

Breakfast

Lite Start

Super Green Bowl

Super Green Bowl

$7.35

Kale, Banana, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Coconut.

Acia Bowl

Acia Bowl

$7.35

Açaí Fruit, Banana, Strawberry, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein. Topped with Granola, Strawberry, Coconut.

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$7.35

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Coconut, Goji Berry, Ground Pumpkin Seeds.

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.89+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.

Caffè Misto

Caffè Misto

$3.89+

A one-to-one combination of fresh-brewed coffee and steamed milk add up to one distinctly delicious coffee drink remarkably mixed.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.89+

Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

Our smooth signature Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness is at the very heart of everything we do.

Espresso Con Panna …

Espresso Con Panna …

$2.95

Espresso meets a dollop of whipped cream to enhance the rich and caramelly flavors of a straight-up shot.

Flat White

Flat White

$3.89+

Smooth ristretto shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a not-too-strong, not-too-creamy, just-right flavor.

Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$3.89+

Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.

Caffè Mocha

Caffè Mocha

$3.89+

Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies

Daily Perk

$1.89+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.89+

Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow-steepedin cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor

Iced Caffè Americano

Iced Caffè Americano

$3.89+

Espresso shots topped with cold water produce a light layer of crema, then served over ice. The result: a wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Pro Tip: For an additional boost, ask your barista to try this with an extra shot.

Iced Shaken Espresso

Iced Shaken Espresso

$3.89+

Made with the rich, full-bodied espresso you love—then shaken, chilled and mellowed with sweetness and a touch of milk to create a delightfully and deliciously convenient on-the-go drink.

Iced Flat White

Iced Flat White

$3.89+

Smooth ristretto shots of espresso get the perfect amount of whole milk and ice to create a not-too-strong, not-too-creamy, just-right flavor.

Iced Caffè Latte

Iced Caffè Latte

$3.89+

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cooldown.

Iced Caffè Mocha

Iced Caffè Mocha

$3.89+

Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce, milk and ice, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic iced coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.

Frappe

$4.86+

Hot Tea

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$3.79+

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup

Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$2.89+

Black tea infused with warm clove, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger notes. A bold, distinctive chai tea.

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$1.89+

We take a strong black tea base and add the essence of bergamot, a citrus fruit with subtle lemon and floral lavender notes, to create this aromatically awesome tea flavor.

London Fog Tea Latte

London Fog Tea Latte

$1.89+

Bright, citrusy spark of Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk for this frothy reinvention of classic Earl Grey tea.

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.50+

Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green delight.

Peach Herbal

Peach Herbal

$1.89+

A sweet fusion of peach, candied pineapple, chamomile blossoms, lemon verbena and rose hips come together in this caffeine-free herbal tea. Sip back and relax.

Iced Teas

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$1.85+

Premium black tea sweetened just right and shaken with ice to create an ideal iced tea

Iced Black Tea Lemonade

Iced Black Tea Lemonade

$2.00+

Premium black tea sweetened just right, then shaken with refreshing lemonade and ice for this Arnold Palmer-inspired beverage.

Iced Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte

Iced Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte

$1.85+

A select blend of rich, full-leaf black teas from India and Sri Lanka sweetened with liquid cane sugar and combined with milk and ice.

Iced London Fog Tea Latte

Iced London Fog Tea Latte

$1.85+

Bright, citrusy spark of bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender and mixes with vanilla syrup, milk and ice to create this delicious reinvention of a classic Earl Grey tea.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$3.85+

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices are combined with milk and ice for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$4.50+

Smooth and creamy Matcha sweetened just right and served with milk over ice. Green has never tasted so good.

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$1.85+

Green tea blended with mint, lemongrass and lemon verbena, and given a good shake with ice. Lightly flavored and oh-so-refreshing!

lemonade

$1.85+

Smoothie

Blue Moon

$5.89

Blueberry, Avocado, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ground Flax, Pumpkin Seeds, Ceylon Cinnamon

Cacao Bliss

$5.89

Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon

Green Machine

$5.89

Kale, Banana, Coconut Meat, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina

Mint Matcha Chip

$5.89

Spinach, Banana, Cashew Milk, Cashew Butter, Matcha, Mint Extract, Cacao Nibs

Pitaya Paradise

$5.89

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Goji Berry, Plant-Based Protein

Strawberry Swag

$5.89

Strawberry, Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ceylon Cinnamon

Very Berry

$5.89

Mixed Berries, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein

Kid's Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$1.89+

Italian Sodas

$2.25+

Steamers

$2.79+

Frappé

Vanilla

$4.85+

Salted Caramel

$4.85+

Mocha

$4.85+

Toasted Marshmellow

$4.85+

Hazelnut

$4.85+

Macadamia Nut

$4.85+

White Chocolate

$4.85+

Sugar-Free Vanilla

$4.85+

Sugar-Free Caramel

$4.85+

Separation Anxiety

Roast Coffee

Temporada 16 oz

$18.98

Cascara 140 G

$14.67

Market Goods

Granola 16 oz

$9.89