Effin Egg - Fort Worth 1305 W Magnolia Ave

Popular Items

Chicken N Waffles..YUM!

$14.00

Our Signature Waffle With Our In-House Breaded Chicken Tenders! Delicious!

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double patty Angus beef, cage free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Willys Brisket Burrito

$13.00

House made brisket, green & red peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, beans, cage free scrambled eggs & pico

Food

EFFIN SANDWICHES

The OG

$9.75

Apple smoked bacon, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.

Effin boring sandwich

$9.00

Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Really effin turkey

$10.50

Turkey bacon, cage free over medium egg, sliced cheddar and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.

Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.75

Turkey Sausage, cage free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce on a warm brioche bun

CEO

$9.75

Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce in a warm brioche bun

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double patty Angus beef, cage free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Bougie Avocado Bagel

$10.00

Choose your bagel, topped with our signature avocado spread. Add A Egg ANYWAY you EFFIN WANT!

Effin Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted sourdough with Effin mix cheese

Spicy brisket sandwich

$10.00

House made brisket, Effy sauce, cage free medium egg, cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce

Plant based spicy guac burger

$13.00

Beyond burger topped with pepper jack cheese, our signature spicy guac on a toasted gf bun.,

Old skool biscuit

$9.00

Fresh baked biscuit with EFFY sauce, turkey sausage, & Cheddar Cheese!

MORNIN BOWLS

Eff U Bowl!

$9.75

Thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and avocado creama

Effin El Jefe Bowl

$10.50

Turkey sausage, thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, potatoes and cheddar cheese. With one side of Salsa Verde.

Hippy Dippy Bowl

$13.00

Vegan chorizo , scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, house made pico topped with our EFF U sauce

EFFIN TACOS & BURRITOS

Javiers Burrito

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, potatoes, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.

Mama's Burrito

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, potatoes, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde

HIPPY DIPPY BURRITO

$13.00

Vegan chorizo, scrambled egg, potatoes, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese and pico de gallo served with a side of salsa verde.

Willys Brisket Burrito

$13.00

House made brisket, green & red peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, beans, cage free scrambled eggs & pico

Papi's Brisket Taco's

$8.00

House made brisket, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo and side of house made salsa

Chronic Brisket Tacos

$8.00

House made brisket, pico de Gallo topped with house made avocado crema

Rosa's Tacos

$8.00

Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, jack cheese, with side of salsa verde

Effin 30A

$8.00

Cage free scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, potatoes, and cheddar cheese with salsa verde

PANCAKES, WAFFLES & SWEETS

Effin Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Rich and sweet EFFIN cinnamon roll

Chicken N Waffles..YUM!

$14.00

Our Signature Waffle With Our In-House Breaded Chicken Tenders! Delicious!

Rainbow Pancakes

$9.00

3 mini fluffy rainbow pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles!

Boring Pancakes

$8.50

3 mini silver dollar fluffy pancakes!

Lil Mamma Waffles

$8.00

WAFFLES>> NEED WE SAY MORE?

The Funkytown Cookie

$3.75

Signature Cookie Served Warmed! Effin Good....

Buttery Biscuit With Cinnamon Honey Butter

$5.00

Flaky Buttery Biscuit with Cinnamon Honey Butter

BUNCHIE MUNCHIES

Tots, melted cheese, bacon bits, topped with avocado creama!
Effin Tots

$9.00

Tots, melted cheese, bacon bit topped with avocado creama!

Effin Chicken Finger Combo

$12.00

3 house-made Effin chicken tenders & fries combo with side of SEXY SAUCE!

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of our thick cut BACON!!!

Dirty PAPAS

$9.00

Curly Fries Topped with liquid queso, brown gravy, sour cream and green onions! EFFIN DELISH

Brisket Totchos

$10.00

Crispy Tater Tots, liquid queso, sour cream topped with our house made brisket

Effin Potatoes

$7.00

Side of our crispy potatoes with side of EFFY Sauce

Side Eggs

$6.00

BOWL OF EFFIN EGGS!

EXTRA SAUCES

SIDE OF EFF U Sauce

$1.00

Our Signature Spicy EFF U Sauce....Good On EFFIN ANYTHING!!!

SIDE OF House Mexican Sauce

$1.75

Our House Made Hot Sauce...Good On Tacos, Burritos, and.....ANYTHING!

SIDE OF SEXY SAUCE

$2.00

The Name Says It All! Good With Our Chickens Tenders, Sandwiches, OR ANYTHING!

House Made HOT HONEY

$1.75Out of stock

Our House Made Hot Honey Goes Great With Our Chicken N Waffles & MORE!

SIDE OF Salsa Verde

$1.00

Drinks

Effin Coffee

$3.00+
Effin Iced Coffee

$5.00
Effin Latte

$3.95
Iced Latte

$5.00
Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
Mexican Coke

$3.00
Bottled Water

$3.00
Diet coke can

$1.50

Merch

T shirts

$21.00
Logo Hats

$20.00
Effin Coffee Mugs

$10.00