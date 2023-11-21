Egg Mania - Hillcroft Hillcroft
Egg Samplers
- Boiled Eggs$2.99
2 eggs Hard boiled eggs
- Boil Fry$7.99
6x half boiled eggs sautéed in Indian spicy Masala
- Masala Omelette$5.99
Indian style Masala omelet
- Egg Katori$8.99
6x half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
- Masala Half Fry$7.99
Indian style sunny side up with Onion, Tomato, Chili and Indian Masala on the top
Roll it up
- Jetty Roll$8.99
Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese
- Paneer Roll$9.49
Shredded paneer cooked with Indian spices, stuffed in tortilla
- Chicken Kheema Roll$9.99
Chicken Kheema rolled in a tortilla with cheese
- Aachari Paneer Roll$9.99
Spicy and tangy flavored paneer masala wrapped in flat bread, accompanied with mint-mayonnaise.
Street Food
- Dabeli$4.49
Pav stuffed with potato, peanuts, sev and Pomegranate stuffing and then smeared in butter on griddle.
- Masala Pav$4.49
Toasted pav buns topped and stuffed with a generous amount of the masala, garnished with coriander leaves & chopped onions.
- Butter Pav Bhaji$9.99
Pav Bhaji is a popular Mumbai street food dish made of thick mashed vegetable curry served with soft Pav buns toasted in butter.
- Chole Samosa chat$8.99
Spicy chole (chickpeas) are served with samosa and dollops of yogurt and tangy and spicy chutney.
- Misal Pav$10.99
Dish consists of a spicy curry usually made from moth beans and pav (a type of Indian bread roll). The Dish also contains poha, potatoes, Farsan, onions, lemon and coriander (cilantro).
- Samosa$2.99
EggXotica
- Lasun Fry$9.99
Sunny side up eggs topped with garlic flavored gravy
- Australian fry$10.99
Boiled eggs cooked with tomato gravy topped with cheese
- Egg Curry (Surti Khemo)$9.99
Shredded boiled eggs cooked in authentic Tomato based gravy
- Maniac Curry$9.99
Boiled egg pieces in spicy tomato based gravy
- Surti Gotala$11.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
- Egg Bhurji$10.99
Scrambled eggs with Veggies and Masala
Butterly Delicious
- Goti Fry$13.99
Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
- Desi Kheema$12.99
Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies
- Desi Gotala$14.99
Mixture of sunny side up eggs and Desi Kheemo
- Boil Tikka$13.99
Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly
- Lachko$14.99
Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs
- Egg Paplet$14.99
Cheese and masala boiled eggs stuffed in an omelet topped with mint gravy
- Lapeti$13.99
Semi cooked omelet stuffed with shredded masala boiled eggs and cheese closed in shape of a burrito
- Anda Lahori$15.99
Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy
- Angoori Fry$15.99
Masala boiled eggs topped with omelet sunny side up combo and finished with creamy white gravy.
- Egg Lava Fry$14.99
Sunny side up eggs topped with mint chutney flavored boiled eggs and finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.
Kabab
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$13.99
Chicken Marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka margination, cooked in tandoor oven.
- Malbari Murg Tikka$13.99
Chicken Marinated In Yogurt And Specialty Egg Mania Spices, Cooked In Tandoor Oven
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$13.99
Mined chicken marinated with Indian spices and grilled in tandoor.
- Makhan Mari Murg Tikka$13.99
Creamy chicken with a twist of cracked black pepper, cooked in tandoor oven.
- Paneer Tikka$13.99
Beyond Eggs
Punjab Da Chaska
- Paneer Angara$12.99
Sauteed Vegetables And Paneer In Rich Indian Gravy.
- Paneer Bhurji$12.99
Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala
- Paneer Gotala$12.99
Shredded panner cooked with the Surti Gotalo gravy-no eggs
- Cheese Paneer Masala$13.99
Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
- Paneer Lahori$15.99
Fried paneer fingers topped with chef secret gravy
- Paneer Lava fry$14.99
Diced paneer in mint chutney flavor finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.
- Veg Jaipuri$12.99
Gravy filled with rich flavors, aromatic spices and vegetables.
Bombay Grill Sandwich
- Veg Cheese Sandwich$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with onions, tomato, potato, cucumber and green pepper
- Veg Masala Sandwich$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed potato masala, onions and tomatoes
- Hara Bhara Malai Sandwich$10.00
Medley of 6 different veggies finished with richness of cream.
- Samosa Grill Sandwich$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed samosa, onion and tomato
- Paneer Masala Sandwich$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala paneer, onions, tomato and cucumber
- Chatpata Paneer Sandwich$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored paneer, onion, tomato and cucumber
- Paneer Toofani Sandwich$10.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed panner, crushed red pepper and oreganos with cucumber, onion and tomato
- Chutney Cheese Grill Sandwich$4.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with green chutney
- Onion Garlic Sandwich$5.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with garlic & onion
- Grill cheese Sandwich$4.00
2 layered grilled sandwich made with buttered and toasted bread filled with cheese.
- veg Peri Peri Sandwich$10.00
Grilled Mix Veg Sandwich With African Peri Peri Chile Flavor
- Egg Masala Sandwich$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala egg, onions, tomato and green pepper
- Egg Chatpata Sandwich$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored boiled egg, onion, tomato and green pepper
- Egg Peri Peri Sandwich$10.00
Grilled Sandwich With Eggs And Vegetables With African Peri Peri Chile Flavor.
- Chicken Masala Sandwich$10.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala chicken, onions, tomato and green pepper
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed chicken, crushed red pepper and oreganos with green pepper, onion and tomato
- Chatpata Chicken Sandwich$10.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored chicken, onion, tomato and green pepper
- Chicken Kheema Sandwich$9.99
Double layer sandwich of chicken kheema and medley of veggie
- Chicken Peri Peri Sandwich$10.00
Grilled sandwich with Chicken and vegetables with african peri peri chile flavor
Rice
- Egg Pulav$10.99
Rice cooked with diced boiled eggs and veggies
- Bhurji Rice$10.99
Scrambled eggs with veggies and rice
- Hyderabadi Egg Rice$11.99
Mint flavored egg rice with a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves
- Volcano Biryani$13.99
Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese
- Veg Pulav$9.99
Rice cooked with ginger-garlic, chili, tomato, onions and Indian spices
- Paneer Volcano$14.99
Paneer rice centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese
- Jeera Rice$3.99
Plain yellow rice tossed with jeera
- Tadka Dal-khichadi$8.99
Light and easy to digest Indian dish made with rice and moong dal. Served with spicy tadka on top.
- Plain Rice$1.99
Bread
Eggxtra
- Roasted Papad$1.29
Roasted papad with shredded white boiled egg, Tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top with a hint of spiciness
- Masala Papad$1.99
2 eggs scrambled and grilled cheese with side of toast and side of orange juice
- Egg Masala Papad$2.99
2 eggs scrambled and grilled cheese with side of toast and side of orange juice
- Kids Meal$8.99
2 eggs scrambled and grilled cheese with side of toast and side of orange juice
- Egg Salad$3.99
Shakes and Beverages
- Sweet Lassi$4.99
Thick sweetened yogurt
- Mango Lassi$4.99
Thick mango flavored lassi
- Rajwadi Lassi$6.99
Sweet Lassi With Rose Syrup Along With Ice-Cream, Pistachios, Raisins And Cashew
- Cold Coco$5.99
Thick chocolate drink with chocolate chips
- Rajwadi Coco$6.99
Thick chocolate drink with ice cream topped with chocolate chips, cashews and chocolate syrup.
- Khajoor Gulkand$6.99
- Chikoo Chocolate$6.99
- Kaju Anjeer$7.99
- Cold Coffee$6.99
- MASALA CHAI$1.99
Other Beverages
- Masala Chaas (Butter Milk)$3.99
Traditional marvadi chaas with a hint of spiciness
- Shikanji$4.99
Refreshing Indian Drink Made With Lime, Shikanji Masala.
- Chili Guava$4.99
Refreshing Guava flavor flavor drink with hint of Chili.
- Masala Soda$2.99
Indian style 'Limbu Soda’
- Sweet Lime Soda$2.99
(Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite/Club Soda)
- Thums up$2.49
- Limca$2.49
- Soda$1.49
(Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite/Club Soda)
- Water$0.99
Desserts and Ice-Cream
