Food

New Limited Time Menu

Dabeli

Dabeli

$4.49Out of stock
Tadka Dal-khichadi

Tadka Dal-khichadi

$8.99Out of stock
Misal

Misal

$10.99Out of stock
Veg Kadhai

Veg Kadhai

$12.99Out of stock

Egg Samplers

Boiled Eggs

Boiled Eggs

$2.99Out of stock

2 eggs Hard boiled eggs

Boil Fry

Boil Fry

$7.99

6x half boiled eggs sautéed in Indian spicy Masala

Masala Omlete

Masala Omlete

$5.99

Indian style Masala omelet

Egg Katori

Egg Katori

$8.99

6x half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese

Jetty Rolls

Jetty Rolls

$8.99
Masala Half Fry

Masala Half Fry

$7.99

Indian style sunny side up with Onion, Tomato, Chili and Indian Masala on the top

Paneer Rolls

Paneer Rolls

$9.49

Shredded panner cooked with Indian spices, stuffed in tortilla

Chicken Kheema Roll

Chicken Kheema Roll

$9.99

Chicken Kheema rolled in a tortilla with cheese

Aachari Paneer Roll

Aachari Paneer Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy and tangy flavored paneer masala wrapped in flat bread, accompanied with mint-mayonnaise.

Masala Aloo Roll

Masala Aloo Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Indian style spicy aloo masala wrapped in flat bread.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Boiled egg salad with onion tomatoes and creamy dressing

Eggxotica

Lasun Fry

Lasun Fry

$9.99

Sunny side up eggs topped with garlic flavored gravy

Australian fry

Australian fry

$11.99

Boiled eggs cooked with tomato gravy topped with cheese

Egg Curry

Egg Curry

$9.99Out of stock

Shredded boiled eggs cooked in authentic Tomato based gravy

Maniac Curry

Maniac Curry

$9.99Out of stock

Boiled egg pieces in spicy tomato based gravy

Surti Gotala

Surti Gotala

$12.99Out of stock

Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices

Egg bhurji

Egg bhurji

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with Veggies and Masala

Butterly Delicious

Goti Fry

Goti Fry

$13.99

Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy

Desi Kheema

Desi Kheema

$13.99

Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies

Desi Gotala

Desi Gotala

$14.99

Mixture of sunny side up eggs and Desi Kheemo

Boil Tikka

Boil Tikka

$13.99

Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly

Lachko

Lachko

$14.99Out of stock

Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs

Egg Paplet

Egg Paplet

$14.99Out of stock

Cheese and masala boiled eggs stuffed in an omelet topped with mint gravy

Lapeti

Lapeti

$13.99Out of stock

Semi cooked omelet stuffed with shredded masala boiled eggs and cheese closed in shape of a burrito

Anda Lahori

Anda Lahori

$15.99

Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy

Angoori Fry

Angoori Fry

$15.99Out of stock

Masala boiled eggs topped with omelet sunny side up combo and finished with creamy white gravy.

Egg Lava Fry

Egg Lava Fry

$15.99Out of stock

Sunny side up eggs topped with mint chutney flavored boiled eggs and finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.

Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka margination, cooked in tandoor oven.

Malbari Murg Tikka

Malbari Murg Tikka

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken marinated in yogurt and specialty egg mania spices, cooked in tandoor oven.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$13.99Out of stock

Mined chicken marinated with Indian spices and grilled in tandoor.

Makhan Mari Murg Tikka

Makhan Mari Murg Tikka

$13.99Out of stock

Creamy chicken with a twist of cracked black pepper, cooked in tandoor oven.

Paneer Da Chaska

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$13.99

Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala

Paneer Gotala

Paneer Gotala

$13.99

Shredded panner cooked with the Surti Gotalo gravy-no eggs

Cheese Paneer Masala

Cheese Paneer Masala

$14.99

Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy

Paneer Lahori

Paneer Lahori

$15.99

Fried paneer fingers topped with chef secret gravy

Paneer Lava fry

Paneer Lava fry

$15.99Out of stock

Diced paneer in mint chutney flavor finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.

Bombay Grill Sandwich

Veg Cheese Sandwich

Veg Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with onions, tomato, potato, cucumber and green pepper

Veg Masala Sandwich

Veg Masala Sandwich

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed potato masala, onions and tomatoes

Hara Bhara Malai Sandwich

Hara Bhara Malai Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Medley of 6 different veggies finished with richness of cream.

Samosa Grill Sandwich

Samosa Grill Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed samosa, onion and tomato

Paneer Masala Sandwich

Paneer Masala Sandwich

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala paneer, onions, tomato and cucumber

Chatpata Paneer Sandwich

Chatpata Paneer Sandwich

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored paneer, onion, tomato and cucumber

Paneer Toofani Sandwich

Paneer Toofani Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed panner, crushed red pepper and oreganos with cucumber, onion and tomato

Egg Masala Sandwich

Egg Masala Sandwich

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala egg, onions, tomato and green pepper

Egg Chatpata Sandwich

Egg Chatpata Sandwich

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored boiled egg, onion, tomato and green pepper

Chicken Masala Sandwich

Chicken Masala Sandwich

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala chicken, onions, tomato and green pepper

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed chicken, crushed red pepper and oreganos with green pepper, onion and tomato

Chatpata Chicken Sandwich

Chatpata Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored chicken, onion, tomato and green pepper

chicken Kheema Sandwich

chicken Kheema Sandwich

$9.99

Double layer sandwich of chicken kheema and medley of veggie

Chutney Cheese Sandwich

Chutney Cheese Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with green chutney

Onion Garlic Sandwich

Onion Garlic Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with garlic &amp; onion

Grill cheese Sandwich

Grill cheese Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Rice

Egg Pulav

Egg Pulav

$10.99

Rice cooked with diced boiled eggs and veggies

Bhurji Rice

Bhurji Rice

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with veggies and rice

Hydrabadi Rice

Hydrabadi Rice

$11.99Out of stock

Mint flavored egg rice with a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves

Volcano Biryani

Volcano Biryani

$14.99

Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese

Paneer Volcano

Paneer Volcano

$14.99

Paneer rice centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese

Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$3.99Out of stock

Plain yellow rice tossed with jeera

Beyond Eggs

Chicken Kheema Pav

Chicken Kheema Pav

$13.99

Parsi style minced chicken served with buns

Tawa Butter Chicken

Tawa Butter Chicken

$13.99

Bold version of traditional butter chicken cooked on Tawa.

Kali Mari Chicken

Kali Mari Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Street style curry chicken with a kick of black pepper.

Chakacha Sukha Murg

Chakacha Sukha Murg

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken cooked in onion, cumin and yogurt topped with mint and coriander.

Beverages

Masala Chass

Masala Chass

$3.99

Traditional marvadi chaas with a hint of spiciness

Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Thick sweetened yogurt

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Thick mango flavored lassi

Rajwadi Lassi

Rajwadi Lassi

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios

Cold Coco

Cold Coco

$5.99

Thick chocolate drink with chocolate chips

Rajwadi Coco

Rajwadi Coco

$6.99Out of stock

Thick chocolate drink with ice cream topped with chocolate chips, cashews and chocolate syrup.

Masala Soda

Masala Soda

$2.99Out of stock

Indian style 'Limbu Soda’

Sweet Lime Soda

Sweet Lime Soda

$2.99

Thumps up/Limca

$2.49
Soda

Soda

$1.49

(Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite/Club Soda)

Water

Water

$0.99

Eggxtra

Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$0.99

Butter toasted sliced white breads

Roti (Chapati)

Roti (Chapati)

$1.25

Home-made chapati

Roasted Papad

Roasted Papad

$1.29
Masala Papad

Masala Papad

$1.99Out of stock

Roasted papad with tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top.

Egg Masala Papad

Egg Masala Papad

$2.99Out of stock

Roasted papad with shredded white boiled egg, Tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top with a hint of spiciness

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled and grilled cheese with side of toast and side of orange juice

Extra Pav

Extra Pav

$0.75

Thanx Online Ordering

Egg Samplers

Boiled Eggs

Boiled Eggs

$2.99Out of stock

2 eggs Hard boiled eggs

Boil Fry

Boil Fry

$7.99

6x half boiled eggs sautéed in Indian spicy Masala

Masala Omlete

Masala Omlete

$5.99

Indian style Masala omelet

Egg Katori

Egg Katori

$8.99

6x half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese

Jetty Rolls

Jetty Rolls

$8.99
Masala Half Fry

Masala Half Fry

$7.99

Indian style sunny side up with Onion, Tomato, Chili and Indian Masala on the top

Paneer Rolls

Paneer Rolls

$9.49

Shredded panner cooked with Indian spices, stuffed in tortilla

Chicken Kheema Roll

Chicken Kheema Roll

$9.99

Chicken Kheema rolled in a tortilla with cheese

Aachari Paneer Roll

Aachari Paneer Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy and tangy flavored paneer masala wrapped in flat bread, accompanied with mint-mayonnaise.

Masala Aloo Roll

Masala Aloo Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Indian style spicy aloo masala wrapped in flat bread.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Boiled egg salad with onion tomatoes and creamy dressing

Eggxotica

Lasun Fry

Lasun Fry

$9.99

Sunny side up eggs topped with garlic flavored gravy

Australian fry

Australian fry

$11.99

Boiled eggs cooked with tomato gravy topped with cheese

Egg Curry

Egg Curry

$9.99Out of stock

Shredded boiled eggs cooked in authentic Tomato based gravy

Maniac Curry

Maniac Curry

$9.99Out of stock

Boiled egg pieces in spicy tomato based gravy

Surti Gotala

Surti Gotala

$12.99Out of stock

Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices

Egg bhurji

Egg bhurji

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with Veggies and Masala

Butterly Delicious

Goti Fry

Goti Fry

$13.99

Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy

Desi Kheema

Desi Kheema

$13.99

Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies

Desi Gotala

Desi Gotala

$14.99

Mixture of sunny side up eggs and Desi Kheemo

Boil Tikka

Boil Tikka

$13.99

Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly

Lachko

Lachko

$14.99Out of stock

Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs

Egg Paplet

Egg Paplet

$14.99Out of stock

Cheese and masala boiled eggs stuffed in an omelet topped with mint gravy

Lapeti

Lapeti

$13.99Out of stock

Semi cooked omelet stuffed with shredded masala boiled eggs and cheese closed in shape of a burrito

Anda Lahori

Anda Lahori

$15.99

Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy

Angoori Fry

Angoori Fry

$15.99Out of stock

Masala boiled eggs topped with omelet sunny side up combo and finished with creamy white gravy.

Egg Lava Fry

Egg Lava Fry

$15.99Out of stock

Sunny side up eggs topped with mint chutney flavored boiled eggs and finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.

Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka margination, cooked in tandoor oven.

Malbari Murg Tikka

Malbari Murg Tikka

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken marinated in yogurt and specialty egg mania spices, cooked in tandoor oven.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$13.99Out of stock

Mined chicken marinated with Indian spices and grilled in tandoor.

Makhan Mari Murg Tikka

Makhan Mari Murg Tikka

$13.99Out of stock

Creamy chicken with a twist of cracked black pepper, cooked in tandoor oven.

Paneer Da Chaska

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$13.99

Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala

Paneer Gotala

Paneer Gotala

$13.99

Shredded panner cooked with the Surti Gotalo gravy-no eggs

Cheese Paneer Masala

Cheese Paneer Masala

$14.99

Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy

Paneer Lahori

Paneer Lahori

$15.99

Fried paneer fingers topped with chef secret gravy

Paneer Lava fry

Paneer Lava fry

$15.99Out of stock

Diced paneer in mint chutney flavor finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.

Bombay Grill Sandwich

Veg Cheese Sandwich

Veg Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with onions, tomato, potato, cucumber and green pepper

Veg Masala Sandwich

Veg Masala Sandwich

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed potato masala, onions and tomatoes

Hara Bhara Malai Sandwich

Hara Bhara Malai Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Medley of 6 different veggies finished with richness of cream.

Samosa Grill Sandwich

Samosa Grill Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed samosa, onion and tomato

Paneer Masala Sandwich

Paneer Masala Sandwich

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala paneer, onions, tomato and cucumber

Chatpata Paneer Sandwich

Chatpata Paneer Sandwich

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored paneer, onion, tomato and cucumber

Paneer Toofani Sandwich

Paneer Toofani Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed panner, crushed red pepper and oreganos with cucumber, onion and tomato

Egg Masala Sandwich

Egg Masala Sandwich

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala egg, onions, tomato and green pepper

Egg Chatpata Sandwich

Egg Chatpata Sandwich

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored boiled egg, onion, tomato and green pepper

Chicken Masala Sandwich

Chicken Masala Sandwich

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala chicken, onions, tomato and green pepper

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed chicken, crushed red pepper and oreganos with green pepper, onion and tomato

Chatpata Chicken Sandwich

Chatpata Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored chicken, onion, tomato and green pepper

chicken Kheema Sandwich

chicken Kheema Sandwich

$9.99

Double layer sandwich of chicken kheema and medley of veggie

Chutney Cheese Sandwich

Chutney Cheese Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with green chutney

Onion Garlic Sandwich

Onion Garlic Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with garlic &amp; onion

Grill cheese Sandwich

Grill cheese Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Rice

Egg Pulav

Egg Pulav

$10.99

Rice cooked with diced boiled eggs and veggies

Bhurji Rice

Bhurji Rice

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with veggies and rice

Hydrabadi Rice

Hydrabadi Rice

$11.99Out of stock

Mint flavored egg rice with a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves

Volcano Biryani

Volcano Biryani

$14.99

Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese

Veg Pulav

Veg Pulav

$9.99
Paneer Volcano

Paneer Volcano

$14.99

Paneer rice centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese

Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$3.99Out of stock

Plain yellow rice tossed with jeera

Beyond Eggs

Chicken Kheema Pav

Chicken Kheema Pav

$13.99

Parsi style minced chicken served with buns

Tawa Butter Chicken

Tawa Butter Chicken

$13.99

Bold version of traditional butter chicken cooked on Tawa.

Kali Mari Chicken

Kali Mari Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Street style curry chicken with a kick of black pepper.

Chakacha Sukha Murg

Chakacha Sukha Murg

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken cooked in onion, cumin and yogurt topped with mint and coriander.

Beverages

Masala Chass

Masala Chass

$3.99

Traditional marvadi chaas with a hint of spiciness

Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Thick sweetened yogurt

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Thick mango flavored lassi

Rajwadi Lassi

Rajwadi Lassi

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios

Cold Coco

Cold Coco

$5.99

Thick chocolate drink with chocolate chips

Rajwadi Coco

Rajwadi Coco

$6.99Out of stock

Thick chocolate drink with ice cream topped with chocolate chips, cashews and chocolate syrup.

Masala Soda

Masala Soda

$2.99Out of stock

Indian style 'Limbu Soda’

Sweet Lime Soda

Sweet Lime Soda

$2.99

Thumps up/Limca

$2.49
Soda

Soda

$1.49

(Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite/Club Soda)

Water

Water

$0.99

Eggxtra

Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$0.99

Butter toasted sliced white breads

Roti (Chapati)

Roti (Chapati)

$1.25

Home-made chapati

Roasted Papad

Roasted Papad

$1.29
Masala Papad

Masala Papad

$1.99Out of stock

Roasted papad with tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top.

Egg Masala Papad

Egg Masala Papad

$2.99Out of stock

Roasted papad with shredded white boiled egg, Tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top with a hint of spiciness

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled and grilled cheese with side of toast and side of orange juice

Extra Pav

Extra Pav

$0.75