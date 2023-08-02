Egg Mania Mechanicsburg
Food
Egg Samplers
Boiled Eggs
2 eggs Hard boiled eggs
Boil Fry
6x half boiled eggs sautéed in Indian spicy Masala
Masala Omlete
Indian style Masala omelet
Egg Katori
6x half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
Jetty Rolls
Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese
Masala Half Fry
Indian style sunny side up with Onion, Tomato, Chili and Indian Masala on the top
Paneer Rolls
Shredded panner cooked with Indian spices, stuffed in tortilla
Chicken Kheema Roll
Chicken Kheema rolled in a tortilla with cheese
Aachari Paneer Roll
Spicy and tangy flavored paneer masala wrapped in flat bread, accompanied with mint-mayonnaise.
Masala Aloo Roll
Indian style spicy aloo masala wrapped in flat bread.
Egg Salad
Boiled egg salad with onion tomatoes and creamy dressing
Eggxotica
Lasun Fry
Sunny side up eggs topped with garlic flavored gravy
Australian fry
Boiled eggs cooked with tomato gravy topped with cheese
Egg Curry
Shredded boiled eggs cooked in authentic Tomato based gravy
Maniac Curry
Boiled egg pieces in spicy tomato based gravy
Surti Gotala
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
Egg bhurji
Scrambled eggs with Veggies and Masala
Butterly Delicious
Goti Fry
Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
Desi Kheema
Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies
Desi Gotala
Mixture of sunny side up eggs and Desi Kheemo
Boil Tikka
Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly
Lachko
Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs
Egg Paplet
Cheese and masala boiled eggs stuffed in an omelet topped with mint gravy
Lapeti
Semi cooked omelet stuffed with shredded masala boiled eggs and cheese closed in shape of a burrito
Anda Lahori
Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy
Angoori Fry
Masala boiled eggs topped with omelet sunny side up combo and finished with creamy white gravy.
Egg Lava Fry
Sunny side up eggs topped with mint chutney flavored boiled eggs and finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.
Kabab
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Chicken Marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka margination, cooked in tandoor oven.
Malbari Murg Tikka
Chicken marinated in yogurt and specialty egg mania spices, cooked in tandoor oven.
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Mined chicken marinated with Indian spices and grilled in tandoor.
Makhan Mari Murg Tikka
Creamy chicken with a twist of cracked black pepper, cooked in tandoor oven.
Paneer Da Chaska
Paneer Bhurji
Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala
Paneer Gotala
Shredded panner cooked with the Surti Gotalo gravy-no eggs
Cheese Paneer Masala
Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
Paneer Lahori
Fried paneer fingers topped with chef secret gravy
Paneer Lava fry
Diced paneer in mint chutney flavor finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.
Bombay Grill Sandwich
Veg Cheese
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with onions, tomato, potato, cucumber and green pepper
Veg Masala
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed potato masala, onions and tomatoes
Hara Bhara Malai
Medley of 6 different veggies finished with richness of cream.
Samosa Grill
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed samosa, onion and tomato
Paneer Masala
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala paneer, onions, tomato and cucumber
Chatpata Paneer
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored paneer, onion, tomato and cucumber
Paneer Toofani
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed panner, crushed red pepper and oreganos with cucumber, onion and tomato
Egg Masala
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala egg, onions, tomato and green pepper
Egg Chatpata
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored boiled egg, onion, tomato and green pepper
Chicken Masala
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala chicken, onions, tomato and green pepper
Crispy Chicken
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed chicken, crushed red pepper and oreganos with green pepper, onion and tomato
Chatpata Chicken
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored chicken, onion, tomato and green pepper
chicken Kheema Sandwich
Double layer sandwich of chicken kheema and medley of veggie
Chutney Cheese
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with green chutney
Onion Garlic
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with garlic & onion
Grill cheese Sandwich
Rice
Egg Pulav
Rice cooked with diced boiled eggs and veggies
Bhurji Rice
Scrambled eggs with veggies and rice
Hydrabadi Rice
Mint flavored egg rice with a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves
Volcano Biryani
Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese
Veg Pulav
Rice cooked with ginger-garlic, chili, tomato, onions and Indian spices
Paneer Volcano
Paneer rice centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese
Jeera Rice
Plain yellow rice tossed with jeera
Beyond Eggs
Chicken Kheema Pav
Parsi style minced chicken served with buns
Tawa Butter Chicken
Bold version of traditional butter chicken cooked on Tawa.
Kali Mari Chicken
Street style curry chicken with a kick of black pepper.
Chakacha Sukha Murg
Chicken cooked in onion, cumin and yogurt topped with mint and coriander.
Beverages
Masala Chaas
Traditional marvadi chaas with a hint of spiciness
Sweet Lassi
Thick sweetened yogurt
Manago Lassi
Thick mango flavored lassi
Rajwadi Lassi
Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios
Cold Coco
Thick chocolate drink with chocolate chips
Rajwadi Coco
Thick chocolate drink with ice cream topped with chocolate chips, cashews and chocolate syrup.
Masala Soda
Indian style 'Limbu Soda’
Sweet Lime Soda
Thumps up/Limca
Soda
(Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite/Club Soda)
Water
Eggxtra
Extra Bread
Butter toasted sliced white breads
Roti (Chapati)
Home-made chapati
Roasted Papad
Masala Papad
Roasted papad with tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top.
Egg Masala Papad
Roasted papad with shredded white boiled egg, Tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top with a hint of spiciness
Kids Meal
2 eggs scrambled and grilled cheese with side of toast and side of orange juice
Extra Pav
Thanx Online Ordering
Egg Samplers
Boiled Eggs
2 eggs Hard boiled eggs
Boil Fry
6x half boiled eggs sautéed in Indian spicy Masala
Masala Omlete
Indian style Masala omelet
Egg Katori
6x half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
Jetty Rolls
Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese
Masala Half Fry
Indian style sunny side up with Onion, Tomato, Chili and Indian Masala on the top
Paneer Rolls
Shredded panner cooked with Indian spices, stuffed in tortilla
Chicken Kheema Roll
Chicken Kheema rolled in a tortilla with cheese
Aachari Paneer Roll
Spicy and tangy flavored paneer masala wrapped in flat bread, accompanied with mint-mayonnaise.
Masala Aloo Roll
Indian style spicy aloo masala wrapped in flat bread.
Egg Salad
Boiled egg salad with onion tomatoes and creamy dressing
Eggxotica
Lasun Fry
Sunny side up eggs topped with garlic flavored gravy
Australian fry
Boiled eggs cooked with tomato gravy topped with cheese
Egg Curry
Shredded boiled eggs cooked in authentic Tomato based gravy
Maniac Curry
Boiled egg pieces in spicy tomato based gravy
Surti Gotala
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
Egg bhurji
Scrambled eggs with Veggies and Masala
Butterly Delicious
Goti Fry
Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
Desi Kheema
Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies
Desi Gotala
Mixture of sunny side up eggs and Desi Kheemo
Boil Tikka
Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly
Lachko
Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs
Egg Paplet
Cheese and masala boiled eggs stuffed in an omelet topped with mint gravy
Lapeti
Semi cooked omelet stuffed with shredded masala boiled eggs and cheese closed in shape of a burrito
Anda Lahori
Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy
Angoori Fry
Masala boiled eggs topped with omelet sunny side up combo and finished with creamy white gravy.
Egg Lava Fry
Sunny side up eggs topped with mint chutney flavored boiled eggs and finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.
Kabab
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Chicken Marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka margination, cooked in tandoor oven.
Malbari Murg Tikka
Chicken marinated in yogurt and specialty egg mania spices, cooked in tandoor oven.
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Mined chicken marinated with Indian spices and grilled in tandoor.
Makhan Mari Murg Tikka
Creamy chicken with a twist of cracked black pepper, cooked in tandoor oven.
Paneer Da Chaska
Paneer Bhurji
Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala
Paneer Gotala
Shredded panner cooked with the Surti Gotalo gravy-no eggs
Cheese Paneer Masala
Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
Paneer Lahori
Fried paneer fingers topped with chef secret gravy
Paneer Lava fry
Diced paneer in mint chutney flavor finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.
Bombay Grill Sandwich
Veg Cheese
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with onions, tomato, potato, cucumber and green pepper
Veg Masala
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed potato masala, onions and tomatoes
Hara Bhara Malai
Medley of 6 different veggies finished with richness of cream.
Samosa Grill
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed samosa, onion and tomato
Paneer Masala
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala paneer, onions, tomato and cucumber
Chatpata Paneer
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored paneer, onion, tomato and cucumber
Paneer Toofani
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed panner, crushed red pepper and oreganos with cucumber, onion and tomato
Egg Masala
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala egg, onions, tomato and green pepper
Egg Chatpata
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored boiled egg, onion, tomato and green pepper
Chicken Masala
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala chicken, onions, tomato and green pepper
Crispy Chicken
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed chicken, crushed red pepper and oreganos with green pepper, onion and tomato
Chatpata Chicken
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored chicken, onion, tomato and green pepper
chicken Kheema Sandwich
Double layer sandwich of chicken kheema and medley of veggie
Chutney Cheese
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with green chutney
Onion Garlic
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with garlic & onion
Grill cheese Sandwich
Rice
Egg Pulav
Rice cooked with diced boiled eggs and veggies
Bhurji Rice
Scrambled eggs with veggies and rice
Hydrabadi Rice
Mint flavored egg rice with a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves
Volcano Biryani
Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese
Veg Pulav
Rice cooked with ginger-garlic, chili, tomato, onions and Indian spices
Paneer Volcano
Paneer rice centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese
Jeera Rice
Plain yellow rice tossed with jeera
Beyond Eggs
Chicken Kheema Pav
Parsi style minced chicken served with buns
Tawa Butter Chicken
Bold version of traditional butter chicken cooked on Tawa.
Kali Mari Chicken
Street style curry chicken with a kick of black pepper.
Chakacha Sukha Murg
Chicken cooked in onion, cumin and yogurt topped with mint and coriander.
Beverages
Masala Chaas
Traditional marvadi chaas with a hint of spiciness
Sweet Lassi
Thick sweetened yogurt
Manago Lassi
Thick mango flavored lassi
Rajwadi Lassi
Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios
Cold Coco
Thick chocolate drink with chocolate chips
Rajwadi Coco
Thick chocolate drink with ice cream topped with chocolate chips, cashews and chocolate syrup.
Masala Soda
Indian style 'Limbu Soda’
Sweet Lime Soda
Thumps up/Limca
Soda
(Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite/Club Soda)
Water
Eggxtra
Extra Bread
Butter toasted sliced white breads
Roti (Chapati)
Home-made chapati
Roasted Papad
Masala Papad
Roasted papad with tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top.
Egg Masala Papad
Roasted papad with shredded white boiled egg, Tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top with a hint of spiciness
Kids Meal
2 eggs scrambled and grilled cheese with side of toast and side of orange juice