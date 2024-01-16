Egg Mania - Sunnyvale, CA Sunnyvale, CA
Seasonal Special (Green Garlic Special)
Street Food
- Boiled Eggs$2.99
2 Eggs Hard Boiled Eggs
- Boil Fry$7.99
6X Half Boiled Eggs Sautéed In Indian Spicy Masala
- Masala Omlete$6.99
Indian Style Masala Omelet
- Masala Half Fry$8.99
Indian Style Sunny Side Up With Onion, Tomato, Chili And Indian Masala On The Top
- Dabeli$4.49
Pav Stuffed With Potato, Peanuts, Sev And Pomegranate Stuffing And Then Smeared In Butter On Griddle.
- Masala Pav$4.49
Toasted Pav Buns Topped And Stuffed With A Generous Amount Of The Masala, Garnished With Coriander Leaves & Chopped Onions.
- Butter Pav Bhaji$9.99
Pav Bhaji Is A Popular Mumbai Street Food Dish Made Of Thick Mashed Vegetable Curry Served With Soft Pav Buns Toasted In Butter.
- Misal Pav$11.49
Dish Consists Of A Spicy Curry Usually Made From Moth Beans And Pav (A Type Of Indian Bread Roll). The Dish Also Contains Poha, Potatoes, Farsan, Onions, Lemon And Coriander (Cilantro).
Roll it up
- Jetty Roll$9.99
Roll Of Egg Coated Tortilla Filled With Masala Boiled Eggs And Cheese
- Paneer Roll$9.99
Shredded Panner Cooked With Indian Spices, Stuffed In Tortilla
- Chicken Kheema Roll$10.99
Chicken Kheema Rolled In A Tortilla With Cheese
- Aachari Paneer Roll$10.99
Spicy And Tangy Flavored Paneer Masala Wrapped In Flat Bread, Accompanied With Mint-Mayonnaise
Eggxotica
- Lasun Fry$10.99
Sunny Side Up Eggs Topped With Garlic Flavored Gravy
- Surti Gotala$13.49
Shredded Hard Boiled Eggs Mixed With Sunny Side Up In Our Special House Spices
- Egg Bhurji$11.99
Shredded Boiled Eggs Cooked In Authentic Tomato Based Gravy
- Goti Fry$14.99
Sliced Boiled Eggs Cooked With Ginger, Garlic And Chili. Topped With Cheese And Onion-Tomato Based Gravy
- Desi Kheema$13.99
Authentic Indian Style 'Boil No Keemo' Shredded Boiled Eggs Cooked With Indian Masala And Veggies
- Boil Tikka$13.99
Sliced Boiled Eggs In Buttery Tomato Based Gravey With Strong Flavor Of Garlic And Chilly
Beyond Eggs
Punjab da Chaska
- Paneer Angara$13.99
Sauteed Vegetables And Paneer In Rich Indian Gravy.
- Paneer Bhurji$14.99
Shredded Panner Cooked Veggies And Indian Masala
- Paneer Gotala$14.99
Shredded Panner Cooked With The Surti Gotalo Gravy-No Eggs
- Cheese Paneer Masala$14.99
Panner Cubes Cooked In Ginger-Garlic, Chili Topped With Cheese And Onion-Tomato Based Gravy
Sandwich
- Veg Cheese Sandwich$10.00
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Chutney Sandwich With Onions, Tomato, Potato, Cucumber And Green Pepper
- Veg Masala Sandwich$10.00
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Chutney Sandwich With Mashed Potato Masala, Onions And Tomatoes
- Paneer Masala Sandwich$11.00
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Marinated Tandoori Masala Paneer, Onions, Tomato And Cucumber
- Chatpata Paneer Sandwich$11.00
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Sriracha Flavored Paneer, Onion, Tomato And Cucumber
- Veg Peri Peri Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Mix Veg Sandwich With African Peri Peri Chile Flavor
- Egg Masala Sandwich$10.00
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Marinated Tandoori Masala Egg, Onions, Tomato And Green Pepper
- Egg Chatpata Sandwich$10.00
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Sriracha Flavored Boiled Egg, Onion, Tomato And Green Pepper
- Egg Peri Peri Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Sandwich With Eggs And Vegetables With African Peri Peri Chile Flavor.
- Chicken Masala Sandwich$11.00
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Marinated Tandoori Masala Chicken, Onions, Tomato And Green Pepper
- Chatpata Chicken Sandwich$11.00
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Sriracha Flavored Chicken, Onion, Tomato And Green Pepper
- Chicken Kheema Sandwich$11.00
Double Layer Sandwich Of Chicken Kheema And Medley Of Veggie
- Chicken Peri Peri Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Sandwich With Chicken And Vegetables With African Peri Peri Chile Flavor
Rice
- Egg Pulav$10.99
Rice Cooked With Diced Boiled Eggs And Veggies
- Bhurji Rice$11.99
Scrambled Eggs With Veggies And Rice
- Volcano Biryani$15.99
Boiled Egg Rice With An Omelet Base, Centered With Spicy Gravy And Topped With Shredded Cheese
- Veg Pulav$10.49
Rice Cooked With Ginger-Garlic, Chili, Tomato, Onions And Indian Spices
- Paneer Volcano$15.99
Paneer Rice Centered With Spicy Gravy And Topped With Shredded Cheese
- Jeera Rice$3.99
Plain Yellow Rice Tossed With Jeera
- Tadka Dal-khichadi$9.49
Light And Easy To Digest Indian Dish Made With Rice And Moong Dal. Served With Spicy Tadka On Top
Bread
Beverages
- Masala Chaas$4.49
Traditional Marvadi Chaas With A Hint Of Spiciness
- Shikanji$4.99
Refreshing Indian Drink Made With Lime, Shikanji Masala.
- Chili Guava$4.99
Refreshing Guava Flavor Flavor Drink With Hint Of Chili.
- Masala Soda$3.49
Indian Style 'Limbu Soda’
- Sweet Lime Soda$3.49
- Thumps up/Limca$2.99
- Soda$1.49
(Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite/Club Soda)
- Water$0.99