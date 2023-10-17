Popular Items

Two Egg Platter
$10.00

Two eggs the way you like it, served with our delicious home fries and toast. Add breakfast meat to your platter.

BYO Omelette
$12.00
Crab Benedict
$20.00

Toasted english muffin topped with wilted spinach, lump crab meat, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and old bay

Breakfast/ Lunch

Beverages

Coffee
$3.50
Decaf
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Milk
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
Juice
$4.00
Fresh Squeezed Orange
$8.00
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit
$8.00
Cold Brew
$5.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Sparkling water
$2.00
Cafe con leche
$6.00
Cold brew con leche
$6.00
Water

Omelettes

Our omelettes are served with home fries and toast
BYO Omelette
$12.00
Eggcellent Omelette
$16.00
Meat Lover Omelette
$16.00
Lox Omelette
$18.00
Veggie Omelette
$15.00
Western Omelette
$15.00
Florentine Omelette
$15.00

fresh spinach and feta cheese

Bacon Cheddar Omelette
$15.00
Crab and Swiss asparagus omelette
$22.00
New Yorker Omelette
$17.00
Greek asparagus omelet
$17.00
Cape Omelette
$18.00

Eggs Benedicts

Crab Benedict
$20.00

Toasted english muffin topped with wilted spinach, lump crab meat, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and old bay

Lox Benedict
$20.00

Toasted English muffin topped with smoked salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, red onions and capers. Served with side of arugula salad.

Veggie bene
$15.00
House Benedict
$16.00

thin sliced ham and grilled tomato on english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Cubano benedict
$18.00

Breakfast

Two Egg Platter
$10.00

Two eggs the way you like it, served with our delicious home fries and toast. Add breakfast meat to your platter.

Veggie Supreme
$14.00
Steak and eggs
$33.00

14 oz ribeye stea with two eggs of your choice home fries and toast

French Toast
$12.00

Our infamous 3 pieces of french toast served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and granola!

Pancakes
$10.00
Elvis
$14.00

2 pieces of French toast with peanut butter, bananas, bacon drizzles with honey and topped with powdered sugar.

Banana foster French toast
$17.00
Summer Berry French Toast
$15.00
Pumpkin Pancakes (Copy)
$12.00

3 pumpkin spice pancakes topped with whip cream and powdered sugar

Holiday Pancakes
$13.00

Our 3 Pumpkin spice pancakes with pecans, cranberries and apples. Topped with powder sugar cinnamon and whipped cream.

Sides

Home Fries
$5.00
Bagel
$4.00
Toast
$2.00
English Muffin
$2.50
GF toast
$4.00
Side Of 2 Eggs
$3.00
Side Avocado
$4.00
Yogurt Parfait
$10.00
Fruit Bowl
$10.00
Side Bacon
$6.00
Side Sausage
$6.00
Side Ham
$6.00
Side Scrapple
$6.00
Side of Fries
$5.00
Side of salad
$5.00
Side of berries
$6.00
Side of whipped cream
$1.50
Ciabatta
$2.50
Side of hollandaise
$2.00
Side asparagus
$4.00
Side lox
$8.00
Side of crab meat
$8.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Toast
$16.00

Two pieces of multigrain toast topped with smashed avocado, tomatoes two eggs the way you like it ( no poached, sorry) and dusted with crushed red pepper. Served with home fries.

Lox Avocado Toast
$18.00
Egg and cheese sandwich
$10.00

Comes with american cheese.

Meat egg and cheese sandwich
$13.00
Norwegian Sandwich
$18.00

Smoked salmon with cream cheese capers, tomatoes, and red onions on a plain bagel. Served with home fries

Morning Burrito
$15.00
Romesco Bagel Sandwich
$15.00
Crab avocado toast
$20.00

1 piece of multigrain toast topped with smashed avocado, lump crab meat old bay served with fruit cup

Veggie Burrito
$13.00

Kids Corner

Kids Pancakes
$7.00
Kids French Toast
$9.00
Kids two eggs
$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders
$10.00

Salads

House Salad
$11.00
Pub Salad
$18.00

spinach salad with grilled onions, mushroom, bacon, chicken breast and cheddar cheese

Greek Salad
$16.00

green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese

Eggcellent Salad
$20.00

Ham, Turkey, provolone cheese, red onions, green peppers, bacon bites, avocado, tomato, cucumber.

Chesapeake Salad
$25.00
Santa Fe Salad
$21.00

Spring Mix base with onions, tomatoes, corn, black beans, grilled house marinated chicken, cheddar cheese and crunchy tortilla strips.

Bordeaux salad
$17.00
Mediterranean Salmon
$28.00
Fiesta salad
$28.00

Burgers and Quesadillas

Our burgers served with French fries and pickle, lettuce tomatoes and onions
Cheeseburger
$14.00
Bacon Cheddar Burger
$16.00
Overfalls Burger
$18.00
Eggcellent Burger
$17.00
Monster Burger
$18.00

Our 1/2 lb burger topped with avocado, onion ring, cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce tomatoes onions and French fries

Crab quesadilla
$25.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$18.00

Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon bites mushrooms and ranch dressing in a grilled tortilla.. Served with salsa and sour cream

Catalan Quesadilla
$17.00
Veggie Quesadilla
$17.00

Appetizers/ Soup / Dessert

Onion Rings
$9.00
Old Bay Fries
$8.00
Cream of crab soup
$13.00

Sandwiches / Wraps

Grilled Veggie Wrap
$14.00
Toscana Chicken Wrap
$15.00

Chicken breast, spinach, roasted pepper, portobello mushroom and provolone cheese in a flour tortilla finished on a grill.

Crispy Chicken Wrap
$15.00

Breaded chicken with crispy bacon, lettuce , tomato and ranch dressing in flour tortilla grilled to perfection.

Warm Turkey Wrap
$14.00
Mediterranean Sandwich
$16.00

Chicken breast, spinach, olives, grilled tomatoes topped with feta cheese on a brioche bun. Ask to make it as a wrap in special instructions

Club Sandwich
$14.00

Classic club sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato and American cheese on toast of your choice

Ultimate BLT
$14.00
Turkey Sandwich
$16.00
Crab cake sandwich
$25.00

Our freshly made crab cake served on brioche bun with arugula onions and tomatoes. served with french fries

California grilled cheese
$14.00

Multi grain bread grilled with provolone cheese, crispy bacon, avocado and tomato. Served with French fries

The Wave sandwich
$15.00

Grilled ham, turkey tomato swiss cheese Dijon mustard on grilde ciabata.served with French fries

Southwest Burrito Grande
$21.00

Grilled house marinated chicken with cheddar cheese, avocado, southwest medley in tortilla finished on the grill, garnished with thinly sliced onions, tomatoes served with black beans.

Artisan chicken sandwich
$18.00
Grilled Fish sandwich
$25.00
Salmon avocado blt
$24.00

Refreshments

Coctails

Bloody Mary
$10.00
Bloody Maria
$12.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Grapefruit mimosa
$10.00
Tropical Mimosa
$11.00
Apple cider. Mimosa
$12.00
Rose Paloma
$12.00
Morning Margarita
$12.00
Orange crush
$10.00
Grapefruit crush
$10.00
Irish coffee
$10.00
Mexican coffee
$10.00
Spiked hot chocolate
$10.00
Dad's coffee
$10.00
Cafe con leche with rum
$10.00
Whaleflower
$12.00
Spiked cider (Copy)
$11.00
Apple cider Margarita (Copy)
$12.00
CARAFE of Mimosa
$30.00
Esli's cold brew
$11.00

Wine glass/bottle

Chardonay Josh Cellars
$8.00+
Sauvignon Blanc 19 crimes
$9.00+
P Grigio Barone fini
$10.00+
P Noir Hob Nob
$9.00
Freixgenet
$8.00+
Louis Martini cab
$9.00+
Belleruche
$10.00+

Beer (bottle)

Dogfish IPA 60 min
$6.00
Dogfish seasonal
$6.00
Sam Adams seasonal
$6.00
Truly strawberry lemonade hard seltzer
$5.00
Yengling
$4.00
Coors lite
$4.00
Founders breakfast stout
$7.00
Corona
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate $25
$25.00
Gift Certificate $50
$50.00
Gift Certificate $100
$100.00

Merchandise

Logo merch

T-Shirt
$20.00
T-Shirt V neck
$20.00
Hot sauce bottle
$10.00
Eggcellent coffee mug
$6.00
Beach towel
$40.00
Hoodie with logo
$45.00
Tote bag ( weekends are for brunch)
$24.00
Coffee 1/2 lb
$8.00

Specials

Sweet potatoes pancakes
$14.00
Southwest breakfast bowl
$16.00
Softshell crab sandwich
$25.00
Breakfast taco
$17.00
Birria beef burrito
$22.00
Pittsburgh chicken salad
$18.00