Eggcellent 2nd Location 19730 Coastal Highway
Breakfast/ Lunch
Beverages
Omelettes
fresh spinach and feta cheese
Eggs Benedicts
Toasted english muffin topped with wilted spinach, lump crab meat, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and old bay
Toasted English muffin topped with smoked salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, red onions and capers. Served with side of arugula salad.
thin sliced ham and grilled tomato on english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Breakfast
Two eggs the way you like it, served with our delicious home fries and toast. Add breakfast meat to your platter.
14 oz ribeye stea with two eggs of your choice home fries and toast
Our infamous 3 pieces of french toast served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and granola!
2 pieces of French toast with peanut butter, bananas, bacon drizzles with honey and topped with powdered sugar.
3 pumpkin spice pancakes topped with whip cream and powdered sugar
Our 3 Pumpkin spice pancakes with pecans, cranberries and apples. Topped with powder sugar cinnamon and whipped cream.
Sides
Breakfast Sandwiches
Two pieces of multigrain toast topped with smashed avocado, tomatoes two eggs the way you like it ( no poached, sorry) and dusted with crushed red pepper. Served with home fries.
Comes with american cheese.
Smoked salmon with cream cheese capers, tomatoes, and red onions on a plain bagel. Served with home fries
1 piece of multigrain toast topped with smashed avocado, lump crab meat old bay served with fruit cup
Kids Corner
Salads
spinach salad with grilled onions, mushroom, bacon, chicken breast and cheddar cheese
green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese
Ham, Turkey, provolone cheese, red onions, green peppers, bacon bites, avocado, tomato, cucumber.
Spring Mix base with onions, tomatoes, corn, black beans, grilled house marinated chicken, cheddar cheese and crunchy tortilla strips.
Burgers and Quesadillas
Our 1/2 lb burger topped with avocado, onion ring, cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce tomatoes onions and French fries
Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon bites mushrooms and ranch dressing in a grilled tortilla.. Served with salsa and sour cream
Appetizers/ Soup / Dessert
Sandwiches / Wraps
Chicken breast, spinach, roasted pepper, portobello mushroom and provolone cheese in a flour tortilla finished on a grill.
Breaded chicken with crispy bacon, lettuce , tomato and ranch dressing in flour tortilla grilled to perfection.
Chicken breast, spinach, olives, grilled tomatoes topped with feta cheese on a brioche bun. Ask to make it as a wrap in special instructions
Classic club sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato and American cheese on toast of your choice
Our freshly made crab cake served on brioche bun with arugula onions and tomatoes. served with french fries
Multi grain bread grilled with provolone cheese, crispy bacon, avocado and tomato. Served with French fries
Grilled ham, turkey tomato swiss cheese Dijon mustard on grilde ciabata.served with French fries
Grilled house marinated chicken with cheddar cheese, avocado, southwest medley in tortilla finished on the grill, garnished with thinly sliced onions, tomatoes served with black beans.