Eggcellent & Things Cafe 11710 East 11th Street
Appetizer
Traditional
- Traditional Breakfast$12.50
two eggs,potato,meat,bread
- Traditional Breakfast no meat$10.50
two eggs,potato,bread
- Steak and Eggs$14.99
steak,two eggs,potato,bread
- Biscuits and Gravy$11.99
open face with sausage,two eggs
- Chicken Fried steak Breakfast$13.99
with gravy, two eggs, potato,bread
- Pork Chop Breakfast$14.99
two eggs,potato, bread
- The BUTCHER BEST Breakfast$14.99
Two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 1/2 ham steak, potato, bread
- Chicken fried Chicken Breakfast$13.99
Waffles, French toast, and Pancakes
- Chicken and Waffles$12.99
fried chicken, waffles, two eggs
- Single Waffle$6.99
belgian waffle
- Mix Berries Waffle$10.50
rasperries, blueberries, strawberry
- Chocolate Chip Waffle$10.50
chocolate chips,whip cream
- Waffle Platter$12.99
two eggs, choice of meat
- Special Pancakes(3)$7.50
pecan,blueberry,chocolate chip
- Regular Pancakes$3.50+
buttermilk pancakes
- Pancake Platter$12.99
two eggs, choice of meat
- French Toast$7.50
cinnamon custard dipped toast
- French Toast Platter$12.99
two eggs,choice of meat
Benedicts
Breakfast Sides
- 1 Egg$1.56
1 egg
- 2 Eggs$3.12
2 eggs
- 3 Eggs$4.77
- 1/4 ham steak$4.50
1/4 ham
- 1/2 ham steak$6.50
1/2 ham
- Bacon 2 pc$2.50
- Bacon 4 pc$4.50
bacon
- sausage link 3 pc$4.50
sausage links
- Sausage patty 2 pc$4.50
sausage patty
- Side of Chorizo$4.00
chorizo side
- Steak Side$6.99
- Grilled Chicken$5.99
- Hamburger Patty$5.50
- Pork Chili Verde Side$3.99
- Oatmeal with toast$7.50
oats and toast
- Fruit Parfait$9.99
fruit and yogurt
- side of fruit$3.99
seasonal fruit
- side of hashbrowns$3.99
potato side
- side of house potato$3.99
potato side
- Single biscuit and gravy$2.60
single b&g
- Slice tomato$3.99
tomato slices salt and pepper
- Toast$2.60
toast order
Burgers
Dessert
Dinner
- Chorri Pollo$13.99
chicken breast toppd with chorizo, onion, pep jack cheese
- Arrachera$17.99
steak,onion,and chorizo.
- Blackened Salmon$17.99
6oz salmon,lemon butter sauce
- Camarones Al Diablo$16.50
saute shrimp,onions,bell pep, tossed in spicy sauce
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
white gravy
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
white gravy
- Pork Chops$14.99
two sides and a roll
- Hamburger Steak$14.99
two sides and a roll
- Mexican Burrito$12.99
steak,guac,sour cream,cheese,rice,beans
- Overloaded Nachos$14.99
cheese,beans,meat,white queso,pico,sour cream,jalapenos,and guac
- Fried Shrimp$15.99
- Chicken Tenders$13.99
Enchiladas
Kids menu
Lunch
- Fajita lunch$14.99
steak,chicken,shrimp, rice,beans,guac salad
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
grilled chicken,chipotle mayo,avocado,tomato,onion,on sourdough bread
- Rueben Sandwich$12.99
sauerkraut,thousand island,mustard,swiss,corned beef, on rye bread
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.99
ribeye,onions,mushrooms,on a hoagie
- BLT Sandwich$10.99
bacon,lettuce,tomato,mayo on wheat
- Club Sandwich$11.99
bacon,ham,turkey,tomato,avocado,lettuce,mayo,cheese
- Stuffed Chile Poblano$11.99
sweet potatos,zucchini,yellow squash,carmalized onion,shredded cheese,avocado
- Stuffed Avocado$13.99
two half avo filled with tuna salad, spring mix, and fruti
- Tuna Melt$11.99
tuna salad,avocado,tomato,pickles,swiss, on honey wheat bread
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$13.99
Omelettes
- Cheese omelette$10.99
all cheese omelette
- Denver omelette$12.99
ham,onion,bell pepper, and tomato
- Florentine omelette$13.99
swiss,spinach,mushroom,tomato, and onions.
- Okie omelette$12.99
bacon,sausage, and ham
- Mexican omelette$13.99
onion,tomato, pork chile verde on top fresh jalapeno
- Veggie omelette$12.99
spinach,tomato,onion,bell pep,mush
- Chorizo omelette$13.99
fresh jalapeno,onion,avocado,chorizo
- Fajita omelette$13.99
onion,bell pep,swiss, steak
- Pig in the garden omelette$13.99
spinach, mushroom, onion, bacon, tomato, and cheese
- Ham Omelette$11.99
- Sausage Omelette$11.99
- Bacon Omelette$11.99
Pasta
- Pasta Alfredo$14.50
penne pasta alfredo sauce, broccoli, bacon, mushrooms. upcharge for your choice of meat
- Spicy Pasta Alfredo$15.50
penne pasta, spicy alfredo sauce,mushroom,chorizo,bellpep, onion,broccoli. upcharge for your choice of meat
- Chicken Parmesan$14.99
breaded chicken topped with homemade marinera provolone,parmesan, on bed of spaghetti
Quesadillas
Salads
Signature Items
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
ranchero,eggs,pico,avo,beans,creama
- Chilaquiles$10.99
green, red,eggs,avo,beans,onion,creama,queso fresco
- Mexican Breakfast Sandwich$11.99
telera bread,chipole mayo,ham,avo,tomato,spinach,two eggs
- Corned Beef Hash$12.99
two eggs,corned beef,onion,housepotato,hollandaise
- Breakfast Burrito$10.99
meat,eggs,potato,chipotle mayo,jalapeno,guacamole