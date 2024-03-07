Eggs & Toast - E.A.T. NEW 4800 McDonald Road, Suite 40
FOOD
Waffles
Pancakes & French Toast
- Short stack$7.50
2 plain pancakes
- Big stack$9.00
3 plain pancakes
- Chocoalate Chip pancakes$10.00
- Blueberry Pancakes$10.00
2 pancakes with blueberries baked inside
- Funfetti Pancakes$8.50
2 pancakes cooked with sprinkles and topped with icing
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$10.00
- French Toast$7.00
3 slices of your choice of bread dipped and grilled
- Stuffed French Toast$10.00
stuffed with cream cheese and fresh strawberry filling
Frittata & Scramblers
- Greek Scrambler$12.00
Three eggs scrambled with spinach ,feta and seasoned tomatoes . Served with choice of toast
- Denver Scrambler$12.00
Three eggs scrambled with cheddar , onions and ham. Served choice of toast
- Western Scrambler$12.00
Three scrambled eggs with onions, peppers and ham served with choice of toast
- Frittata$13.00
4 scrambled eggs, choice of cheese with potatoes, sausage, pepperoni, onion, peppers and broccoli. served with choice of toast
Breakfast Sandwiches\ Toasts
- Burrito$10.00
Eggs,bacon,sausage,home fries and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla
- Egg & Cheese Sandwiches$7.00
Bacon, sausage or turkey sausage on your choice of toast or bagel
- Guacamole Toast$10.00
choice of toast topped with guacamole, seasoned tomato, spinach and feta cheese
- Proscuitto Toast$10.00
Choice of toast with cream cheese sliced prosciutto and pico di gallo
Eggs & Toast Combos
Meat & Sides
kids menu
- k mini waffles$7.00
Half of a Belgian waffle served with one bacon & one sausage. Topped with powdered sugar
- k chocolate chip pancakes$7.00
3 small sized chocolate chip pancakes served with one bacon and one sausage
- k plain cakes$6.00
Three small size pancakes plain served with one bacon & one sausage
- k eggs and toast$7.00
One egg , one slice of toast, one bacon & one sausage
- K French toast$7.00
One slice of french toast on your choice of bread with one bacon & one sausage