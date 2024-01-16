Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch Lakeview
Food (N Broadway)
**Omelets
- **Egg White Delight$16.00
Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low-fat mozzarella cheese
- **Rocky Mountain High$15.00
A classic made with diced off the bone ham, green peppers, onion and cheddar cheese
- **Mediterranean$15.00
A feast of fresh spinach, garden tomato, imported Kalamata olives and authentic Greek feta cheese
- **The Ranchero Omelet$15.00
A festive mix of chorizo sausage, jalapenos, tomato and queso fresco cheese. Topped with housemade red salsa and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream
- **Butcher Block$15.00
A meat lover's dream ... diced off the bone ham, hardwood smoked bacon, pork sausage, and cheddar cheese
- **Veggie$15.00
Fresh broccoli florets, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and havarti cheese
- **Gyro Omelet$15.00
Thin sliced gyro, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese
- **Build Your Own Omelet$15.00
You be the chef! Build your own Omelet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Pick your side & choice of toast or pancake. Make Any Omelet eggwhites or scrambler in prep options
**Egg Meals
- **Two Egg Meal$9.00
- **Bacon & Eggs$14.50
- **Sausage & Eggs$14.50
- **Turkey Sausage & Eggs$15.00
- **Ham & Eggs$14.50
- **Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$16.00
- **Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
Two homemade biscuits topped with sausage gravy and two eggs any style. Sorry no choice of sides with this dish
- **Steak & Eggs$23.00
USDA prime skirt steak with two eggs any style
**Breakfast Sandwiches
- **The Broadway$11.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with chives, cheddar, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. Add Bacon I 2.50
- **Hammy-Sami$11.00
Ham off the bone, fried egg, avocado, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
- **Bacon, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Hardwood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
- **Oy-Vey$14.00
Smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, lettuce, capers and cream cheese on a toast plain bagel
**Batter Box
- **Crepes$12.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
- **Nutella Banana Crepes$15.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
- **Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes$15.00
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce
- **Pancakes$11.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
- **Cinnamon Swirl Cakes$15.00
Our house made pancake batter swirled with cinnamon brown sugar and topped with a vanilla cream frosting
- **Berry Berry Cakes$14.00
Pancakes mixed with fresh strawberry, blubbery and topped with a mixed berry sauce
- **Pumpkin Pancakes$14.00
Our house made pumpkin pancake batter topped with vanilla bean cream, roasted pecans and drizzled with pumpkin spice sauce
- **Oreo Cookie Cakes$15.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
- **French Toast$12.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
- **Banana Berry Crunch French Toast$15.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
- **Tres Leches French Toast$15.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
- **Belgium Waffle$11.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
- **Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
- **Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle$15.00
Waffle topped with Greek yogurt surrounded with fresh banana, blueberries, strawberries and drizzled with locally sourced honey
**Tex Mex
- **Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream
- **Breakfast Tacos$14.00
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapenos and onions stuffed in three corn tortillas. Sided with green salsa and cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans
- **Breakfast Chilaquiles$15.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa and topped with queso fresco cheese, cilantro lime sour cream and two eggs any style. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans
**Skillets
- **Steak Skillet$20.00
Diced steak layered with mushroom, green pepper, onion and havarti cheese
- **Tommy Boy Skillet$15.00
This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon ham off the bone, pork sausage and jack and cheddar cheese
- **Corn Beef Skillet$15.00
Dive into this skillet featuring our house made corned beef and jack and cheddar cheese hash
- **Carnitas Skillet$14.00
House made Carnita layered with onions, jalapenos, red pepper and queso fresco. Topped with two eggs any style and accompanied with a choice of toast or pancakes
- **Chorizo Skillet$15.00
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa
- **Veggie Skillet$15.00
Fresh broccoli florets, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and havarti cheese
- **Gyro Skillet$15.00
Thin sliced gyro, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese
- **BYO Skillet$15.00
You be the chef! Build your skillet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included with your choice of toast or pancakes
**Benedict & More
- **Classic Benedict$15.00
Grilled off the bone ham topped with poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, drizzled with fresh hollandaise and a choice from pick your side
- **Smoked Salmon Benedict$18.00
English muffin layered with avocado, smoked salmon and two poached eggs. Topped hollandaise sauce, diced red onion, dill and capers. Accompanied with a choice of side.
- **Country Benedict$15.00
Roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomato over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce and a choice from pick your side
- **Southwest Benedict$15.00
Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an english muffin. Finished with housemade sausage gravy and a choice from pick your side
- **Avocado Toast$12.00
House made avocado spread lathered on toasted nine grain, topped with one sunny up egg, sprinkled with chives and sided with balsamic glazed tomatoes
- **Lox Plate$19.00
Delicate Slices of Nova Scotia lox and fresh bagel plated with red onions, capers, scallions, cucumbers, olives and cream cheese
**Oats & Greek Yogurt
**Burgers
- **Burger Shop$14.00
Build Your Own. Served with a warm brioche bun or upgrade to gluten free bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and pickle with a choice from pick your side
- **Eggsperience Cracked Egg Burger$17.00
Smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
- **Cheese Burger$15.00
Cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
- **Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
Bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
**Handhelds
- **Avocado Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
- **Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
- **Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
- **Grilled Cheese$11.00
Sliced brioche bread grilled with American cheese
- **Cubano$16.00
Oven roasted pulled pork and thin sliced ham off the bone. Pickled red onion, havarti cheese, sliced pickles and creole mustard grilled on a french roll
- **Gyro Sandwich$14.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
- **Club House Sandwich$15.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
- **Steak Sandwich$20.00
Marinated diced steak topped with green pepper, onion, mushroom and havarti cheese on a french roll dressed with mayo
**Street Tacos
- **Steak Tacos$15.00
Steak marinated and grilled, topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
- **Chicken Tacos$14.00
Pulled chicken stewed in rancharo sauce, topped with onions, queso fresco and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
- **Carnitas Tacos$14.00
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
**Salad & Soup
- **Eggsperience Chopped Salad$15.00
Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing
- **Avocado Chicken Salad$16.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
- **Grecian Salad$11.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, imported Kalamata olives, feta cheese, finished with house made Greek vinaigrette. Add Grilled Chicken | 2.50
- **Fiesta Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, pickled red onion, tomato, corn, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and finished with lime vinaigrette
- **Bowl of Soup$5.00
Weekly soup schedule listed
**Sides
- **Side Egg$2.00
- **Side Bacon$6.00
- **Side Sausage Links$6.00
- **Side Ham$6.00
- **Side Turkey Sausage$6.00
- **Side Corned Beef Hash$7.00
- **Side Chicken Breast$6.00
- **Side Fried Chicken Breast$7.00
- *Side Hashbrowns$4.00
Homestyle oven baked fresh cut red potatoes
- *Side Diced Potatoes$4.00
Homestyle oven baked fresh cut red potatoes
- *Side Gourmet Potatoes$6.00
Loaded with green peppers, onions and cheddar
- *Side French Fries$4.00
- *Side Sweet Pot Fries$4.00
- **Side House Salad$4.00
Crisp romaine with tomato, red onion, green pepper and cucumber with your choice of dressing
- **Side Fruit Bowl$6.00
Melons, Bananas and Berries
- **Side Blue/Strawberry$5.00
- **Side Blueberries$5.00
- **Side Strawberries$5.00
- **Side Sliced Tomato$4.00
- **Side Avocado$4.00
- **Side Banana$3.00
- **Side Black Beans$3.00
- **Side Biscuit & Gravy$5.00
- **Side Bagel$3.00
- **Side Bagel w /Cream Chz$3.50
- **Side Toast$3.00
- **Side Red Salsa$0.75
- **Side Green Salsa$0.75
- **Side Sour Cream$0.50
- **Side Cilantro lime Cream$0.50
- **Side Cream Cheese$0.50
Drinks (Broadway)
Beverages
Espresso
- Cappuccino$4.65
Double shot, milk and heavy froth
- Latte$4.65
Single shot, milk and light froth
- Vanilla Latte$5.00
Single shot, milk, vanilla, and light froth
- Mocha Latte$5.00
Single shot, milk, Dark Ghirardelli and light froth
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25
Single shot, milk, vanilla, caramel and light froth
- Americano$4.00
Triple shot and water
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Single Espresso$2.50
- Double Espresso$3.00
Juice Combos
Juices
Smoothies
- Acai Smoothie$7.50
Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries
- Banana Smoothie$5.50
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas and apple juice
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.50
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries and apple juice
- Banana Berry Smoothie$6.50
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas, blueberries and apple juice
- Pomegranate Smoothie$6.50
Fat free frozen yogurt, pomegranate juice, apple juice, fresh mangos, and fresh strawberries
- Strawberry/Banana Smoothie$5.50
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries and apple juice
- Mango Tango$6.50
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh mangos, fresh strawberries and p assion fruit mango juice