Eggspresso - At The Glen Glenview
FOOD
Egg Meals
- Bacon & Eggs$13.99
Peach wood smoked bacon. Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Steak & Eggs$20.99
10-oz. rib-eye with two cage free eggs any style, hash browns, choose pancakes or toast
- Ham & Eggs$13.99
Ham of the bone Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$15.99
Home made corned beef. Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Sausage Links & Eggs$13.99
2oz links Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Turkey Sausage & Eggs$13.99
1oz Turkey links. Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Two Eggs$9.99
Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Canadian Bacon & Eggs$13.99
3 Slices of Canadian Bacon Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
- BYO Scambler$12.99
You be the chef! Build your own scrambler with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
- Egg White Scrambler$13.99
Spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
- Greek Scrambler$12.99
Scrambled up with Kalamata olives, fresh spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes
- The New Yorker$13.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese grilled on panini bread. Served with hash browns
- Lox Plate$16.99
EGGSPECIALLY GOOD LOX PLATTER Delicate slice of Nova Scotia lox and a fresh bagel plated with red onions, scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and cream cheese
- Morning Power Wrap$13.99
Egg whites with turkey slices, spinach, mushrooms and low-fat mozzarella wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with fresh fruit and a side of homemade salsa
- Avocado Toast$12.99
Our thick-cut whole grain toast with fresh mashed avocado, extra virgin Greek olive oil, lemon and Maldon sea salt. Sprinkled with our signature spices and served with 2 cage-free eggs, any style
- The David Kaplan$13.99
One yolk with diced bacon, smashed avocado, Monterey Jack cheese cooked in olive oil with sliced tomatoes on the side 11.99 “Take That!”
- Breakfast Combo$15.00Out of stock
South Of The Border
- Chilaquiles$13.99
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese and two eggs any style. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Caliente Wrap$13.99
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, onions, pepper-Jack cheese and hash browns with a hint of jalapeño peppers. All wrapped up in a large flour tortilla with salsa on the side.
- Ham & Jack Quesadilla$13.99
Scrambled eggs, ham, onions and green peppers grilled on a flour tortilla with Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with hash browns
- Breakfast Tacos$13.99
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeños and onions, stuffed in three corn tortillas accented with green salsa and cilantro. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
A flour tortilla loaded with refried beans then topped with two cage free eggs any style. Finished with cheddar cheese and ranchero sauce
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.99
Southern biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy. Served with hash browns and two eggs, any style
- Crispy Chx Taco$12.99Out of stock
- Chx Quesadilla$12.99Out of stock
Skillets
- Chorizo Frittata$13.99
Chorizo, tomatoes and onions accented with fresh cilantro. Finished with pepper Jack cheese
- The Farmstand Frittata$13.99
Fresh spinach, mushrooms and diced bacon topped with Jack and cheddar cheeses
- Greek Frittata$13.99
- Popeye Skillet$13.99
A great combination of flavors... fresh spinach, mushrooms and onions and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses.
- Butchers Skillet$16.99
This hearty skillet is layered with bacon, sausage and ham and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses
- BYO Skillet$14.99
You be the chef! Build your own skillet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
- Steak Skillet$17.99
Tender pieces of ribeye with onions and green peppers. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese
- Cali Skillet$14.99
This skillet is layered with chorizo, tomato, jalapeno, onion, diced potatoes and pepper jack cheese.
- Corned Beef Skillet$15.99
This skillet features our housemade corned beef hash
Omelettes
- Egg White Delight Omelette$14.99
Talk about guilt-free indulgence! Feast on fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
- BYO Omelette$13.99
You be the chef! Build your own Omelette with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
- Meat Lover's Omelette$14.99
For meat lovers – diced ham off the bone, bacon and sausage baked with Jack and cheddar cheeses.
- The Bannockburn Way$13.99
Fresh broccoli florets, tomatoes, green peppers and onions mixed with swiss and cheddar
- Chorizo Omelette$13.99
A festive mix of chorizo, tomatoes, onions, pepper-Jack cheese and jalapeño. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Work Out Omelette$13.99
Egg white omelette with chicken breast, broccoli florets and Swiss cheese. Served with fresh fruit
- My Big Fat Greek Omelette$13.99
A sunny omelette of fresh spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and imported feta cheese
- Old West Omelette$13.99
A classic of diced ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and Jack cheeses
- Cheese Omelette$13.99
Stuffed with Jack and cheddar
- The Maui Omelette$13.99
Benedicts
- Meat Lovers Benedict$13.99
A toasted English muffin with diced ham, sausage and bacon. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce
- North Shore Bennie$13.99
Roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomato over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce.
- The Classic Bennie$13.99
Canadian bacon over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce.
- Glenedict$13.99
Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an English muffin. Finished with house made chipotle sausage gravy
- Crab cake Bennie$17.99
Delightful homemade Maryland-style crab cakes over a toasted English muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce and finished with scallions
- Lox Bennie$17.99
Toasted English with cold nova lox and tomato. Topped with rich holladaise sauce and finish with scallions and capers
- Avocado BennyOut of stock
- Glenedict$13.99
Oatmeal & Yogurt
- Berry Berry Oatmeal$7.99
Blueberries and strawberries topped with granola and honey
- Cran-Apple Oatmeal$7.99
Diced apples, chopped pecans, cranberries and a caramel glaze
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal$5.99
Steel cut oats cooked with water. No dairy
- Papou Greek Yogurt$8.99
Authentic Greek yogurt infused with strawberries. Topped with blueberries, bananas and honey
- Acai Super Food Bowl$10.99
- Banana Raisin Oatmeal$7.99
Pancakes
- Pancakes$9.99
Add your favorite topping
- Apple Pecan Pancakes$11.99
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans
- Berry Berry Pancakes$11.99
Blueberries and strawberries topped with all-natural granola
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.99
Chocolate chips
- Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$11.99
Topped with our homemade cheesecake sauce and fresh strawberries. Sprinkled with a graham cracker crumble
- Oreo Pancakes$11.99
Oreo cookie crumbles in the batter and sprinkled on top with whipped cream
- Gluten Free Pancakes$11.99
Add your favorite topping
Crepes
- Plain Crepes$9.99
Add your favorite topping
- Apple Pecan Crepes$11.99
Caramelized apples and roasted pecans rolled into three crepes. Topped with more caramelized apples and roasted pecans
- Nutella Banana Crepes$11.99
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
- Veggie Crepes$11.99
Scrambled eggs, spinach and mushrooms rolled into three crepes, served with a side of hollandaise
- Strawberry Cheesecake Crapes$11.99
Filled with our homemade cheesecake sauce and strawberries then topped with a graham cracker crumble
French Toast
- French Toast$10.99
Add your favorite topping
- Strawberry Nutella French Toast$12.99
- Angeline"s French Toast$12.99
Our old-fashioned French toast topped with a homemade cheesecake sauce and fresh strawberries. Sprinkled with a graham cracker crumble.
- Crunchy French Toast$12.99
Crunchy French Toast with blueberry and strawberry whip cream
- Banana Bread French Toast$12.99
Fresh baked banana bread topped with more bananas and roasted pecans
- Waffle French Toast$12.99
House made waffles dipped in our French toast batter
- Biscuit & Berries French Toast$10.99
Want a chance? Get Biscuit French Toast and fresh berries..
- Churro French Toast$12.99
Old-fashioned French toast coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with cream cheese icing
- Apple Pecan French Toast$12.99
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans
- French Toast Bites$11.99
Waffles
- Waffle$10.99
Add your favorite topping
- Chocolate Chip Waffle$11.99
- Pecan Waffle$11.99
- Berry Berry Waffle$11.99
Topped with blueberries, strawberries and all-natural granola
- Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle$11.99
Topped with our homemade cheesecake sauce and fresh strawberries. Sprinkled with a graham cracker crumble
- Gluten Free Waffle$11.99
Add your favorite topping
- Chicken Waffle$14.99
Savory waffle topped with lightly battered chicken strips and homemade chipotle sausage gravy.
Burgers
- Cajun Avocado Burger$14.99
Just a hint of Cajun heat, with slices of fresh avocado, pepper-Jack cheese and chipotle mayo.
- Moto Burger$14.99
Our half-pound patty topped with three slices of Peach Wood Smoked Bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled jalapeños and chipotle mayo
- Jack & Cheddar Burger$13.99
Two kinds of cheese makes this halfpound beef burger twice as nice
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.99
Our half-pound patty with lots of fresh sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese and a slathering of chipotle mayo
- P‐51 Mustang Burger$14.99
Peach Wood Smoked Bacon topped with pepper-Jack cheese and a fried egg
- Eggspresso Turkey Burger$13.99
Served with avocado, low-fat mozzarella and ranch on the side
Sandwich & Wraps
- Amalia"s Avocado Sandwich$14.99
Tender grilled chicken breast sitting on a warm gourmet bun. Dressed with sliced avocado, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo
- Buffalo Ranch Wrap$14.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips, fresh greens, red onions, celery, Jack and cheddar cheese tossed with our ranch dressing. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast blackened Cajun style and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheese, slathered with chipotle mayo all on a gourmet bun
- Chicken Salad Wrap$14.99
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Pesto Panini$14.99
A perfect blend of flavors! Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella, drizzled with rich basil pesto sauce
- Gourmet Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.99
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine grain bread
- Steak Panini$17.99
Tender slices of rib eye steak with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onions, melted low-fat mozzarella and chipotle mayo.
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$14.99
Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.99
Freshly made, served on nine-grain bread
- The Club$14.99
A hearty sandwich of sliced turkey breast stacked with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, slices of ripe tomato and mayo on multi-grain bread
- Monster Burrito$14.99
Monster Burrito Diced Beef with fresh smashed avocado, corn, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jack and cheddar cheese wrapped up in a large flour tortilla,
- Pilgrim's Panini$14.99
Sliced turkey breast stacked with bacon, roasted red peppers mozarella and filled with pesto sauce
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Crispy all white meat chicken with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato plus mayo served on a buttery brioche bun
- Grilled Cheese$11.99
Salads
- Avocado Chicken Salad$14.99
Featuring sliced char-broiled chicken breast, mango slices, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime mango vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips with celery, green peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing
- Crab Cake Salad$16.99
Two Maryland-style crab cakes on a colorful salad of crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onions, avocado and corn. Served with our own citrus vinaigrette dressing.
- Eggspresso Chopped Salad$14.99
Diced char-grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and bleu cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing
- Corfu Island Chicken Salad$14.99
A colorful salad of crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers and crumbled feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing
- Pecan Citrus Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, cranberries, golden raisins, apples, avocados, bleu cheese, roasted sugar pecans and fresh chicken breast with our own citrus vinaigrette dressing
- Steak Salad$16.99
Tender strips of ribeye atop a bed of crisp romaine, avocado, red onions, tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette 1
- Laura's Sweet & Wild Salad$14.99
Spinach strawberries blueberries roasted pecans avocado, scallions blue cheese and chicken breast with our own cranberry vinaigrette dressing.
- Add Soup To Meal$1.55
- Taco Salad$14.99
Kids Meals
Sides & Extras*
- Side Bacon$5.99
- Side Turkey Sausage$5.99
- Side Ham$5.99
- Side Sausage Links$5.99
- Side Rib Eye$13.99
- Side Corned Beef Hash$7.99
- Side Canadian Bacon$5.99
- Side Egg$1.99
- Fruit Bowl$5.99
- Side Avocado$4.19
- Side Strawberries$4.99
- Side Bluberries$4.99
- Side Banana$2.99
- Side Sliced Tomato$2.99
- Side Cucamber$2.99
- Side Toast$2.99
- Side Salsa$0.79
- Side Green Salsa$0.79
- Side of Blue/Strawberry$4.99
- Side Hashbrowns$3.99
- Side Gormet Hash Browns$4.99
Hash browns with green pepper, cheese and onions
- Side Of Diced Potat$3.99
- Sweet Pot Fries$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Side Pancakes$4.19
- Bagel w /Cream Chz$3.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- Side Chick Breast$6.99
- Side Cottage Chz$3.99
- Side Biscuits & Gravy$4.99
- Scoop Tuna$5.99
- Scoop Chicken Salad$5.99
- Side Lox$9.99
- Side French Toast$4.50
- S\holladiense Sauce$1.69
- S/ Hamburger Patty$8.99
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Side/Gravy$1.99
DRINKS
Beverages
Juice Combos
Juices
Espresso
- Cappuccino$4.49
Double shot, milk and heavy froth
- Latte$4.19
Single shot, milk and light froth
- Peppermint Latte$4.49
Single shot, milk, vanilla, and light froth
- Mocha Latte$4.49
Single shot, milk, Dark Ghirardelli and light froth
- CAPPUCCINO CRÈME BRÛLÉE$4.99
Single shot, milk, White Ghirardelli and light froth
- Vanilla Latte$4.49
- Eggspresso Machiato$4.99
Single shot, milk, vanilla, caramel and light froth
- Cafe Americano$4.19
Triple shot and water
- Chai Latte$4.99
- Single Espresso$2.49
- Nutella Latte$4.99
- Tuesday Latte$3.00
- Redeye$4.19
- Pumpking Spice Latte$4.99
Smoothies
- Acai Smoothie$6.99
Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries
- OMG!! Smoothie$7.29
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas and apple juice
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.99
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries and apple juice
- Blue Banana$6.29
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas, blueberries and apple juice
- Dragon Fruit Smoothie$6.29
Fat free frozen yogurt, pomegranate juice, apple juice, fresh mangos, and fresh strawberries
- Raspberry Smoothie$5.99
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh raspberries and apple juice
- Dragon Fire Smoothie$6.99
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries and apple juice
- Green Monster$6.99
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh mangos, fresh strawberries and p assion fruit mango juice
- Mango Tango$6.29
- Green Mango$6.99
- Straw Banana Smoothie$6.29
Frozen Frappes
Milk Shakes
Catering Menu
Egg Entree
- Scrambled Eggs Half Pan$44.79
Cage free, locally sourced. Add your choice of ingredients
- Scrambled Eggs Full Pan$70.29
Cage free, locally sourced. Add your choice of ingredients
- Skillet Half Pan$70.29
Pan layered with oven baked diced potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese. Topped with scrambled eggs and your choice of ingredients listed below.
- Skillet Full Pan$108.59
Pan layered with oven baked diced potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese. Topped with scrambled eggs and your choice of ingredients listed below.
- Breakfast Wrap Half Pan$57.49
Scrambled eggs rolled in a flour tortilla with your choice of ingredients listed below.
- Breakfast Wrap Full Pan$95.79
Scrambled eggs rolled in a flour tortilla with your choice of ingredients listed below.
- Breakfast Sandwich Half Pan$50.99
Served on warm brioche bun. Scrambled eggs with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, topped with cheddar cheese.
- Breakfast Sandwich Full Pan$87.99
Served on warm brioche bun. Scrambled eggs with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, topped with cheddar cheese.
- Continental Package$82.99
Four fresh bagels with cream cheese Half pan of fresh cut fruit and berries Variety of six fresh baked pastries One box of coffee with cream, sugar, stirrers, and cups One gallon of freshly squeezed orange juice Serves 10 people
Pancakes
- Pancakes Full Pan$70.29
- Pancakes Half Pan$44.79
- Gluten Free Pancake Full$82.99
- Red Velvet Pancake Half$51.19
- Berry Berry Pancake Full$82.19
- Berry Berry Pancake Half$51.19
- Strawberry Pancake Full$82.99
- Strawberry Pancake Half$51.19
- Blueberry Pancake Full$82.99
- Blueberry Pancake Half$51.19
- Banana Pancakes Full$82.99
- Banana Pancakes Half$51.19
- Chocolate Chip Pancake Full$82.99
- Chocolate Chip Pancake Half$51.19
- Carmel Apple Pecan Pancake Full$82.99
- Carmel Apple Pecan Pancake Half$51.19
French Toast
- French Toast Half Pan$44.79
- French Toast Full Pan$70.29
- Waffle French Toast Half Pan$57.49
- Waffle Frensh Toast Full Pan$95.79
- Banana Bread French Toast Full$95.79
- Banana Bread French Toast Half$57.49
- Straw/Nutella French Toast Full$95.79
- Straw/Nutella French Toast Half$57.49
- Caramel Apple Pecan French Toast Full$95.79
- Caramel apple Pecan French Toast Half$57.49
Crepes
Yogurt & Oatmeal
- Amalias Greek Yogurt$7.69
- Greek Yogurt 16oz$7.69
Authentic Greek yogurt topped with strawberries, blueberries, all-natural granola and honey.
- Berry Oatmeal 12oz$6.49
Blueberries and strawberries stirred in, topped with all-natural granola and honey.
- Cran Apple Oatmeal 12oz$6.49
With diced apples, chopped pecans, cranberries, and a caramel glaze.
Sides
- Fruit Mixed Full Pan$70.29
Fresh melons and berries
- Fruit Mixed Half Pan$44.79
Fresh melons and berries
- Potatoes Half$38.39
Hash browns | Diced potatoes | French fries | Sweet potato fries
- Potatoes Full$57.49
Hash browns | Diced potatoes | French fries | Sweet potato fries
- Gourmet Diced Pot Half$44.79
Layered with green peppers, cheese, and onions
- Gourmet Diced Pot Full$63.79
Layered with green peppers, cheese, and onions
- Muffins Dozen$35.79
- Muffins Half Dozen$20.49
- Bagels Dozen$30.69
Plain or everything. Sliced and lightly toasted, includes plain cream cheese.
- Bagels Half Dozen$17.89
Plain or everything. Sliced and lightly toasted, includes plain cream cheese.
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.59
Proteins
Sandwiches
- Gourmet Chicken Salad Full Pan$114.99
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with freshly cooked chunks of chicken, add cranberries, golden raisins, and roasted pecans and serve it on nine-grain bread
- Gourmet Chicken Salad Half Pan$70.29
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with freshly cooked chunks of chicken, add cranberries, golden raisins, and roasted pecans and serve it on nine-grain bread
- White Albacore Tuna Salad Full Pan$114.99
Freshly made, served on nine-grain bread
- White Albacore Tuna Salad Half Pan$70.29
Freshly made, served on nine-grain bread
- Turkey & Bacon Club Full Pan$114.99
A hearty sandwich of sliced turkey breast stacked with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, slices of ripe tomato and mayo on multi-grain
- Turkey & Bacon Club Half Pan$70.29
A hearty sandwich of sliced turkey breast stacked with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, slices of ripe tomato and mayo on multi-grain
- The Pilgrim's Panini Full Pan$114.99
Sliced roast turkey breast stacked with bacon, tomatoes, and pepper Jack cheese on nine-grain bread with Dijon mayo
- The Pilgrim's Panini Half Pan$70.29
Sliced roast turkey breast stacked with bacon, tomatoes, and pepper Jack cheese on nine-grain bread with Dijon mayo
- Avocado Chicken Breast Sandwich Full Pan$114.99
- Avocado Chicken Breast Sandwich Half Pan$70.29
- Ragin' Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich Full Pan$114.99
- Ragin' Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich Half Pan$70.29
- Chicken Pesto Panini Full Pan$114.99
- Chicken Pesto Panini Half Pan$70.29
- Buffalo Ranch Wrap Full Pan$114.99
- Buffalo Ranch Wrap Half Pan$70.29
- Spicy Chicken Wrap Full Pan$114.99
- Spicy Chicken Wrap Half Pan$70.29
Salads
- Avocado Chicken Salad Full Pan$114.99
- Avocado Chicken Salad Half Pan$70.29
- Asiago Chicken Caesar Full Pan$114.99
- Asiago Chicken Caesar Half Pan$70.29
- Pecan Citrus Salad Full Pan$114.99
- Pecan Citrus Salad Half Pan$70.29
- The Eggsperience Chopped Salad Full Pan$114.99
- The Eggsperience Chopped Salad Half Pan$70.29
- Greek Island Salad Full Pan$114.99
- Greek Island Salad Half Pan$70.29
- Quesadilla Salad Full Pan$114.99
- Quesadilla Salad Half Pan$70.29
- Buffalo Chicken Salad Full Pan$114.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad Half Pan$70.29