EggTown Riverview
Beverages
- Soft Drinks$3.75
- Milk$2.95
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (made to order)$6.95
- Apple Juice$5.25
- Lemonade$5.25
- Cranberry Juice$5.25
- Iced Tea$3.95
- Arnold Palmer$4.95
- Regular Coffee$3.75
- Decaf Coffee$3.75
- Flavor Coffee$4.55
- Hot Tea$3.95
- Hot Chocolate$4.95
- Iced Coffee$4.55
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$6.75
- Oreo Mocha Iced Coffee$6.75
- Flavor Iced Coffee$5.25
- Kids Drink$2.95
- Fiji Water Bottle$4.00
Feature & 222
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$11.45
- Power Omelette
Three egg whites, turkey sausage, onions and mushrooms, topped with salsa. Served with a cup of fruit and wheat toast.$14.75
- Steak Omelette
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese$16.25
- Hash Omelette
Corned beef hash and cheddar cheese.$14.75
- Meat Lovers Omelette
Ham, sausauge, bacon and cheddar cheese$14.45
- Smoked Salmon Omelette
Smoked salmon, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce and capers.$16.45
- Cali Omelette
Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream.$13.95
- Veggie Omelette
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.$13.25
- Spicy Chorizo Omelette
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese$13.95
- B.L.T. Avocado Omelette
Spinach omelette, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado$13.95
Benedicts
- EggTown Benedict
Two eggs poached, grilled smoked ham, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.$14.25
- Spicy Chorizo Benedict
Two eggs poached, grilled chorizo, pepper jack cheese and avocado on an english muffin topped with tomatillo sauce.$13.95
- Southern Benedict
Scrambled eggs and sausage patties on a biscuit topped with sausage gravy.$12.95
- Crab Cake Benedict
Two eggs poached, two crab cakes and tomatoes on an english muffin topped topped with hollandaise sauce.$17.45
- Salmon Benedict
Two eggs poached and grilled smoked salmon on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, onions and capers.$16.45
- Hash Benedict
Scrambled eggs and corned beef hash on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.$14.75
- Florentine Benedict
Two eggs poached, spinach, bacon and tomatoes on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.$14.45
- Chicken Waffle Benedict
Two eggs poached and fried chicken on a waffle topped with hollandaise sauce.$15.95
- Steak Benedict
Two eggs poached, shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.$16.25
- Traditional Benedict$12.95
Country Skillets
- EggTown Skillet
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs.$14.95
- Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.$13.25
- Southern Skillet
Bacon, onions, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and scrambled eggs.$14.25
- Spicy Chorizo Skillet
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, jack cheese, tomatillo sauce, avocado, and scrambled eggs.$13.95
Sweet Temptations
- Loaded French Toast$6.45
- Loaded Pancakes$6.45
- Loaded Waffle$13.75
- Oreo Pancakes$7.95
- Orange Pecan French Toast$7.45
- Nutella Crepes$6.95
- Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes$8.95
- Plain Waffle$9.95
- Plain French Toast$3.45
- Plain Pancake$3.45
- Stuffed Strawberry French Toast$9.95
- Pancake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake$8.95
- French Toast Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake$8.95
- Gluten Free Pancakes$5.95
- Gluten Free Waffle$11.95
- Plain Crepes$4.95
Specialties
- Chorizo Tacos
Three tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, chipotle mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo.$14.25
- Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese and parsley. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.$12.95
- Avocado Toast
Hearth multi grain toast with fresh smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, broccoli sprouts, feta cheese crumbles and scrambled eggs.$13.95
- Everything Bagel
Everything bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, fresh sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, poached eggs and broccoli sprouts.$16.95
- Huevos Rancheros$15.45
Hearty Favorites
- Chicken & Waffles$14.95
- Country Fried Steak
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.$15.95
- Corn Beef Hash
Corn beef hash served with two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.$14.75
- Country Fried Chicken
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.$15.95
- Biscuit & Gravy
One biscuit topped with gravy, served with two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and seasoned potatoes with onions.$13.45
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Two eggs over hard, fried chicken breast and american cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions$14.95
- Bagel Sandwich
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.$12.75
- Sausage Waffle Sandwich
Two eggs over hard, sausage patties and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions$13.75
- Breakfast Croissant
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions$12.95
Kids Corner
- One Egg
One egg any style, served with seasoned potatoes with onions, two pieces of bacon or two pieces of sausage links and a biscuit.$7.25
- Kids Cheese Omelette
Two egg omelette with cheddar cheese, served with seasoned potatoes with onions and a biscuit.$7.95
- Kids French Toast Combo
One piece of French toast, served with one egg scrambled and two pieces of bacon or two sausage links.$7.95
- Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries$7.95
- Chicken Tenders
Three piece chicken tenders. Served with french fries.$8.95
- Kids Pancake Combo
One pancake, served with one egg scrambled and two pieces of bacon or two sausage links.$7.95
Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$11.95
- EggTown Burger
Half pounder cooked to perfection, topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion$13.95
- Reuben
Corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.$13.95
- Chicken Estrada
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, feta, swiss cheese and mayonnaise, served on grilled marble rye bread.$13.75
- B.L.T. Avocado Wrap
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, avocado, mayonnaise, bacon, and cheddar cheese$13.25
- B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white bred$11.95
- Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken salad, cranberries, nuts, leaf lettuce and tomatoes on a croissant$12.95
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Crab cake, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Swiss cheese on grilled white bread.$17.45
- Grilled Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun.$13.75
- Grilled Raisin Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grilled raisin bread with swiss cheese, chicken salad, cranberries, nuts and lettuce$12.75
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken served over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.$13.75
- Spinach Avocado Salad
Spinach, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese and tortilla strips with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.$10.95
- Small House Salad$6.95
Sides
- Bacon$3.95
- Fresh Fruit$5.75
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.95
- Sausage Links$3.95
- Sausage Patties$2.75
- Grits$3.95
- French Fries$4.95
- Seasoned Potatoes (with onions)$4.45
- Loaded Oatmeal
Oatmeal topped with brown sugar, raisins, pecans and bananas.$7.95
- Side Croissant$3.95
- Potato Salad$3.95
- Salsa$1.45
- Sausage Gravy$3.95
- Side Hamburger Patty$7.95
- Side Sliced Tomato$2.95
- Smoked Salmon Side$8.95
- Sour Cream$1.45
- Toast$2.95
- Tomatillo Sauce$1.95
- Turkey Sausage$2.95
- (1) Egg$2.75
- (2) Eggs$4.95
- Side Crab Cakes$11.95
- Avocado$3.95
- Biscuit$2.95
- Chicken Breast$6.95
- Chorizo Side$6.95
- Half Bacon/Half Sausage$4.95
- Hash Side$6.95
- Hollandaise$1.95
- Home-Made Muffin$4.95
- Plain Oatmeal$4.95
- Maple Syrup$3.00