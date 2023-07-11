Eggy's Diner Minneapolis

Popular Items

American Skillet

American Skillet

$15.00

Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss

Eggy's Combo

Eggy's Combo

$12.00

Two eggs your way, 2 pancakes, 2 strips of bacon & 2 sausage links.

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$14.25

Potatoes, zucchini, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar & swiss

Beverages

Orange Juice

Small OJ (9oz)

$4.75

Medium OJ (12oz)

$5.50

Large OJ (16oz)

$8.50

Other Juices

Apple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Minute Maid Lemon Aid

$3.25

Cherry Sprite

$3.25Out of stock

Milk

Whole

$3.25

Skim

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Smoothies

Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$8.95
Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$8.95
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$8.95
Mango Orange

Mango Orange

$8.95

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$9.00Out of stock
Banana Shake

Banana Shake

$9.00Out of stock
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$9.00Out of stock
Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$9.00Out of stock
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$9.00Out of stock
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$9.00Out of stock

Peanu Butter Nutella Shake

$9.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

Ice Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

Chamomile Medley

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Jade Cloud

$4.00

Jasmine

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Tangerine Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Tumeric Ginger

$4.00

Kids Drinks

Coke - kids

$2.50

Diet coke - kids

$2.50

Sprite - kids

$2.50

Barq's - kids

$2.50

Cherry Sprite - kids

$2.50

Ginger Ale - kids

$2.50

Whole Milk - kids

$2.50

Skim Milk - kids

$2.50

Chocolate Milk - kids

$3.25

Apple - kids

$2.50

Cranberry - kids

$2.50

Grapefruit - kids

$2.50

Tomato - kids

$2.50

Orange Juice - kids

$2.50

Lemonade - kids

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee - TO GO

Regular Coffee TO GO

$3.25

Decaf Coffee TO GO

$3.25

Espresso TO GO

$2.75Out of stock

Double Espresso TO GO

$5.25Out of stock

Cappuccino TO GO

$4.75Out of stock

Latte TO GO

$4.75Out of stock

Mocha Latte TO GO

$5.50Out of stock

White Chocolate Mocha TO GO

$5.50Out of stock

Chai Latte TO GO

$5.00Out of stock

Bags of Colectivo Coffee

$15.95

Cold Press TO GO

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate TO GO

$3.50Out of stock

Americano

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Tea TO GO

Camomille Medley

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Jade Cloud

$4.00

Jasmine

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Tangerine Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Tumeric Ginger

$4.00

Food

Specials of The Week

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Two fish tacos, with crispy white fish, queso fresco, cabbage slaw, New pickled onion, radish and tomatillo ranch dressing.

European Omelet

European Omelet

$13.00

Spinach & Feta

Egg-Ceptional Breakfasts

Two Eggs Your Way

$9.50

With Eggy's potatoes and your choice of toast or pancake

Two Eggs with Meat

Two Eggs with Meat

$11.75

Choose from bacon, ham, turkey sausage links, pork maple sausage links or patties with Eggy's potatoes and your choice of toast or pancake

Eggy's Combo

Eggy's Combo

$12.00

Two eggs your way, 2 pancakes, 2 strips of bacon & 2 sausage links.

Skillets

American Skillet

American Skillet

$15.00

Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss

Mexican Skillet

Mexican Skillet

$15.00

Potatoes, chorizo, tomatoes, onions, house-made ranchero salsa, and mozarella

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$14.25

Potatoes, zucchini, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar & swiss

Irish Skillet

Irish Skillet

$15.00

Potatoes, corned beef, onions and cheddar

Gyros Skillet

Gyros Skillet

$15.00

Potatoes, fresh carved gyros meat, onions, tomatoes, and feta

Puerco Picante Skillet

$15.00

Benedicts

Eggy's Benedict

$14.50

Mini belgian waffles topped with maple glazed pulled pork, 2 poached eggs and house-made hollandaise sauce

Biscuit Benedict

Biscuit Benedict

$14.50

Split buttermilk biscuit topped with ham, 2 poached eggs and house-made hollandaise sauce. Substitute an English muffin for a more traditional benedict.

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$14.00

Toasted English muffin topped with sauteed spinach, 2 poached eggs and house-made hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$14.50

Two split biscuits, 2 poached eggs & 2 sausage patties, topped with sausage gravy

Crab Cake Benny

$15.50

Eggy's Specialties

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Half a fried chicken on a fresh golden waffle.

Breakfast Tacos

$14.50

3 breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, your choice of chorizo or pulled pork, topped with pico de gallo, radish and cheddar cheese. Served with frijoles

Breakfast Poutine

$14.25

Eggy's fries and cheese curds topped with 2 eggs your way and smothered in sausage gravy.

Eggy's Breakfast Sandwich

Eggy's Breakfast Sandwich

$12.75Out of stock

2 eggs over medium, bacon, mixed greens, house-made red onion jam and herb aioli on a fresh toasted bun. Served with Eggy's potatoes

Green Eggs & Ham

Green Eggs & Ham

$15.00

Grits topped with 2 eggs your way, house-made tomatillo salsa, Tasso ham, avocado, pickled onions and queso fresco. Served with your choice of toast or pancake

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with our house-made red & green salsas, 2 eggs your way, pickled onions, radish, cilantro, jalapenos, beans, queso fresco and sour cream

Pastrami Hash

Pastrami Hash

$14.50

Pastrami, potatoes, fennel and carrot hash, topped with 2 eggs over medium, with horseradish cream on the side. Served with your choice of toast or pancake

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$14.75

Homemade corned beef and hash with carrots and fennel. Serrved with 2 eggs your way and comes with your choice of toast or pancake

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Two Southern biscuits split and topped with creamy sausage gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Fried Chicken & Biscuits

$16.00

Omelets

Verb Omelet

Verb Omelet

$15.25

Egg white omelet with avocado, Swiss cheese, spinach, green peppers and jalapenos. Served with house-made ranchero salsa on the side.

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$14.50

Ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese

Gyro Omelet

Gyro Omelet

$15.25

Fresh carved gyro meat & feta cheese

Spanish Omelet

Spanish Omelet

$15.50

Chorizo, jalapenos, onions and cheddar cheese, with house-made ranchero salsa on the side

BYO Omelet

$13.00

Choose 2 ingridients

Chucho Omelet

$15.50

Pulled pork, jalapenos, green peppers, scallions and queso fresco. Smothered in house-made ranchero salsa and garnished with radishes, pickled onions and cilantro.

Colorado Omelet

$15.50
European Omelet

European Omelet

$13.00

Spinach & Feta

Healthy Corner

Steel Cut Oats

Steel Cut Oats

$7.25

With brown sugar and dried fruit on the side

Lox & Bagel

Lox & Bagel

$15.00

Build your own bagel with cream cheese, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked Northern Atlantic Salmon

Small Yogurt & Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Avocado Stuffed Tuna

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Pancakes

Old-Fashioned Pancakes (4)

Old-Fashioned Pancakes (4)

$9.00

Plain with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (4)

$12.00

Old-fashioned pancakes with gooey chocolate chips

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$13.00

Rolled cinnamon sugar pancakes with a cinnamon-swirled mascarpone frosting and topped with candied pecans.

Fresh Fruit Pancakes (4)

$13.00

Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries

Short Stack of Pancakes (2)

$6.50

Gluten-Free Pancakes (3)

$12.00

You won't even miss the gluten!

Half Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Banana Pecan Pancakes (4)

$13.00

Cookies & Cream Pancakes (4)

$13.00

Turtle Pancakes

$14.75

Waffles

Old Fashioned Waffle

Old Fashioned Waffle

$8.25

Plain with powdered sugar

Bananas Foster Waffle

Bananas Foster Waffle

$11.50

Fresh waffle topped with caramelized bananas

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$12.00

Caramel Apple Pecan Waffle

$13.00

Turtle Waffle

$14.75

French Toast

Eggy's French Toast

Eggy's French Toast

$12.25

Thick cut challah bread French Toast

Crunchy Nutella French Toast

Crunchy Nutella French Toast

$14.75

Eggy's French toast in a crunchy corn flake batter, stuffed with Nutella, peanut butter and bananas.

Stuffed French Toast

$13.00

Cream cheese stuffed Eggy's French toast, topped with strawberries, blueberris, and a mixed berry glaze.

Apple Cinnamon French Toast

$14.75

New York French Toast

$14.75

Crepes

Plain Crepes

Plain Crepes

$10.75

Three sweet crepes topped with powdered sugar

Eggy's Crepes

Eggy's Crepes

$13.75

Crepes stuffed with strawberries, bananas and pecans, topped with whipped cream

Nutella Crepes

Nutella Crepes

$13.75

Stuffed with nutella, bananas and strawberries

Florentine Crepes

Florentine Crepes

$13.75

Stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar, onions, spinach and topped with house-made hollandaise

Side Of Fruit

$4.25

Meat Lover Crepes

$14.00

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

A pile of thinly sliced ham, topped with melted cheddar and Swiss cheese. Served with Eggy's sauce on your choice of toasted wheat, sourdough, or marbled rye bread.

The Club

The Club

$14.75

Shaved turkey, lettce, tomato,onion, and applewood smoked bacon with your choice of toasted wheat, sourdough, or marbled rye bread.

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and herb aioli on your choice of toasted wheat, sourdough, or marbled rye.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.75

Tuna salad with melted cheddar served open-faced on an English muffin, or sandwiched between your choise of toasted wheat, sourdough, or marbled rye.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$14.25

Classic pastrami with sauerkraut, Eggy's sauce and swiss on grilled marbled rye bread.

Turkey Reuben

$14.25

Thinly shaved turkey with sauerkraut and melted Swiss on top of Eggy's sauce and grilled marbled rye.

Eggy's Burger

$16.00Out of stock

2 beef patties, cheddar, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onion, Eggy's sauce and one egg cooked your way on a toasted bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.25

Beef patty with cheddar, grilled onion and Eggy's sauce on grilled pumpernickel rye

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, onion, avocado, tomatillo ranch and house-made ranchero salsa on a toasted bun

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$14.25

Gyro meat, tomato, onion & house-made tzatziki sauce in a pita

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Crilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and herbed aioli on a toasted bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.25Out of stock

Crispy fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, with celery and bleu cheese dressing on a toasted bun

Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00Out of stock

With lettuce, tomato, onion and Eggy's sauce on a toasted bun

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.75

Chicken Pita

$14.00

FIsh Tacos

$14.95Out of stock

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.95Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Bowl -Tortilla Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken breast, corn, radish and cilantro in a chile broth. Topped with tortilla strips

Cup - Tortilla Soup

$3.50

Bowl -Soup of the Day M-F

$6.00

Ask your server!

Cup - Soup Of Day M-F

$3.50
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.75

Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato and bleu cheese. With green goddess dressing.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette

Border Chop Salad

$11.00

Southwest Cilantro Chicken Salad

$13.75

Sides

Applewood Bacon

$5.00

Ham

$4.75

Pork Sausage Links

$5.00

Pork Sausage Patties

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

French Toast (half order)

$5.50

Seasonal Fruit

$5.25

Toast

$3.00

Eggy's Potatoes

$4.00

Crispy Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Chips

$4.00

Plain Grits

$4.50

Cheesy Grits

$5.50

Biscuits and Gravy (Side)

$6.00

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Avocado

$2.00

Pancake

$2.25

Side Gravy

$2.75

Side Hollandaise

$2.75

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Of Pecans

$0.75

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.75

Kid's

Kid's Scramble

Kid's Scramble

$4.50
Silver Dollar Pancakes

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.00
Mini Waffles

Mini Waffles

$5.00
Kid's French Toast

Kid's French Toast

$5.50
Kid's Tenders

Kid's Tenders

$6.50
Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50