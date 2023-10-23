Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
316 W Mason Rd.
0
Your order
Checkout
$0
The EHOVE Deli
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
316 W Mason Rd.
COFFEE
SOUP
SALADS
SANDWICHES
COMBOS
DESSERTS
SOFT DRINKS
COFFEE
Regular coffee
$2.00
Decaf Coffee
$2.00
Cold Brew
$3.00
Latte
$3.00
SOUP
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.00
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$4.00
SALADS
Chef Salad
$6.00
Chicken Caesar Salad
$6.00
Pasta Salad Cups
$1.00
Mixed Fruit Cups
$1.00
SANDWICHES
Meatball Sub
$8.00
Club Sub
$8.00
Chicken Parmesan Sub
$8.00
COMBOS
Soup and 1/2 Meatball Sub
$8.00
Soup and 1/2 Chef Salad
$7.00
Soup and 1/2 Club Sub
$8.00
Soup and 1/2 Caesar Salad
$7.00
1/2 Meatball and 1/2 Caesar Salad
$7.00
1/2 Club Sub and 1/2 Chef Salad
$7.00
1/2 Club Sub and Caesar Salad
$7.00
1/2 Meatball and Chef Salad
$7.00
DESSERTS
No Bake Cookies
$2.00
Peanut Butter Cookies
$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.00
Pumpkin Pie Bars
$2.00
NY Style Cheesecake with Strawberry Puree
$2.00
Vanilla Cake with Lemon Frosting
$2.00
Mini Cupcakes (4 to an order)
$2.00
SOFT DRINKS
Diet Coke
$1.00
Sprite
$1.00
Diet Pepsi
$1.00
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea Unsweetened
$2.00
Mango Chili
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Blueberry Chai
$2.00
Pineapple Ginger
$2.00
EHOVE Career Center - Petty's Deli Location and Ordering Hours
(419) 499-4663
316 W Mason Rd., Milan, OH 44846
Closed
• Opens Monday at 1PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement