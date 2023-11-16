Ehsani'S Hot Kabob 4561 Gravois Ave
Food
Kabobs Entry
- Shishlik Kabob$34.99
Delicious marinated lamb chops. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- Kabob Barg$24.99
Deliciously marinated skewer of beef tenderloin serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- Kabob Koobideh$21.99
Two barbecue skewers of marinated lean ground lamb and beef. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- Negini Kabob$27.99
A delicious meal, 2 skewers of kabob koobideh designed with joojeh on top of each of them. Serve with barbecued tomatoes and saffron and basmati rice
- Soltani$31.99
A royal combination of kabob barg and kabob koobideh. Serve with barbecued tomatoes and saffron and basmati rice
- Vaziri$31.99
A royal combination of kabob barg and joojeh kabob. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- Bakhtiari$21.99
A royal combination of koobideh and joojeh kabob. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- Chenjeh Kabob$24.99
Deliciously marinated 2 skewers of beef tenderloin pieces. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- Khoshbash Kabob$25.99
Delicious marinated boneless lamb backstrap. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- Chicken Wings$19.99
2 skewers marinated chicken wings and garnished with saffron. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- Joojeh Kabob$21.99
Tender pieces of chicken fillet, 2 skewers marinated and garnished with saffron. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- half Chicken Kabob$19.99
Marinated half chicken and garnished with saffron. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- Mahi Kabob$21.99
Fresh trout fish, served in Middle Eastern fashion. Serve with barbecued tomatoes, and saffron and basmati rice
- lamb chenge$32.99
- chicken kobideh$18.99
Single Skewers
Kabobs with Naan Bread
- Hot Kabob Hot Bread w Naan$19.99
2 skewers of koobideh kabobs served with naan bread
- Khoshbash Kabob w Naan$22.99
Delicious marinated boneless lamb backstrap served with naan bread
- Joojeh Kabob w Naan$19.99
2 skewers of marinated chicken fillet served with naan bread
- Chenjeh Kabob w Naan$21.99
Deliciously marinated 2 skewers of beef tenderloin served with naan bread
- Negini Kabob w Naan$22.99
A delicious meal 2 skewers of kabob koobideh designed with joojeh on top of each of them and it will be served with naan bread
- soltani naan$29.99
- barg with naan$23.99
- lamb chengeh$31.99
- chicken kobideh$16.99
Ehk Special Combos
- 2 People Dish Combo$44.99
Served with one 2 people special plate, includes 2 skewers of kabob koobideh, 1 skewer of half chicken kabob with (salad or any yoghurts) and drink
- 3 People Dish Combo$59.99
Served with one 3 people special plate, includes 3 skewers of kabob koobideh, 1 skewer joojeh kabob, 1 skewer half chicken kabob, and gheimeh or ghormeh sabzi
- 4 People Dish Combo$79.99
Served with one 4 people special plate, includes 4 skewers of kabob koobideh, 1 skewer barg kabob, 1 skewer half chicken kabob, and gheimeh or ghormeh sabzi
- 5 People Dish Combo$119.99
Served with one 5 people special plate, includes 5 skewers of kabob koobideh, 1 skewer shishlik kabob, 1 skewer half chicken kabob, and gheimeh or ghormeh sabzi
- Ehk Special Combo$199.99
Served with one 6 people special plate, includes 6 skewers of kabob koobideh, 1 skewer shishlik kabob, 6 pcs (1 skewer mahi kabob or khoshbash kabob), 1 skewer of all types of chicken kabobs, 1 skewer barg kabob, and gheimeh and ghormeh sabzi
Stews
Appetizers
- Kashk Bademjan$7.99
A tasty authentic appetizer made with grilled eggplants, garlic, cooked yoghurt and spices served with naan bread
- Mast-o-Khiar$3.99
Seasoned Persian homemade yoghurt with chopped cucumbers and crushed mint leaf
- Mast-o-Musir$3.99
Tasty fresh homemade yoghurt with finely chopped shallots, wild garlic
- Green Olive$1.50
Salads
- Green Salad$5.99
A colorful array of fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and shredded carrots served with our homemade dressing
- Salad Shirazi$5.99
A traditional Persian salad consisting of chopped tomatoes, cubed cucumbers, chopped onions and dried mint dressed in fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 4 pic tomato$2.99