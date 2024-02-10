El Acapulco Columbus
Appetizers
Combination
- 1. One Taco, Two Enchiladas & Rice$12.99
- 2. Two Tacos, One Enchilada & Beans$12.99
- 3. Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice & Beans$12.99
- 4. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice & Beans$12.99
- 5. One Burrito, One Enchilada & One Taco$12.99
- 6. One Taco, One Beef Burrito & Chile Relleno$12.99
- 7. One Enchilada, Rice & Beans$12.99
- 8. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice & Beans$12.99
- 9. One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans$12.99
- 10. One Chimichanga With Choice Of Beef Or Chicken, Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad & Sour Cream$12.99
- 11. One Cheese Burrito, Rice & Beans$12.99
- 12. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla & One Bean Tostada$12.99
- 13. One Bean Tostada, One Cheese Enchilada & Rice$12.99
- 14. One Authentic Cheese Chile Relleno One Cheese Enchilada, Rice & Beans$12.99
- 15. Vegetarian Fajitas$12.99
A light combination of fresh zucchini, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Specialties of the House
- 25. Seafood Tacos$13.99
Three soft grilled corn tacos stuffed with shrimp and imitation crab. Served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- 26. Grilled Tilapia$13.99
Grilled tilapia fish served with Mexican rice, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
- 27. Taquitos Mexicanos$13.49
Four fried taquitos - two beef and two chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- 28. Quesadilla Supreme$11.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beef tips. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- 29. Enchiladas Supreme$13.99
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese, and one beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
- 30. Burrito California$13.99
One pork burrito with choice of chili Colorado or chile verde with cilantro and onions on the side. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
- 31. Taco Salad$13.49
A crispy, fried flour shell filled with beef or chicken and topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- 32. Nachos Supremos$13.49
Toasted corn tortilla chips covered with a blend of melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- 33. Chimichangas$13.99
Two chimichangas – one beef and one chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and beans.
- 34. Burrito Deluxe$13.99
Two burritos – one chicken and beans, and one beef and beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- 35. Carnitas$13.99
Fried pork tips served with rice, beans, guacamole salad tortillas and pico de gallo.
- 36. Ohio Special$13.99
One chile relleno with cheese, one chicken chimichanga, one chicken tamal and one chicken burrito.
- 37. El Paso Special$13.49
Two quesadillas - one chicken and one beef with cheese. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- 38. Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
One big, big flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
- 40. El Tapatio$13.99
Chicken breast grilled with Mexican sausage and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole salad and tortillas.
- 41. Quesadilla Fajitas$14.49
One quesadilla with steak and cheese inside. Served with beans and guacamole salad. Topped with cheese sauce, beans and rice.
Fajitas
- 43. Fajitas Texanas$19.49
Tender-sliced beef, chicken and shrimp stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- 44. Steak Or Chicken Fajitas$17.49
Tender-sliced beef or chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- 45. Steak & Chicken Fajitas$18.49
Tender-sliced beef and chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- 46. Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
Fresh shrimp served Mexican-style in a slightly mild sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- 47. Camarones A La Diabla$17.99
Shrimp with salsa diablo (hot sauce). Served with rice, french fries and guacamole.
Steak/Chicken
- 48. Steak A La Mexicana$15.99
Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- 49. Nachos Locos$14.99
Nacho chips with grilled steak, chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
- 50. Beef Steak Ranchero$15.99
Rib-eye steak cooked with hot sauce on top and grilled to order. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- 51. El Grande Burrito$13.99
A big burrito stuffed with rice, beans and your choice of steak or chicken with melted cheese on top. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- 52. Carne Asada$15.99
Tender grilled steak served with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- 53. Tacos De Carne Asada$14.99
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender grilled rib-eye steak. Served with beans and pico de gallo.
- 54. Tacos El Pastor$14.99
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with beef and cooked with “al pastor” sauce. Served with beans and pico de gallo.
- 55. Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- 57. Arroz Con Pollo$13.49
Bed of Mexican rice with grilled chicken on top covered with melted cheese.
- 58. Enchiladas Tapatias$13.49
Three chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- 59. Mole Poblano$13.49
Shredded chicken topped with mole sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and two flour tortillas.
- 60. Enchiladas Rancheras$13.49
Four chicken enchiladas enchiladas with mole sauce, cheese and onions on top.
- 61. Yolanda$14.99
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions and cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
- 62. Enchiladas Verde$13.49
Three chicken enchiladas served with rice and green sauce.
- 63. Grande Shrimp Chimichanga$14.99
One big fried chimichanga stuffed with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, all covered in a white cheese sauce. Served with beans and guacamole.
- 64. Banderas's Special$13.99
Roasted pork covered with colorado sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and flour tortillas.