Food Menu

Appetizers

Homemade Guacamole

$8.99

Cheese Dip

$7.99

Melted homemade cheese and chips

Queso Fundido Con Chorizo

$9.49

Melted homemade cheese with chorizo meat, and chips

Queso Fundido Con Arrachera

$9.99

Homemade cheese with steak skirt meat, and chips

Queso Fundido Con Camarones

$12.99

Homemade cheese with shrimp, and chips

Sopecitos

$7.49

Three small sopes (thick tortilla) with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream and queso fresco

Appetizer Tamales

$8.99

Two tamales. Your choice of Verde, rojos, or rajas. Topped with homemade cheese sauce

Huarachitos

$8.49

Three small huaraches (masa dough) with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream and queso fresco

Baja Avocado

$8.99

Halved avocado filled with shrimp, tomatoes, onions and cilantro

Salads

Fajita Salad

$13.49

Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, grilled bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese

Signature Dishes

El Alegre Parrillada

$45.00

Grilled steak, steak ribs, chicken, chorizo, tilapia, shrimp, cactus, chives, grilled jalapeño, cilantro, and potato slices. Served with side of rice, refried beans, and tortillas. Serves two

El Alegre Special

$18.99

Grilled arrachera meat, chorizo, jumbo shrimp, cactus, chives, grilled jalapeños, and potato slices. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

El Alegre Fajita

$18.99

Combination of steak, shrimp, chicken, and chorizo. Prepared with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas

El Alegre Enchiladas

$14.99

Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with grilled bell pepper, crab, onions, and shrimp. Covered with homemade tomato sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

El Alegre Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, cheese, grilled shrimp, grilled chicken, steak, melted cheese sauce inside and out, with pineapple and chorizo on top

El Alegre Taco

$5.50

Choice of meat, melted cheese, grilled onions, cilantro and avocado

Seafood

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.99

Shrimp marinated in lime juice with chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro. Topped with avocado and served with your choice of tostadas or saltine crackers

Coctel De Camarón

$16.99

Choice of cooked in water or marinated in lime juice shrimp, tossed in flavorful sauce with citrus juice, onion and cilantro. Topped with avocado. Served with saltine crackers

Grilled Seafood Parrillada

$50.00

Grilled tilapia, shrimp, scallops, cactus, chives, grilled jalapeño, cilantro, and potato slices. Served with side of rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Aguachile

$19.99

Shrimp and scallops in lime juice, cucumber and purple onion. Served with tostadas

Coctel Guaymas

$21.99

Combination of shrimp, scallops, and octopus. Tossed in flavorful sauce with citrus juice, onion and cilantro. Topped with avocado. Served with saltine crackers

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$17.99

Shrimp dish with butter, onion and garlic sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and choice of tortillas or tostadas

Seafood Molcajete

$25.99

Grilled scallops, tilapia, shrimp, cactus, chives, topped with slices of queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas

Camarones a La Diabla

$17.99

Chipotle spiced shrimp served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of tortillas or tostadas

Fish Alegre Taco

$5.50

Fish, cheese, grilled onions, cilantro and avocado

Shrimp Alegre Taco

$5.50

Shrimp, cheese, grilled onions, cilantro and avocado

Mexican Traditional

Chile Relleno Queso

$12.99

Roasted poblano peppers and cheese. Covered with egg batter, quickly fried then baked with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Chile Relleno Ground Beef

$13.49

Roasted poblano peppers and ground beef. Covered with egg batter, quickly fried then baked with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Chile Relleno Vegetarian

$12.99

Roasted poblano peppers and veggies. Covered with egg batter, quickly fried then baked with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Chile Relleno Seafood

$16.99

Roasted poblano peppers and seafood mix (scallops, shrimp, crab). Covered with egg batter, quickly fried then baked with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Pollo Con Mole

$13.99

Chicken breast covered with our homemade mole sauce (choice of sweat or mild mole). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Tilapia

$14.99

Tilapia, grilled onions and bell peppers. Melted cheese on top. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas

Carne Asada

$16.99

Grilled steak and cactus, onion and jalapeño pepper. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas

Milanesa Chicken

$13.99

Breaded chicken served with French fries, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas

Milanesa Steak

$15.99

Breaded steak served with French fries, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Albóndigas

$12.99

Homemade Mexican meat balls, covered with our chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chilaquiles Steak

$15.49

Fried tortillas bathed in green salsa, topped wit onions, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles Eggs

$13.49

Bistec a La Mexicana

$15.99

Grilled beef steak with homemade Mexican sauce (onion, tomato, green pepper, and cilantro). Served with tortillas, rice, and beans

Pollo Santa Fe

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, onions, bell peppers and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Chile en Nogada

$14.99

Roasted poblano pepper, filled with pear, apple, peach, plantains, nuts, and ground beef, topped with our homemade pecan sauce

Taquitos Ahogados

$13.99

There fried rolled tacos filled with chicken, green sauce, sour cream, queso fresco. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Flautas

$13.99

There fried rolled tacos filled with seasoned chicken covered with sour cream, queso fresco. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Molcajete

$21.99

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, cactus, chives, topped with slices of queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas

Parrillada Norteña

$40.00

Serves two. Grilled steak, steak ribs, chicken, grilled onions, chives, cactus, grilled jalapeño, cilantro. Served with side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Traditional Plates

Gorditas

$4.49

Homemade thick tortilla filled with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese

Sopes

$4.49

Homemade thick tortilla topped with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco

Huaraches

$11.99

Homemade large oval shape tortilla topped with refried beans, green sauce, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream

Huarache CDMX

$15.99

Homemade extra large oval shape tortilla, filled with refried beans. Choice of either green or red salsa, large steak and queso fresco

Tortas

$9.49

Mexican sandwich filled with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, avocado, jalapeños, pico de gallo, mayonnaise, and sour cream. Choice of jam, breaded chicken, and beef

Tostada

$3.99

Hard tortilla topped with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco

Tostada Ceviche

$5.99

Topped with avocado and mayonnaise

Tacos

$3.25

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro

Fish Tacos

$5.00

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$5.00

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Taco

$3.00

Comes with broccoli, zucchini, carrots, cauliflower, rice, beans, and cheese

Vegetarian Tostada

$3.99

Refried beans, vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini), sour cream, avocado, and queso fresco

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.99

Flower tortilla filled with vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini), rice, beans, and cheese

Vegetarian Sope

$3.99

Homemade thick tortilla topped with refried beans, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, sour cream, and queso fresco

Vegetarian Huarache

$11.49

Homemade large oval shape tortilla topped with refried beans, green sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream

Hibiscus Burrito

$10.99

Flower tortilla filled with hibiscus flower cooked in our tomato sauce, cooked onions, rice, beans, and cheese

Hibiscus Tostada

$3.99

Hard tortilla topped with refried beans, hibiscus flower cooked in our tomato sauce, cooked onions, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco

Vegetarian Fajita

$14.49

Sautéed onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrots. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream and tortillas

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$12.49

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrots. Covered with homemade green sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream

Enchiladas

Verdes Enchilada

$13.49

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, covered with homemade green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream

Mole Enchilada

$13.49

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, covered with homemade mole sauce (choice of sweet or mild mole), melted cheese and sour cream

A La Crema Enchilada

$13.49

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken. Covered with homemade mushroom/chipotle sauce, melted cheese and sour cream

Suizas Enchilada

$13.99

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with choice of meat, covered with homemade green sauce, cheese sauce, and melted cheese

Sonora Enchilada

$15.99

Three rolled flour tortillas filled with choice of meat. Covered with homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, American cheese, and sour cream

Side camarones

$3.75

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$13.99

A folded flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat

Quesadilla Fajita

$15.99

A folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, choice of meat, grilled peppers and grilled onions, cheese dip on top and chopped bell peppers on top

Texas Quesadilla

$17.99

Folded tortilla filled with cheese, steak, chicken, and shrimp

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Homemade Mole and Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Choice of sweet or mild mole

Nachos

Super Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese dip, fresh jalapeño peppers, and choice of meat

Vallarta Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with mozzarella cheese, shrimp, fresh jalapeño peppers, grilled onions, and cheese dip

El Alegre Nachos

$16.99

Tortilla chips topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, steak, pastor meat, shrimp, fresh jalapeño peppers, and cheese dip

Fajita Nachos

$13.49

Choose from grilled chicken or steak. Tortilla chips topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese dip

Burritos

Tradicional Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, refried beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Mexicano Burrito

$12.99

Same as traditional, topped with guacamole, cheese dip, and tomato sauce

Verde Burrito

$12.99

Same as traditional, topped with homemade green sauce

Mole Burrito

$12.99

Same as traditional, topped with homemade mole sauce. (Choice of sweet or mild mole)

Suizo Burrito

$13.49

Same as traditional, topped with cheese dip

Burrito Fajita

$13.99

Same as traditional, topped with cheese dip, grilled onions, and bell peppers

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$16.99

Steak Fajita

$17.99

Mix Chicken and Steak Fajita

$17.99

Texas Fajita

$18.99

Combination of chicken, steak and shrimp. Prepared with sautéed bell peppers, and onions

Arrachera Fajita

$21.99

Sautéed bell peppers and onions, served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Seafood Fajita

$21.99

Combination of tilapia, calamari and shrimp. Prepared with sautéed bell peppers, and onions

Shrimp Fajita

$19.99

Grilled shrimp prepared with grilled peppers, and onions

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$13.49

Fried tortilla filled with cheese, choice of meat, cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, purple onions, and guacamole. Served with a side of rice and beans

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.99

Tamales

Verde Tamales

$3.75

Green sauce with chicken

Rojos Tamales

$3.75

Red sauce with pork

Rajas Tamales

$3.75

Mix of jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, and cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Cheese or chicken. Served with rice

Kids Mini Torta

$5.99

Small Mexican sandwich filled with refried beans, choice of steak or chicken, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Kids Taco

$5.99

Chicken or steak. Served with rice

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with French fries

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Fish Tenders

$6.99

Served with French fries

Kids Apple Juice

$3.99

Kids Orange Juice

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

2% Milk

$2.25

Sides

Side Beans

$2.49

Side Guacamole

$2.49

Side Sour Cream

$1.49

Side Pico De Callo

$1.75

Side Tortillas

$1.75

Side Rice

$2.49

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Cheese Dip*

$2.49

Side Mole**

$1.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Fried Jalapeño Peppers

$1.99

Chile Toreados

Side Green Sauce

$1.49

Cheese shreded

$3.75

Limes

$2.50

Lettuce

$1.50

Fajita side

$6.75

Side camaron

$8.00

Pint red sauce

$7.49

Desserts

Homemade Flan

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Fried Plantains

$5.99

Dessert Tamal

$3.99

Homemade tamal filled with Nutella and Philadelphia cheese

Bar Menu

Margaritas

Alegre's Margarita

$9.99

12 oz. Don Julio silver, mixed with citronge orange liqueur, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice

12 Oz Flavored Margarita

$5.25

Rocks or blended (lime, strawberry, raspberry, mango)

16 Oz Flavored Margarita

$6.75

Rocks or blended (lime, strawberry, raspberry, mango)

24 Oz Flavored Margarita

$9.25

Rocks or blended (lime, strawberry, raspberry, mango)

Pitcher Flavored Margarita

$21.50

Rocks or blended (lime, strawberry, raspberry, mango)

Cervezarita

$10.99

24 oz. House margarita topped with a coronita

Coconut Margarita

$8.99

12 oz. Mi Campo reposado, mixed with coconut, fresh orange, and lime juice

Mango Bulldog

$14.99

24 oz. House margarita blended with fresh mango, cover with chamoy and topped with a coronita

Hibiscus Margarita

$8.99

12 oz. Mi Campo reposado, mixed with agave nectar, fresh lime juice, orange, and hibiscus juice

Cocktails

Paloma

$8.99

Mi Campo reposado, fresh grapefruit juice, lime, and grapefruit soda

Mojito

$8.99

Rum mixed with lime, mint, and soda

Cucumber Mojito

$9.99

Blended cucumbers and lime juice mixed with rum and soda

Cantarito

$8.99

Mi Campo reposado, mixed with fresh lime juice, orange, grapefruit, and grapefruit soda

Michelada

$8.99

Choice of beer with our own spicy mix

Blended Drinks

Daiquiri

$8.99

Piña Colada

$8.99

Miami Vice

$9.49

A mix of our piña colada with our daiquiri

Cerveza - Imports

Bohemia

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Corona Familiar

$4.00

32 oz

Sol

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Tecate Light

$4.00

Estrella Jalisco

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Dos Equis Lager

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Amber

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Bohemia*

$4.00

Cerveza - Domestic

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light Bud

$3.50

Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Cerveza - Local

Spotted Cow

$3.50

Tequila

Avión Silver

Avión Reposado

Avión Añejo

Exótico Silver

Exótico Reposado

Hornitos Plata

Hornitos Reposado

El Mayor Blanco

El Mayor Reposado

El Mayor Añejo

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado

100 Años Silver

100 Años Reposado

1800 Silver

1800 Reposado

Corralejo Reposado

Corazon Silver

Corazon Reposado

Corazon Añejo

Centenario Silver

Centenario Reposado

Centenario Añejo

Milagro Silver

Milagro Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Reposado

Patron Añejo

Casamigos Silver

Casamigos Reposado

Casamigos Añejo

Clase Azul Silver

Clase Azul Reposado

Milagro Reserve Silver

Milagro Reserve Reposado

Milagro Reserve Añejo

Clase Azul Añejo

Don Julio 1942

Don Julio Real

Don Julio 70

Roca Patrón Silver

Roca Patrón Reposado

Patron Gran Platinum

Patrón Estate Release

Roca Patrón Añejo

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Fresh Squished Orange Juice

$3.99

Horchata

$3.25

Fresh homemade rice milk

Jamaica

$3.25

Fresh homemade hibiscus water

Pepsi Products

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50