El Arriero Taqueria 2
Antojitos Mexicanos
Tortas
Sopas Y Caldos
Burritos
- El Arriero Burrito
Filled with rice, beans, choice of meat and queso sauce$13.99
- Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and beans topped with queso sauce. Served with rice$14.49
- El Corral Burrito
Slow cooked pulled pork and black beans. Topped with green tomatillo salsa and queso sauce. Served with rice and salad$14.49
- El Alazan Burrito
Grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, queso sauce and chipotle sauce. Served with black beans and salad$14.49
Make Your Own Combo
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or steak, grilled onion, bell pepper, tomato and cheese. Served with rice$14.25
- Quesadillas with Cheese (2 Pieces)$8.49
- Quesadillas with Your Choice of Meat (2 Pieces)$9.99
- Quesabirrias
Beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese. Served with a side of consomme for dipping and rice$15.75
- Sincronizada
Choice of meat, avocado, onion and cheese. Served with rice and side jalapeño$13.75
- Gringa
Al pastor, grilled onion and cheese. Served with salad and pineapple$14.25
Especialidades
Mariscos
