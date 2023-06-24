El Asador
Food
Antojitos
Tacos
Meat,Cilantro,Onion
Platiilo De Tacos
3 Tacos w/ Rice and Beans
Gordita
Stuffed w/ Beans ,Pico De Gallo,Queso Fresco
Torta
W/ Lettuce ,Avocado,Mosserella,Onions,Tomatoe,Jalapenos ,Mayonaise , French Fries
Tostadas
Corn Tortilla W/ Beans Lettuce,Pico De Gallo,Queso Fresco.Avocado,Sour Cream
Platillos
Quesa Birria Tacos
Served W/ Rice & Beans
Taco Salad
W/Chicken or Steak, sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
Flautas
Corn fried taquitos filled w/chicken. Topped w/ letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco and guacome sauce.
Carne Asada
Grilled steak, grilled onions, chiles toreados.served w/rice,beans and tortillas.
Bistec a la Mexicana
Chopped steak in homemade Spicy sauce W/onios, tomatoes, and peppers. served w/rice, beans and tortillas
Pechuga Asada
Grilled Chicken breast and onions.Served w/rice, salad and tortillas.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito w/ beans, rice, cheese inside.Chicken or Beef, topped W/ cheese dip, tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream.
Carnitas
Chunks of pork W/ pico de gallo, onions and jalapeños.served w/rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajitas de Res
Served W/ Grilled bell peppers, onions and mozarella cheese. served w/rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajitas de Pollo
Served W/ Grilled bell peppers, onions and mozarella cheese. served w/rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajitas Mixtas
Served W/ Grilled bell peppers, onions and mozarella cheese. served w/rice, beans and tortillas.
Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla Chips smothered in salsa topped w/ sour cream and cheese, two eggs. served w/rice, beans and tortillas.
Enchiladas
Corn Taquito filled with cheese, topped with salsa. served w/rice and beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Chorizo pork, scrambled eggs.served with rice, beans and tortilla
Huevos con salchicha
Sausage, scrambled eggs.served with rice, beans and tortilla
Huevos con jamon
Ham, scrambled eggs.served with rice, beans and tortilla
Nachos
Burrito
Sides
Guacamole
W/onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Lemon juice. served with chips.
French Fries
Rice
Beans
5 Tortillas
Corn tortilla
Chiles Toreados
Fried Jalapeños
Salad
Lettuce and Pico de gallo
Aguacate
2 Eggs
Roasted Onios
Pico de Gallo
Onions, Tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice.
Cheese Dip
Sour Cream
Salsa 16oz
Green or Red.
Chips and Salsa
2 Enchiladas solas
Corn Taquito filled with cheese
Chilaquiles solos
Fried tortilla smothered in salsa.
Quesadilla sola
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and meat.
Shredded cheese
Antojitos Mexicanos
Mangonada
Mango frozen with chamoy and tajin.
Fresas con Crema
Fresh strawberries covered of a sweet cream and whipped cream on top.
Paleta de mangonada
Frozen fresh mango
Chicharron Preparado
Fried flour paste, covered with cobbage,pico de gallo,pickled pork skin, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream and hot sauce.
Elote preparado
Corn cob served with mayonnaise, queso fresco and tajin.
Esquite
Corn served with mayonnaise, queso fresco and tajin.
Frutas
Beverages
Aguas Frescas grande
Seasonal Fruit juice.
Aguas Frescas pequeña
Seasonal Fruit juice.
Licuado grande
Fresh Strawberry and banana blend.
Licuado pequeño
Fresh Strawberry and banana blend.
Milkshakes
Sweet beverages made by blend milk, ice cream and diferent flavors.