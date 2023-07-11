El Burrito Beltline 1971 E Beltline Ave NE
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Bean & Cheese Dip
Mozzarella Sticks & Fries
Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese
El Burrito Loco Trio
Yellow cheese quesadilla cut into 4 pieces, 1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, sour cream
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole Ground Beef - Shredded Cheese
Nachos Carbon
Tortilla chips, beans, steak, grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
Nachos Del Mar
Nachos smothered with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat and pico de gallo
Queso Charro
Grilled chorizo with queso sauce & tortillas
Shrimp Ceviche
Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo, lime juice, avocado slices, tostadas
Your Choice Nachos
Fajitas
Fajitas with Pina
Steak, chicken, chorizo, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions
Fajitas Del Mar
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, red bell pepper, green onions
Chipotle Fajitas
Steak, chicken, grilled onion, mushroom, pineapple, cooked in chipotle sauce & topped with shredded cheese
Traditional Style Fajitas
Cooked peppers, onion, tomaotes
Pina Loca
Served in a half oven roasted pineapple Grilled chicken, steak, pineapple chunks, jumbo shrimp, cheese sauce
Pina Carbon
Served in a half oven roasted pineapple. Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, grilled chicken, arrachera (skirt steak), chorizo, jumbo shrimp, cheese sauce
Alambre
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms cooked in red sauce and topped with shredded cheese
Fiesta Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sauteed onions, mushrooms
Burritos
Ranchero Burrito
Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, beans, covered with salsa verde & cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Your Choice Burrito
Rice & beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, covered with burrito sauce and cheese
Burrito Deluxe
One chicken & bean burrito, one ground beef and bean burrito. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream.
Hot & Spicy Burrito
Chicken, ground beef, beans, rice. Topped with spicy salsa, cheese, sour cream.
Burrito Norteno (Dry Burrito)
Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado slices, sour cream. (everything Inside)
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes, peppers & beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole on the side. Covered with burrito sauce and cheese sauce.
Mucho Grande Burrito
Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, burrito sauce, cheese
Pina Burrito
Steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, pineapple, grilled onion, topped with cheese sauce, side of lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Southwestern Burrito
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese (pre mixed, cannot remove items from inside). Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, covered in cheese sauce.
Burritos Roqueta
Two pork burritos, green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, side of rice
Burrito Loco
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with side of rice
Chicken
Pechuga Monterrey
Grilled chicken topped with green sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Pollo Chipotle
Chicken and onions marinated with chipotle sauce. Served with rice & beans
Pollo Supremo
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, creamy white sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Pollo Guanajuato
Chicken breast, shrimp, sauteed onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.
Pollo Toluca
Chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese, sided with rice and beans
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken strips served over rice and topped with cheese sauce.
Pollo Borracho
Grilled chicken marinated with red wine. Served with rice, cooked mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, avocados.
Pechuga Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast sided with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of tortillas
Tacos
Grilled Tacos Dinner
Three corn, hard shell, or flour tacos. All dinners are served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Create Your Own Tacos
3 Tacos de Camaron
3 corn or flour shrimp tacos with a choice of two toppings
Lengua Taco Dinner
3 corn or flour beef tongue tacos. Served with rice and beans, cilantro and onions
Arrachera Taco Dinner
3 corn or flour skirt steak tacos. Served with rice and beans, cilantro and onions
Shrimp Taco Dinner
3 corn or flour shrimp tacos. Served with rice/ lettuce/ avocado slices/onions/ tomatoes
Fish Taco Dinner
Three corn or flour tilapia tacos. Served with rice/ lettuce/ avocado slices/onions/ tomatoes
3 Tacos De Lengua
Three corn or flour beef tongue tacos, rice, beans, cilantro, and onions
3 Fish Tacos
Three corn or flour tilapia tacos. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatoes
3 Tacos De Arrachera
Three corn or flour skirt steak tacos, rice & beans, cilantro, onions
3 Tacos
3 Ground beef or Shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce and cheese
Create Your Own Combo
Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas
3 your choice enchiladas topped with red enchilada sauce and shredded cheese
Enchilada Supreme
5 Enchiladas (One cheese, two chicken, one beef, one beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream).
Enchilada Trio
One cheese, one chicken, one beans enchilada. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream. Choice or rice or beans
Enchilada Verdes
3 Chicken enchiladas. Topped with mild green sauce & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Locas
Three enchiladas, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole.
Enchilada Suizas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork and green sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Especialidades El Burrito Loco
Carnitas
Deep fried pork until tender. Rice, beans, pico de gallo
Tampiquena
Ribeye steak, one cheese enchilada, rice, charro beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced avocado
Chile Colorado
Chopped steak mixed with red salsa, rice, beans
Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese sauce
Lengua De Vaca
Sliced tongue meat, mild salsa, rice, beans
Mesa Mexicana
Slice of ribeye steak, nopales, queso fresco, rice, charro beans
Carne Sonora
Skirt steak (arrachera), charro beans, rice, nopales, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce
Cena Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast, slice of ribeye steak, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno toreado, rice & charro beans.
Jalisco
Shrimp, steak, chicken, onions, peppers, served on rice & covered with queso sauce
Seafood Molcajete
"Served in an authentic volcanic stone mocajete" Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, tilapia, peppers, onions, tomatoes, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Traditional Molcajete
"Served in an authentic volcanic stone Molcajete" Ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopales, queso fresco, bell pepper, onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
Ribeye steak, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, lime
Quesadilla
Fajitas Quesadilla
Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes & peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, covered with cheese sauce.
Quesadilla Rellena
Rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream.
Quesadilla Loca
Chicken, chorizo, sauteed onions, served with rice, guacamole, lettuce, tomato
Bravo Quesadilla
Grilled chicken chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
La Grande
Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Your Choice Quesadilla
Quesadilla with cheese and your choice of meat
Quesadilla Hawaiian
Grilled chicken, pineapple, mushroom, onion, sour cream, pico de gallo
Salads
Garden Salad
Grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, lettuce
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes
Texas Style Taco Salad
Your choice of meat cooked with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Beans on the bottom topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Trio Salad
Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, pepper, onions, lettuce
Seafood
Quesadilla Del Mar
Shrimp & cheese quesadilla, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, beans
Camaron Supremo
Grilled shrimp, onions & mushrooms topped with creamy white mushroom sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas
Camarones Al Ajillo
Grilled shrimp and sauteed onions with a touch of garlic. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas
Camarones Diabla
Shrimp & sauteed onions with spicy salsa. Served with rice, beans, tortillas
Coctel De Camarones
Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, homemade cocktail sauce.
Tilapia Delight
Tilapia, jumbo shrimp, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower. Served with rice, beans, tortillas.
Shrimp Chipotle
Grilled shrimp and onions marinated in creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas.
Grilled Shrimp
A mix of shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots & rice topped with cheese sauce.
Tilapia & Shrimp A La Diabla
Grilled tilapia, topped with shrimp & grilled onions, covered in spicy salsa, side of rice, lettuce, avocado, tomato
Shrimp Delight
Deep fried shrimp, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Filete De Pescado
Grilled tilapia, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions, tortillas
Traditional of Mexico
Huevos Mexicanos
Tomatoes/onions/jalapeños/cilantro. Sided with rice and beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
(Scrambled eggs) Chorizo, rice, beans, three tortillas
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacanole, tomatoes, sour cream
Acapulco
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice
Poblanos Rellenos
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese or ground beef and cheese
Chicken & Rice Soup
Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, lime
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, french fries
Southwestern Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas deep fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and topped with cheese sauce.
Traditional Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas deep fried filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes.
3 Flautas
3 Flautas, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and guacamole
3 Tamales
3 pork or chicken tamales
Xochimilco
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Huevos Rancheros
(over easy eggs) Three eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice, beans, three tortillas
Veggie Plates
Veggie Plates A-E
Mushroom Quesadilla
Mushroom quesadilla, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and mushrooms. Served over rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, three tortillas.
Burrito Golondrino
Large burrito with onion, mushroom, tomato, cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, covered with cheese sauce, side of lettuce and guacamole.
Kids Menu
A la Carta
1 Corn Dog
1 Tamal pork
1 Tamal chicken
1 Enchilada beef
1 Enchilada shredded chicken
1 Enchilada cheese
1 Tostada beef
1 Tostada chicken
1 Chalupa
1 Tostaguac
1 Chile relleno ground beef
1 Relleno cheese
1 Tortilla de Harina
1 Tortilla de Maiz
Extras
Paletas (Popsicles)
Elote (Mexican Style Corn)
Corn on the cob covered in lime, mayonnaise, cheese, and Tajín.
Lettuce
Cilantro
Limes
Sour Cream
Jalapenos
Avocado Slices
Queso Fresco
Chopped Tomatoes
Chopped Onions
Sauteed Mushrooms
French Fries
3 Corn Tortillas
3 Flour Totillas
Chiles Toreados
Rice
Refried Beans
Rice & Beans
Nopales (cactus)
Shredded Cheese
Pico De Gallo
Black Beans
Corn
Charro Beans
Order of Grilled Chicken
Order of Steak
Cebollitas y Chiles Toreados
Order of California Veg.
Fajita Salad
Crema Salad
Single Tortilla
Cebollitas
Molcajete Shredded Cheese
Cherries
grilled onions(plancha)
Grilled Bell pepper (plancha)
Order of 8 grilled shrimp
Sweet Stuff
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream that is quickly deep-fried, creating both a delicious warm and crisp outer layer and creamy cool surprise inside.
Sopapillas
Made from tortilla-like dough. The dough is fried until it is puffy and a small air pocket appears within the pastry
Xango
This deep-fried cheesecake consists of creamy sweet filling wrapped in a warm flour blanket and fried until crisp, then coated in a delicious sugar-cinnamon mixture.
Churros
These sweet pastries are called "Mexican Doughnuts"
Flan
Traditional Mexico City Style cream caramel, baked fresh daily.
Chips & Dips To-Go
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Margaritas
Jarritos
Horchata & Redbull
Lunch Menu
Dos Tacos Special
Two hard or soft tacos topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans.
#1 Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas served with rice and beans.
#2 burrito
One burrito served with rice and beans.
#3 Bean Burrito & Cheese Enchilada
A bean burrito and cheese enchilada served with rice.
#4 Chicken enchilada & Beef Taco
A Chicken Enchilada And a beef taco served with rice and beans.
#5 Burrito & Taco
A taco and burrito served with rice.
#6 Fajitas
Your choice fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meal also includes 3 tortillas.
#7 Enchilada special
A single enchilada served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
#8 Burrito Special
A burrito and taco served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
#9 Shrimp Delight
Breaded shrimp served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
#10 Chalupa, Burrito, & Taco
#11 Huevos Rancheros
Two over easy eggs topped with a red sauce and served with rice and beans. Meal includes 3 tortillas.
#12 Taco Salad
Taco salad includes meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
#13 Taquitos Mexicanos
Two chicken flautas topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
#14 Chimichangas
Two chimichangas topped with cheese dip and red sauce. Meal is also served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
#15 Deep Fried Chicken Burrito
Deep fried burrito covered in red sauce and cheese dip, served with rice and beans.
#16 Quesadilla
Quesadilla served with rice and beans.
#17 Burrito, Taco, & Echilada
#18 Hot & Spicy burrito
A beef and chicken burrito covered in spicy sauce and topped with sour cream.
#19 Huevos Mexicanos
Two scrambled eggs cooked with pico de gallo and served with rice and beans. Meal includes 3 tortillas.
#20 Huevos Con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo and served with rice and beans. Meal includes 3 tortillas.
#21 Southwestern Chimichangas
Two chimichangas filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, peppers, green onions, and Monterrey jack cheese. Chimichangas are served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
#22 Acapulco
Flour tortilla topped with meat, cooked onions, and cheese dip. Meal serves with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo. and sour cream.
#23 Xochimilco
A chicken burrito and chicken enchilada served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
#24 Taco & Chile Relleno
A beef hard taco and a beef stuffed pepper covered in red sauce. Meal served with your choice of beans or guacamole salad (Guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes).