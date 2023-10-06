El Camino Mexican Kitchen
DINNER
Starters
salsa macha, corn salad, crispy cabbage
chicken & cheese filled, lettuce, crema, cotija, salsa verde, salsa roja
chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro
made by hand daily
Valentina buffalo sauce, cilantro crema
salsa roja, cotila, shaved onion, clantro, jalapeno bread
corn, black beans, zucchini, squash, red peppers, house queso
house queso, seasoned beef, pico, pickled chilis, green onions, tortilla chips
buffalo style pulled chikcen, queso, blue cheese crema
chicken, corn, cheese, wrapped in bacon, spicy remoulade
jack cheese, guacamole, beans, pico, pickled chili, crema, radish, queso
Tacos
ground beef, guacamole, pico, lettuce, sour cream, queso
slow roasted pork, grilled pineapple, radish, avocado crema
cilantro-lime chicken, chorizo, cotija, cilantro crema, red chimichurri
crispy sea bass, cabbage slaw, pickled chilis, chipotle mayo
portobello, onion, jalapeno, crispy cabbage, salsa macha, salsa baja
guacamole, pico, cabbge slaw, cotija, chipotle mayo
slow rasted short rib, cheddar jack, green chili salsa, consome
choice of two
choice of three
Fajitas
carmaelized peppers & onions, charred tomatoes, cheddar jack, pico, sour cream, guacamole, warm tortillas, rice & beans
carmaelized peppers & onions, charred tomatoes, cheddar jack, pico, sour cream, guacamole, warm tortillas, rice & beans
carmaelized peppers & onions, charred tomatoes, cheddar jack, pico, sour cream, guacamole, warm tortillas, rice & beans
carmaelized peppers & onions, charred tomatoes, cheddar jack, pico, sour cream, guacamole, warm tortillas, rice & beans
Enchiladas
portobello, cheddar jack, oniions, jalapenos, tomato, salsa roja, crema, radish, rice & beans
slow roasted pork, cheddar jack, salsa verde, cabbage slaw, rice & beans
ground beef, salsa roja, house queso, pico, rice & beans
chicken, cheddar jack, salsa roja, cotija, radish, rice & beans
cheddar jack, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, cotija, rice & beans
Burritos
rolled with rice, black beans, guacamole, house queso, salsa roja, served with Camino fries
rolled with rice, black beans, guacamole, house queso, salsa roja, served with Camino fries
rolled with rice, black beans, guacamole, house queso, salsa roja, served with Camino fries
rolled with rice, black beans, guacamole, house queso, salsa roja, served with Camino fries
rolled with rice, black beans, guacamole, house queso, salsa roja, served with Camino fries
Grande Platos
poblano peppers stuffed with corn, black beans, tomato, zucchini, red peppers, squash, rice, jack cheese, salsa roja
marinated chicken, pickled chilis, salsa roja topped with house queso & pico served with rice & beans
16 spice chicken breast, cheddar jack, five pepper relish, Camino dirty rice, salsa roja
filet mignon, cheesy poblano rice, market veggies, salsa ranchera, cilantro
sauteed shrimp, chipotle mojo, zucchini, corn, cilantro, rice, chili oil