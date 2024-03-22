El Camino Taco Deli Eagan
Tacos
- Barbacoa Taco$4.00
Seasoned slow roasted shredded beef, chili salsa, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro
- Al Pastor Pork$4.00
Shredded achiote pork, fresh pineapple, onion, cilantro
- Chicken Tinga$4.00
Shredded chicken in chipotle tomato sauce, avocado salsa, cotija cheese
- Blackened Fish$4.00
Blackened fish, jicama, avocado salsa, chili salsa, cilantro
- Vegetarian Cumble (contains Gluten)$4.00
Seasoned plant based crumble, pico, lettuce, avocado
- Steak Fajita Taco$4.25
Carne asada, grilled bell peppers & onions, pico, lettuce, shredded jack cheese
- Carnitas$4.00
Made in house carnitas topped with onions and cilantro.
- Chicken Fajita$4.25
Grilled marinated chicken, grilled bell peppers & onions, pico, lettuce, shredded jack cheese
- Baja Taco Contains Gluten$4.00
Beer battered fish, jicama, avocado salsa, chili salsa, cilantro
- Rajas Taco$4.00
Cactus, bell peppers, onions, poblanos, black beans, pico, lettuce, avocado
- Premo Beef$4.00
Seasoned premium ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, and shredded jack cheese
- Chorizo and Potato$4.00
House-made chorizo mixed with potatoes, avocado salsa, cilantro, and tomatoes
- Crispy Chicken (contains gluten)$4.25
Fried chicken, queso, lettuce, tomatoes
- Grilled Shrimp$4.25
Grilled shrimp, jalapeno slaw, avocado salsa, roasted chili salsa, and cilantro
- The Bean Taco$2.95
Refried beans, jack cheese, and onion
- The Wet Taco$4.25
Tortilla dipped in morita beef broth, grilled with melted jack cheese, barbacoa, red onion, and cilantro
- Korean BBQ Pork Taco (contains gluten)$4.00
Korean spiced pork, Korean slaw, garlic chili crema, cilantro
- Shrimp and Bacon$4.25
Blackened shrimp and bacon, elote, avocado salsa, cilantro
- Egg Taco$4.00
Egg, Potato, Shredded Jack cheese, and choice of Bacon, Barbacoa, Chorizo, or Avocado
Taco Bowls
- Barbacoa Bowl$11.25
Seasoned slow roasted shredded beef, roasted chili salsa, cotija cheese, red onion, and cilantro
- Al Pastor Bowl$11.25
Shredded achiote pork, fresh pineapple, red onion, and cilantro
- Chicken Tinga Bowl$11.25
Shredded chicken in chipotle tomato sauce, avocado salsa, and cotija cheese
- Blackened Fish Bowl$11.25
Blackened cod, jicama, avocado salsa, roasted chili salsa, and cilantro
- Vegetarian Crumble Bowl$11.25
Seasoned plant based crumble, pico, lettuce and avocado
- Steak Fajita Bowl$11.50
Carne asada, bell peppers and onions, pico, lettuce, and jack cheese
- Carnitas Bowl$11.25
Made in house carnitas topped with onions and cilantro.
- Chicken Fajita Bowl$11.50
Grilled marinated chicken, bell peppers and onions, pico, lettuce, and jack cheese
- Baja Fish Bowl$11.25
Beer battered cod, jicama, avocado salsa, roasted chili salsa, and cilantro
- Rajas Bowl$11.25
Cactus, peppers, onions, poblano peppers and black beans, pico, lettuce and avocado
- Premo Beef Bowl$11.25
Seasoned premium ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, and shredded jack cheese
- Chorizo & Potato Bowl$11.25
House-made chorizo mixed with potatoes, avocado salsa, cilantro, and tomatoes
- Crispy Chicken Bowl$11.50
Fried chicken, queso, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Grilled Shrimp Bowl$11.50
Grilled or fried shrimp, jalapeno slaw, avocado salsa, roasted chili salsa, and cilantro
- Shrimp & Bacon Bowl$11.50
Blackened shrimp and bacon, elote, avocado salsa, and cilantro
- Korean BBQ Pork Bowl$11.25
Korean spiced pork and slaw, sesame seeds, garlic chili crema, and cilantro
- Egg Bowl$11.25
Egg, Potato, Shredded Jack cheese, and choice of Bacon, Barbacoa, Chorizo, or Avocado
- Limited Time Taco Bowl$11.50
Chipotle Glazed Cod- Grilled Cod with a Chipotle glaze, topped with a mango slaw, finished with cilantro. 8 spice levels above ketchup
El Camino Family Feast ( Choice of setup, 1 pound of meat, rice, beans, dozen Tortillas, and Chips and Salsa)
El Camino Feasts
- Barbacoa Feast$46.00
Slow roasted brisket in red chili sauce and Topped with roasted chili salsa.
- Al Pastor Feast$44.00
Achiote marinated pork (raised without antibiotics) served with fresh pineapple,
- Chicken Tinga Feast$45.00
Shredded antibiotic free chicken simmered in a smoky chipotle tomato sauce.
- Blackened Fish Feast$46.00
Blackened Cod
- Veggie Crumble Feast$45.00
Plant based crumble seasoned with El Camino Spices
- Steak Fajita Feast$46.00
Marinated and grilled flank steak served with bell peppers and onions.
- Carnitas Feast$44.00
Pork shoulder (raised without antibiotics) cooked in a green chili sauce.
- Chicken Fajita Feast$45.00
Marinated and grilled chicken served with bell peppers and onions
- Shrimp and Bacon Feast$46.00
Blackened shrimp with bacon
- Rajas Feast$45.00
Bell peppers, cactus, poblano peppers and black bean puree topped with crispy avocados.
- Premo Beef Feast$46.00
Seasoned premium ground beef
Chips and Dips
Chips and Queso
Chips and El Camino Queso
- El Camino Queso SM$9.25
Queso mixed in with guacamole and your choice of chorizo, barbacoa, or premo beef, Served with chips.
- El Camino Queso Med$13.85
Queso mixed in with guacamole and your choice of chorizo, barbacoa, or premo beef, Served with chips.
- El Camino Queso LG$18.45
Queso mixed in with guacamole and your choice of chorizo, barbacoa, or premo beef, Served with chips.
Chips and Guacamole
Chip and Salsa
Chips and Dips Trio
Sides
Pints
- Dads Rice Pint$8.00
Rice with cooked tomato and onion
- El Camino Rice Pint$8.00
Bell peppers, tomatoes, onion, cilantro and jalapenos
- Charros Beans Pint$8.00
Cowboy Beans- Pinto beans, Peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, jalapenos, and cilantro, in a broth
- Refried Beans Pint$8.00
- Black Beans Pint$8.00
- Elote Pint$8.00
Chips/ Tortillas
Queso, Guacamole, Salsa, Elote, Sour Cream
Mexican street corn
Soup
Soup & Salad
- Barbacoa Chili$6.95
Our signature Barbacoa, ground beef, a blend of peppers, herbs, and spices, slow cooked with fresh veggies, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro, and served with tortilla chips.
- Poblano Corn Chowder$6.95
Roasted corn, potatoes, poblano peppers, onions and bell peppers, in a homemade corn broth with a special blend of seasonings, serrano and guajillo chillis, with a little cream to bring it together. Topped with sour cream, pico and fresh cilantro.