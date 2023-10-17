Food

Soup & Salad

Roated Poblano Soup
$8.95

cream and pico

Shrimp Tortilla Soup
$9.25
Ensalada De La Casa
$8.95

homestaid dressing,spring mix, tortilla strips

Crab Avocado Salad
$23.77

el camino vinagrette, blue creab meat, red oinions

Tijuana Caesar
$7.99

romaine lettuce,house ceasar,homade croutons, anchovies

Plato Fuerte

Chile Relleno Short Rib
$23.75

poblano pepper, pickle onion, smoke and braise short rib, oaxaca cheese, rice, beans

Combination Plate No. 83
Red Fish Half Shell
$39.75

comes with chimichurri and tortillas

Seafood Enchiladas
$26.75

shrimp and crawfish, oaxaca cheese, guacamole, rice, beans, cream

Short Rib Enchiladas
$16.50

braised short rib, grits, pickle onions ,cream

Three Pepper Steak
Tinga Enchiladas
$16.75

chicken braise on chipotle, rice, beans, cream

Sizzlin' Plates

50/50
$33.75
El Camino Fajitas
$71.65

quail, st louis ribs, outside skirt, chicken fajita, rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, salsa, mexican butter and salsa

Outside Skirt Fajita
$32.75
Pollo Asado
$27.65
Water Street Fajita
$78.75

lobster, shrimp brochete, el camino oyters, outside skirt fajita, chicken fajita, rice, beans, guacamole, mexican butter, tortillas and salsa

Botanas

Chile Con Queso
Dynamite Sticks
$19.75

4 shrimp and crawfish falutas, oaxaca chese, house salsa, guacamole

Queso Flameado
Street Corn
$12.75

wood grill corn, cream, tajin, siracha aioli

Tex-Mex Chiptle BBQ Oysters
$26.75

6 wood grill osyter, house chipotle butter, cotija cheese

Bean and Cheese
Beef Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Shrimp
Beef Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadailla

Tacos

Short Rib Tacos
$21.75

poblano pepper, picke onions, smoke and braise short rib, oaxaca cheese, rice, beans

chicken fajita Tacos
$16.75

rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, cream

outside skirt fajita tacos
$23.75

rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, cream

Hace Frio

Campachana
$4.75
Cerviche
Oysters Lime Granita
Tuna Tostada

El Fin

Churros
Sopapillas
Tres Leche

Sides

Beans
Calabacita
Cheese Enchilada
Guacamole
$5.75
Rice
Street Corn

Bar

Liquor

Amaretto Di Saronno
$7.50
Aperol
$7.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$7.75
Blue curacoa
$4.50
Campari
$8.50
Chartreuse, Green
$8.50
Cointreau
$6.50
Drambuie
$6.50
Frangelico
$6.00
Godiva Chocolate
$7.00
Goldschlager
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
High Horse
$7.00
Jagermeister
$6.50
Kahlua
$7.00
Lemoncello
$8.50
Licor 43
$8.50
Melon Liquor
$4.50
Peach Liquor
$4.50
Razzmatazz
$4.50
Rum Chata
$6.50
Rumplemintz
$6.50
Solerno Blood Orange
$7.00
St. Germain
$10.00
Strawberry Liquor
$4.50
Tequila Rose
$7.00
Tuaca
$5.50
Watermelon Pucker
$4.50
Well Rum
$4.50
Bacardi
$6.00
Bacardi Limon
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Flor De Cana 7yr
$9.00
Kraken
$6.00
Malibu
$5.50
Meyers
$6.00
Sailor Jerry
$5.50
Vida Cana 2yr
$6.00
Vida Cana 8yr
$10.00
Vida Cana 9yr
$12.00
Vida Cana 18 yr
$19.00
Well Scotch
$4.50
Buchanan's
$9.50
Buchanan's Pineapple
$9.50
Chivas Regal
$9.00
Dewar's
$6.50
J & B
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$7.00
McAllen 12
$26.00
Well Tequila
$4.50
1800 Anejo
$9.00
1800 coconut
$7.00
1800 Repo
$8.00
1800 SIlver
$7.00
1824 Blanco
$6.50
21 seeds cucumber
$8.50
21 seeds Hibiscus
$8.50
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$9.25
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Casamigos Blanco
$10.00
Casamigos Repo
$14.00
Cazadores Anejo
$8.00
Cazadores Repo
$7.00
Cazadores SIlver
$6.50
Clas Azul
$40.00
Don Julio 1942
$50.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.75
Don Julio Blanco
$13.00
El Tesoro Anejo
$20.00
El Tesoro blanco
$13.00
El Tesoro Repo
$14.50
Espolon SIlver
$6.50
fortaleza anejo
$25.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$14.00
Fortaleza Repo
$17.00
Herradura Anejo
$15.00
Herradura repo
$10.00
Herradura Silver
$8.50
JOse curevo
$5.50
Lalo
$12.00
Mi jente Blanco
$11.00
Mi Jente Repo
$17.00
Olmeca Altos Anejo
$11.00
Olmeca Altos Repo
$8.50
Olmeca Altos Silver
$7.00
Patron Anejo
$15.75
Patron Gran Platinum
$50.00
Patron Reposado
$15.50
Patron Silver
$13.00
Toro De Lidia Anejo
$10.00
Toro De Lidia Blanco
$6.00
Toro De Lidia Repo
$8.00
Tres Generaciones Anejo
$15.00
Tres Generaciones Plata
$11.00
Tres Generaciones repo
$12.00
Well Vodka
Well Vodka
$4.50
3 olives
$6.00
Absolut
$6.00
Absolute Peppar
$6.00
Deep Eddy
$6.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$6.00
Deep eddy Lemon
$6.00
Deep Eddy LIme
$6.00
Deep eddy sweet tea
$6.00
dripping springs
$6.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Tito's
$9.00
Well Whiskey
$4.50
Basil Hayden's
$11.00
Bulleit Bourban
$7.50
Crown Apple
$7.00
Crown Peach
$7.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Jameson
$8.00
Jameson Orange
$8.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Rebecca Creek
$8.00
Seagram's 7
$6.00
Sothern Comfort
$6.00
Tx Bourban
$11.05
Tx Whiskey
$9.50
Weller
$6.00
Wild Turkey
$7.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00

Beer

Budlight Drft
Budlight Drft
$4.50
Corona Drft
Corona Drft
$5.50
Dos xx Drft
Dos xx Drft
$5.50
El Sapo Drft
$7.00
Estrella Drft
$5.00
Karbach Cervaza Drft
$6.50
Lazy Beach Bock Drft
$6.50
Local Buzz Drft
$7.00
Mich Ultra Drft
Mich Ultra Drft
$5.00
Miller light Drft
$4.50
Modelo Espescial Drft
$5.50
Negra Modelo Drft
$5.50
Nueces Supremo Drft
$6.50
Pacifico Drft
$5.50
Shiner Orale Drft
$6.00
Bud light
$4.50
Budweiser
$4.50
Coors Banquet
$4.50
Coors light
$4.50
Corona
$6.00
Corona premier
$5.50
Dos xx
$5.50
El Chingon
$5.75
Estrella
$5.00
Jarritos Seltzer
$5.50
Landshark
$5.00
Local Buzz
$5.75
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Miller Light
$4.50
Negra modelo
$5.50
Pacifico
$5.50
Shiner Bock
$5.50
Smirnoff Ice
$5.50
Topo Seltzer
$5.50
Ultra Gold
$5.00
White claw
$5.50
Yuengling
$5.50
Lonestar Can
$4.25
Lonestar Light Can
$4.25
Modelo Especial Can
$5.00
PBR Can
$4.25
Tecate Can
$4.50
Topo Chico Can
$5.00

Margaritas

House Marg
$7.00

Flights/Shots

Casa Migos Flight
$35.00
El Tesoro Flight
$40.00
Olmeca Altos Flight
$25.00
Patron Flight
$35.00
Toro De Lidia Flight
$20.00

Banquets

Food

2 Wood Grilled Oysters
$5.60
3 Raw Gulf Oysters
$3.75
Bacon Jalapeno Poppers
$1.75
Campachana
$4.75
Campachana Cups
$3.75
Ceviche Spoons
$2.75
Chips and Salsa
$1.50
Cocktail Shrimp
$3.50
Guacamole
$5.75
Mini Street Corn
$2.25
MIni street corn cups
$2.75
Quail knots
$2.00
Queso
$3.85
Flan
$5.00
Mex. Choc. Mouse Cups w/Churros
$3.50
Mexican Wedding Cookies (Polvorones)
$1.50
House Salad
$7.95
Tijuanna Wedge Caesar
$11.75

N/A Bev

Topo Chico Bqt
$3.00