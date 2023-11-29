El Campeon Pina Colada- Champ Tacos 5745 W 35th St
Afternoon Menu
- Tortas$9.00
- Burritos$9.50
- Orden de Quesabirrias$18.00
Order of 4 with consome
- Cosome Ind.$2.99
8oz consome
- Quesabirria Ind$4.00
single quesabirria
- Tacos$3.50
- Chicken Wings$9.00
7pc Chicken wings with fries
- Chicken Tenders$6.50
4pc Chicken tenders with fries
- Cheeseburger with fries$7.50
- Double Cheeseburger$9.00
- Hamburger with fries$7.00
- Double hamburger with fries$8.50
- Beyond CheeseBurger with fries$9.50
- Huaraches$8.99
Salsa roja o verde, cebolla, queso, crema
- Quesadillas$6.00
- Arepas$4.99
- Pambazos$9.00
- Tacos con tortillas echas a mano$5.50
- Torta Dinner$12.99
Torta with choice of filling. A side of rice and beans included
- Taco Dinner$13.99
- 3 Quesabirria Dinner- arroz y frijoles$20.00
3 Quesabirrias Side of Rice & Beans Consome
El Campeon Pina Colada- Champ Tacos Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 298-9588
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10AM