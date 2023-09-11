Mexican Flag

$6.99

* 1/3 ounce grenadine * 1/3 ounce white tequila * 1/3 ounce crème de menthe * You can light the top on fire and customer can sip it with a straw Gather the ingredients. Pour grenadine into a shot glass. Float tequila on top of grenadine. Float crème de menthe on top of tequila.