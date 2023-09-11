El Castillo Del Pollo 128-08 111th Ave
Main Menu
Chicken
Rotisserie Chicken
$10.00+
The lunch option includes 1/4 chicken with a side. The Order option includes 1/2 chicken with a side.
Stewed Chicken
$10.00+
Sautéed Chicken
$11.00+
Boneless Chicken Chunks
$11.00+
Chicken Chunks with Bone
$10.00+
Chicken Breast
$15.00
Style Choice: Grilled, Breaded, Garlic, Red or White Sauce
Pork
Steak
Seafood
Appetizers
Soups and Salads
Mofongos
Sandwiches
Combos
Side Orders
Juices
Batidas
Desserts
Flan
$4.00
Creamy Custard Dessert Topped With Caramel.
Tres Leches
$4.00
Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of milk with a vanilla whipped cream icing.
Strawberry Cheesecake
$4.00
Rich, vanilla flavored cheesecake finished off with a delightful strawberry topping.
Red Velvet Cake
$4.00
Moist Red Velvet Cake Layered Topped With A Smooth Vanilla Buttercream.
Solo Meats
Rotisserie Chicken
$12.00+
Stew Chicken
$9.00+
Chicken Chunks W. Bone
$6.00+
Boneless Chicken Chunks
$7.00+
Bacalao/Codfish
$12.00+
Oxtail
$15.00+
Pepper Steak
$12.00+
Pig Feet
$9.00+
Beef
$12.00+
Pepper Steak / Stew Beef
Stewed Goat
$14.00+
Stewed Pork
$12.00+
Grilled Chicken Breast
$10.00
Stewed Beef
$12.00+
Steak w/ Onions
$12.00
Chicharron
$3.00+
Pernil
$3.00+
Costillas
$3.00+
Drink Menu
Sodas
Homemade Juices
Snapple
Tropicana Juice
Energy Drinks
Ralph & Charles
Catering
Catering Menu
(S) Tray Rotisserie Chicken
$40.00
(M) Tray Rotisserie Chicken
$60.00
(L) Tray Rotisserie Chicken
$90.00
(S) Tray Sauteed Chicken Breast
$80.00
(M) Tray Sauteed Chicken Breast
$160.00
(L) Tray Sauteed Chicken Breast
$200.00
(S) Tray Stewed Chicken
$55.00
(M) Tray Stewed Chicken
$110.00
(L) Tray Stewed Chicken
$190.00
(S) Tray Fried Chicken Chunks
$40.00
(M) Tray Fried Chicken Chunks
$60.00
(L) Tray Fried Chicken Chunks
$90.00
(S) Tray Boneless Chicken Chunks
$50.00
(M) Tray Boneless Chicken Chunks
$70.00
(L) Tray Boneless Chicken Chunks
$110.00
Roast Pork
$12.00
Per lb
(S) Tray Fried Pork Chunks
$80.00
(M) Tray Fried Pork Chunks
$160.00
(L) Tray Fried Pork Chunks
$200.00
BBQ Ribs
$12.00
Per lb
(S) Tray Pepper Steak
$90.00
(M) Tray Pepper Steak
$215.00
(L) Tray Pepper Steak
$260.00
(S) Tray Stewed Beef
$90.00
(M) Tray Stewed Beef
$215.00
(L) Tray Stewed Beef
$260.00
(S) Tray Stewed Goat
$100.00
(M) Tray Stewed Goat
$180.00
(L) Tray Stewed Goat
$300.00
(S) Tray Oxtail
$200.00
(M) Tray Oxtail
$280.00
(L) Tray Oxtail
$390.00
(S) Tray Baked Ziti
$35.00
(M) Tray Baked Ziti
$50.00
(L) Tray Baked Ziti
$80.00
(S) Tray Lasagna
$60.00
(M) Tray Lasagna
$90.00
(L) Tray Lasagna
$160.00
(S) Tray Macaroni and Cheese
$35.00
(M) Tray Macaroni and Cheese
$50.00
(L) Tray Macaroni and Cheese
$80.00
(S) Tray French Fries
$25.00
(M) Tray French Fries
$50.00
(L) Tray French Fries
$70.00
(S) Tray Tostones
$25.00
(M) Tray Tostones
$50.00
(L) Tray Tostones
$70.00
(S) Tray Maduros
$25.00
(M) Tray Maduros
$50.00
(L) Tray Maduros
$70.00
(S) Tray Cassava
$25.00
(M) Tray Cassava
$50.00
(L) Tray Cassava
$70.00
(S) Tray Green Banana
$25.00
(M) Tray Green Banana
$50.00
(L) Tray Green Banana
$70.00
(S) Tray White Rice
$25.00
(M) Tray White Rice
$50.00
(L) Tray White Rice
$60.00
(S) Tray Yellow Rice
$25.00
(M) Tray Yellow Rice
$50.00
(L) Tray Yellow Rice
$60.00
(S) Tray Rice with Peas
$30.00
(M) Tray Rice with Peas
$55.00
(L) Tray Rice with Peas
$70.00
(S) Tray Rice with Red Beans
$30.00
(M) Tray Rice with Red Beans
$55.00
(L) Tray Rice with Red Beans
$70.00
(S) Tray Chofan
$45.00
(M) Tray Chofan
$70.00
(L) Tray Chofan
$140.00
(S) Tray Potato Salad
$30.00
(M) Tray Potato Salad
$50.00
(L) Tray Potato Salad
$65.00
(S) Tray Macaroni Salad
$30.00
(M) Tray Macaroni Salad
$50.00
(L) Tray Macaroni Salad
$65.00
(S) Tray Green Salad
$20.00
(M) Tray Green Salad
$40.00
(L) Tray Green Salad
$55.00
(S) Tray Mixed Vegetables
$30.00
(M) Tray Mixed Vegetables
$55.00
(L) Tray Mixed Vegetables
$70.00
Baked Ribs
Yuca
Pastelon
Moro
Garden Salad*
Avocado Salad
Macaroni & Tuna Salad
El Castillo Del Pollo Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 845-4071
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM