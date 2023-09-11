Main Menu

Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$10.00+

The lunch option includes 1/4 chicken with a side. The Order option includes 1/2 chicken with a side.

Stewed Chicken

$10.00+

Sautéed Chicken

$11.00+

Boneless Chicken Chunks

$11.00+

Chicken Chunks with Bone

$10.00+

Chicken Breast

$15.00

Style Choice: Grilled, Breaded, Garlic, Red or White Sauce

Pork

Stewed Pork/ Cerdo Guisado

$10.00+

Roasted Pork/Pernil

$10.00+

Pork Ribs/Costillas

$10.00+

Pig Feet Stew/Cocido de Paticas

$10.00+

Pork Chops/Chuleta

$10.00+

Fried Pork Skin/Chicharron

$11.00+

Fried Pork Chunks/Masita de Cerdo

$18.00+

Steak

Stewed Beef/Carne Guisada

$10.00+

Pepper Steak

$10.00+

Stewed Goat/Chivo Guisado

$12.00+

Oxtail Stew/Rabo

$13.00+

Steak with Onions/Bistec Encebollado

$17.00

Fried Beef Chunks/Carne de Res Frita

$18.00

Skirt Steak/Churrasco

$26.00

T-bone Steak

$28.00

Seafood

Whiting Fish

$11.00+

Fried Tilapia

$11.00+

Codfish/Bacalao Guisado

$11.00+

Salmon

$13.00+

Red Snapper

$20.00

Swai

$16.00

Shrimp/Camarones

$20.00

Appetizers

Trio De Empanadas

$8.00

Choice: chicken, beef, cheese, shrimp

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

Mofonguitos

$15.00

Chicken, beef, pork, chicken chunks, shrimp + $3

Picadera

$25.00+

Pork, beef, chicken, cheese, sausage, salami

Empanada

$2.00

Soups and Salads

Avocado Salad

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Shrimp Salad

$7.00+

Octopus Salad/Pulpo

$8.00+

Tuna & Macaroni Salad

$4.00+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Beef Soup

$6.00+

Cow Feet Soup/Cocido de Pata de Vaca

$6.00+

Sancocho

$7.00+

Mondongo Soup/Tripe

$6.00+

Garden Salad

$4.00+

Mofongos

Plain

$6.00

Fried Pork Mofongo/Chicharron

$10.00

Cheese Mofongo/Queso

$10.00

Roasted Pork Mofongo/Pernil

$10.00

Shrimp Mofongo/Camaron

$18.00

Skirt Steak Mofongo/Churrasco

$26.00

Chicken Mofongo/Pollo

$10.00

Combination Mofongo

$13.00

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Hamburger Deluxe

$10.00

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.00

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Cuban

$11.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$10.00

Steak

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Cutlet

$11.00

Fried Fish

$11.00

Roast Pork

$10.00

Combos

#1 Rotisserie Chicken

$30.00

Rotisserie or stewed chicken

#2 Fried Chicken Chunks

$33.00

Fried chicken with bones or boneless

#3 Fried Pork Chops (4pc)

$35.00

Fried pork chops

#4 Steak combos

$36.00

Steak with onions or sautéed

#5 Fish

$35.00

#6 Roast Pork

$33.00

#7 Grilled Chicken Breast

$35.00

Side Orders

Rice

$3.00+

Fried Yuca

$5.00

Boiled Yuca

$4.00+

Tostones

$5.00

Maduros

$3.00+

French Fries

$5.00+

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Beans

$2.00+

Guineitos

$5.00

Juices

Coconut Juice

$4.00+

Pineapple Juice

$4.00+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00+

Horchata Juice

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Tamarind Juice

$4.00+

Fruit Punch Juice

$4.00+

Morir Soñando

$5.00+

Batidas

Papaya/Mamey Smoothie

$5.00+

Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango Smoothie

$5.00+

Soursop/Guanabana Smoothie

$5.00+

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$4.00

Creamy Custard Dessert Topped With Caramel.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.00

Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of milk with a vanilla whipped cream icing.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.00

Rich, vanilla flavored cheesecake finished off with a delightful strawberry topping.

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$4.00

Moist Red Velvet Cake Layered Topped With A Smooth Vanilla Buttercream.

Solo Meats

Rotisserie Chicken

$12.00+

Stew Chicken

$9.00+

Chicken Chunks W. Bone

$6.00+

Boneless Chicken Chunks

$7.00+

Bacalao/Codfish

$12.00+

Oxtail

$15.00+

Pepper Steak

$12.00+

Pig Feet

$9.00+

Beef

$12.00+

Pepper Steak / Stew Beef

Stewed Goat

$14.00+

Stewed Pork

$12.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Stewed Beef

$12.00+

Steak w/ Onions

$12.00

Chicharron

$3.00+

Pernil

$3.00+

Costillas

$3.00+

Drink Menu

Sodas

Water Bottle

$1.50

Coke

$1.50+

Pepsi

$1.50+

Ginger Ale

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Seltzer Water

$1.50+

Sunkist

$1.50+

Welch's Grape

$1.50+

Country Club

$2.50

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50+

Jarritos

$2.50

Malta (7oz)

$1.50

Malta (12oz)

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Diet Pepsi

$1.50+

Homemade Juices

Fruit Punch

$4.00+

Tamarind

$4.00+

Passion Fruit

$4.00+

Coconut

$4.00+

Horchata

$4.00+

Pineapple

$4.00+

Pink Lemonade

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Snapple

Mango Madness

$2.50

16 oz

Lemon Tea

$2.50

Apple

$2.50

Grapeade

$2.50

Peach Tea

$2.50

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade

Orange

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Cool Blue

$2.50

Tropicana Juice

Orange

$2.50

Apple

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Ralph & Charles

Carrot Strawberry

$3.50

Tropical Carrot

$3.50

Kiwi Apple

$3.50

Carrot

$3.50

Mango

$3.50

Pineapple Carrot

$3.50

Shakes

Papaya

$5.00+

Morir Soñando

$5.00+

Banana

$5.00+

Mango

$5.00+

Soursop/Guanabana

$5.00+

Catering

Catering Menu

(S) Tray Rotisserie Chicken

$40.00

(M) Tray Rotisserie Chicken

$60.00

(L) Tray Rotisserie Chicken

$90.00

(S) Tray Sauteed Chicken Breast

$80.00

(M) Tray Sauteed Chicken Breast

$160.00

(L) Tray Sauteed Chicken Breast

$200.00

(S) Tray Stewed Chicken

$55.00

(M) Tray Stewed Chicken

$110.00

(L) Tray Stewed Chicken

$190.00

(S) Tray Fried Chicken Chunks

$40.00

(M) Tray Fried Chicken Chunks

$60.00

(L) Tray Fried Chicken Chunks

$90.00

(S) Tray Boneless Chicken Chunks

$50.00

(M) Tray Boneless Chicken Chunks

$70.00

(L) Tray Boneless Chicken Chunks

$110.00

Roast Pork

$12.00

Per lb

(S) Tray Fried Pork Chunks

$80.00

(M) Tray Fried Pork Chunks

$160.00

(L) Tray Fried Pork Chunks

$200.00

BBQ Ribs

$12.00

Per lb

(S) Tray Pepper Steak

$90.00

(M) Tray Pepper Steak

$215.00

(L) Tray Pepper Steak

$260.00

(S) Tray Stewed Beef

$90.00

(M) Tray Stewed Beef

$215.00

(L) Tray Stewed Beef

$260.00

(S) Tray Stewed Goat

$100.00

(M) Tray Stewed Goat

$180.00

(L) Tray Stewed Goat

$300.00

(S) Tray Oxtail

$200.00

(M) Tray Oxtail

$280.00

(L) Tray Oxtail

$390.00

(S) Tray Baked Ziti

$35.00

(M) Tray Baked Ziti

$50.00

(L) Tray Baked Ziti

$80.00

(S) Tray Lasagna

$60.00

(M) Tray Lasagna

$90.00

(L) Tray Lasagna

$160.00

(S) Tray Macaroni and Cheese

$35.00

(M) Tray Macaroni and Cheese

$50.00

(L) Tray Macaroni and Cheese

$80.00

(S) Tray French Fries

$25.00

(M) Tray French Fries

$50.00

(L) Tray French Fries

$70.00

(S) Tray Tostones

$25.00

(M) Tray Tostones

$50.00

(L) Tray Tostones

$70.00

(S) Tray Maduros

$25.00

(M) Tray Maduros

$50.00

(L) Tray Maduros

$70.00

(S) Tray Cassava

$25.00

(M) Tray Cassava

$50.00

(L) Tray Cassava

$70.00

(S) Tray Green Banana

$25.00

(M) Tray Green Banana

$50.00

(L) Tray Green Banana

$70.00

(S) Tray White Rice

$25.00

(M) Tray White Rice

$50.00

(L) Tray White Rice

$60.00

(S) Tray Yellow Rice

$25.00

(M) Tray Yellow Rice

$50.00

(L) Tray Yellow Rice

$60.00

(S) Tray Rice with Peas

$30.00

(M) Tray Rice with Peas

$55.00

(L) Tray Rice with Peas

$70.00

(S) Tray Rice with Red Beans

$30.00

(M) Tray Rice with Red Beans

$55.00

(L) Tray Rice with Red Beans

$70.00

(S) Tray Chofan

$45.00

(M) Tray Chofan

$70.00

(L) Tray Chofan

$140.00

(S) Tray Potato Salad

$30.00

(M) Tray Potato Salad

$50.00

(L) Tray Potato Salad

$65.00

(S) Tray Macaroni Salad

$30.00

(M) Tray Macaroni Salad

$50.00

(L) Tray Macaroni Salad

$65.00

(S) Tray Green Salad

$20.00

(M) Tray Green Salad

$40.00

(L) Tray Green Salad

$55.00

(S) Tray Mixed Vegetables

$30.00

(M) Tray Mixed Vegetables

$55.00

(L) Tray Mixed Vegetables

$70.00

Baked Ribs

Yuca

Pastelon

Moro

Garden Salad*

Avocado Salad

Macaroni & Tuna Salad