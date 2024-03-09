EL Cerro Tacos - Swansboro
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Elote Mexicano$4.00
- Fresh Guacamole$8.00
- Chicharrones$8.00
Fresh pork skins with a little drizzle of salsa and lime. Goes great with modelo!
- 8 Chicken Wings$10.00
- Bacon X-plosion Jalapeños$12.00
Deep fried fresh jalapeños wrapped in bacon filled with chorizo and cheese. Served with chori-queso dip
- Chori-queso$7.00
- bean dip$4.00
- 8oz cheese dip$8.00
- 16oz cheese dip$16.00
- 4oz cheese dip$4.00
- guaca dip$4.00
Soups-Caldos
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Grilled chicken soup with cheese, tortilla strips and topped with avocado
- Sopa De Mariscos$18.00
Worth the wait! Allow us 15 min to prepare this hearty seafood soup with shrimp, squid, mussels, octopus, cuttle fish and crab legs in a seafood-based broth
- Menudo$12.00
Traditional Mexican soup, made with beef stomach (tripe) in a red chili pepper base broth, lime, onions and oregano. Weekends only!
New Favorites!
- Cholo Burger$14.00
Double cheeseburger with grilled onions, jalapeños, cheese, egg over-easy, avocado, and chipotle salsa. Served with Jalisco street-style fries. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs
- El Cerro Tacos$15.00
Three flour-grilled shrimp quesatacos filled with grilled onions, tomato, and peppers. Served with guacamole salsa
- Brunch Mulitas$14.00
Two brunch mulitas made with cheese, bacon, chorizo, and eggs with house hot salsa. Served with a side of sautéed potatoes
- Chilaquiles Torta$16.00
Large sandwich made with diablo chilaquiles, eggs, steak, cheese, beans, and avocado. Served with sautéed potatoes. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo
- Birria Chilaquiles$15.00
Green chilaquiles are made with our delicious birria, 2 over-easy eggs, onions, cilantro, sour cream, sliced avocado, cheese, and red onions. Served with sautéed potatoes. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry,
- Burrito Loco$15.00
Large deep-fried burrito filled with chicken, chorizo, and fries. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, and chipotle salsa. Served with rice
- Baja Enchiladas$15.00
Three enchiladas filled with shrimp and topped with chipotle cheese sauce. Served with salad and white rice
- Birria Pizza$25.00
X-large-style quesabirria pizza with cilantro, onions, and cheese. Cut into 8 slices and served with consomé
- Quesadilla Campechana$14.00
Large quesadilla with carne asada, al pastor, grilled onions, sliced avocado, with chipotle and diablo salsa inside
- Burrito Norteño$15.00
Steak burrito filled with rice, beans, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with a side of sautéed potatoes
- El Chingon Alambre$16.00
Grilled steak, chicken, onion, tomato, and bell peppers topped with cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream salad, rice and beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp $6. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercoo
- 3 Amigos Salad$15.00
Signature mixed green salad with steak, shrimp, chicken, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, cheese and drizzled chipotle salsa
- Birria Chilaquiles Burrito$15.00
Large burrito made with green chilaquiles, birria, scrambled eggs, sour cream, avocado and fresh cheese
- El Santo Camarones$16.00
Grilled shrimp, cooked with spinach, broccoli, and zucchini. Topped with chipotle cheese sauce. Served with white rice and guacamole salad
Kids Menu
signature plates
- Flautas De Pollo$12.00
Four chicken flautas covered with cheese, salsa verde, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Served with rice and guaca salad
- A.C.P$12.00
Strips of grilled chicken on a bed of rice. Covered with cheese dip
- Milanesa De Pollo$13.50
Two breaded chicken breasts. Served with rice and guaca salad
- Chori-Pollo Quesadilla$13.00
Large quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo. Served with rice and sour cream salad
- Bistec Picado$14.00
Steak strips choice covered of red or green salsa. Served with rice and beans
- Bistec Relleno$18.00
Thin cut steak stuffed with mushrooms, cheese, grilled onions, diced chile peppers. Served with refried beans and guaca salad. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your
- O / Mulitas$10.00
Sandwich style tacos stuffed with your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Carne Asada$17.00
Tender thin cut steak. Served with grilled onions, guacamole salad, rice and beans. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if y
- Pollo Relleno$16.00
Two grilled chicken breasts stuffed with ham, mushrooms, spinach and cheese, covered with our signature crema sauce and served with rice, guacamole salad, sliced avocado and sour cream
- Molcajete$28.00
Traditional Mexican stone bowl loaded with thin cut steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, nopales, onions, jalapeños, pico de gallo, queso fresco and spicy salsa. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell
- Carne Y Camaron$19.00
Grilled skirt steak and shrimp covered in red spicy salsa. Served with rice, beans, avocado salad and pico de gallo
- Costillas en Salsa$16.00
Tender beef ribs simmered in your choice of red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico, and guac salad
- Molcajete De Mariscos$28.00
Grilled shrimp, scallops, tilapia fillets, grilled onions, nopales, chile toreado and drizzled with our signature cheese dip. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your
- Carnitas$13.50
Slow simmered tender pork. Served with guacamole salad, rice and beans
- gringa quesadilla$12.00
- fajita quesadilla$12.00
- torta mexicana$12.00
- torta cubana$15.00
- torta chingona$17.00
- choripollo$13.00
- fajita quesadilla texana$18.00
- fajita taco salad$15.00
- o/ mulitas birria$13.00
- arroz con carne$14.00
- taco salad$10.00
Burritos
- California Burrito$12.00
Stuffed with carne asada, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice and fries. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, es
- Carne Asada Burrito$12.00
Stuffed with carne asada, cilantro, onions, sour cream, shredded cheese, rice and beans. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially
- Chipotle Burrito$12.00
Stuffed with grilled chicken or carne asada, rice, avocado, lettuce, sour cream, signature chipotle sauce, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs ma
- Goku Burrito$14.00
Large burrito stuffed with steak, shrimp, French fries, guac, sour cream, shredded cheese and a kick of chipotle salsa. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk o
- Carnitas Burrito$11.50
Stuffed with slow cooked pork, rice, beans, avocado, shredded cheese and green sauce
- Burrito Mojado$15.00
Large burrito stuffed with carne asada, shrimp, grilled onions, French fries, topped with cheese dip, drizzle of chipotle sauce and served with rice
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.00
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Stuffed with cheese, eggs, beans, potato, bacon or chorizo. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical
- Burrito Diablo$12.00
Stuffed with carne asada, grilled onions, jalapeños and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip, diablo hot sauce, shredded cheese and served with rice. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eg
- Chimichanga grill$15.00
- Chimichanga dinner$12.00
- beef and cheese burrito$9.00
Fajitas
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
Three beef enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado, cilantro, onions and black beans
- Enchiladas Blancas$13.00
Four chicken enchiladas with chipotle sauce, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Enchiladas Supremas$13.00
Combination of four enchiladas with one cheese, one chicken, one ground beef and one bean. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Seafood
- Mojarra$15.00
A whole fried tilapia fish. Served with rice and avocado salad. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medi
- Back to Life Ceviches$25.00
2 octopus ceviche tostadas, 2 shrimp ceviche tostadas and 2 fish ceviche tostadas. Topped with avocado. Feeds 3 people
- Cevichile$15.00
Shrimp and octopus marinated and cooked in lime juice with habanero, avocado, pico de gallo and cucumber. Served with tostadas. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase you
- Ceviche De Camarón$13.50
Shrimp ceviche served cold with tostadas or chips. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Camarones El Cholo$17.00
Shrimp wrapped in bacon drizzled with signature cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne ill
- Arroz Con Camarones$15.00
Grilled shrimp with cheese dip. Served with guac salad, rice and beans. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have cert
- Coctel De Camarones$14.00
Shrimp with avocado, pico de gallo and our special coctel sauce. Served cold with crackers. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especia
- Coctel Mixto$17.00
Shrimp and octopus with avocado. Pico de gallo and our special coctel sauce. Served cold with crackers. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn
Tacos
- Carolina Diablo Taco$3.00
Carne asada, diced habanero, queso fresco and our signature hot sauce
- Shrimp Taco$3.50
- Fish Taco$3.50
- Taquiza Sampler$28.00
A variety of 12 tacos: asada, al pastor, chorizo, carnitas, lengua, buche, tripa, barbacoa, pollo, chicharrón, Carolina diablo taco, campechano taco
- 3 Tacos Dorados$6.00
Fried tacos stuffed with potato, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Taco Campechano$3.00
Mix of carne asada and chorizo
- 1 Valley Taco$3.50
Each. A fresh handmade corn tortilla with carne asada, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, avocado, and drizzled with our new guacamole salsa
- 1 Vampiro$3.00
Each. A fresh handmade corn tortilla until it is crispy and crunchy on the flat top cooked with carne asada, cheese, queso fresco, cilantro, onions and drizzled with our diablo sauce and guaca sauce
- O/Quesa-Tacos$12.00
Three corn quesadilla style tacos stuffed with your choice of meat with cilantro, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
- 1 Panzon Taco$3.75
Corn tortilla served with pork belly, onions marinated in vinegar, cilantro and drizzled with guacamole salsa
- Bean and Cheese Taco$1.25
Flour tortilla
- Taco Paisa$3.00
Shredded chicken taco with guac, sour cream and tomato (corn tortilla)
- O/Birria tacos$13.00
- Taco Parrilla$3.00
- 1 birria taco$3.00
- 1 quesa taco$3.00
Antojitos
- El Cerro Fries$12.00
Fries covered with your choice of carne asada or chorizo, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your ris
- Fajita Nachos$12.99
Your choice of steak, chicken or chorizo, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbo
- Birria Nachos$13.00
Nachos with beef birria topped with cheese, onions, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico. Drizzled with chipotle sauce
- El Chingon Sampler$25.00
2 mulitas, cerro fries, 2 vampiro tacos, and 3 street tacos. Your choice of meat
- Montecarlo Quesadilla$14.00
A crispy quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo and melted Mexican cheese blend. Side of pico de gallo and sour cream
- El Rancho Breakfast$17.00
Crispy fried tortilla chilaquiles topped with your choice of red or green salsa, 2 sunny side up eggs, skirt steak and a side of sautéed potatoes and refried beans
- 3 Tostadas De Frijol$7.00
Three bean tostadas with lettuce, queso fresco, avocado and sour cream
- 10 Taquitos Stack$14.00
Rolled taquitos filled with your choice of pulled beef or pulled chicken, topped with shredded cheese, queso fresco, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and spicy tomato red salsa
- 2 Gorditas$9.00
Fried masa stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, beans, cilantro, onions and sour cream
- 2 Sopes$9.00
- 1 Empanada$4.25
Fried masa pastry stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat
Side Orders
- rice$3.00
- refried beans$3.00
- rice and beans$3.25
- sour cream$1.50
- guacamole$4.00
- fresh guacamole$8.00
- chesee dip$4.00
- pico$3.00
- chipotle salsa$1.00
- lechuga$1.50
- chiles toreados$2.50
- french fries$2.50
- shredded cheese$1.00
- black beans$3.00
- 1/2 avocado$1.50
- chop onions$0.80
- dice tomato$0.80
- cilantro$0.80
- limes$0.80
- tortillas flour$1.25
- tortillas corn$1.50
- crunchy taco$2.99
- soft taco$3.25
- grilled onions$2.00
- queso fresco$1.99
- fresh jalapeno$1.25
- pickle jalapeno$1.00
- 1 egg$1.00
- small chips$1.50
- large chips$4.50
- 4oz tomato slasa$0.75
- 16oz tomato salsa$5.00
- 4oz spicy salsa$1.25
- 16oz spicy salsa$6.00
- 8oz cheese dip$8.00
- 16oz cheese dip$16.00
- grilled chicken$5.00
- grilled steak$6.00
- grilled shrimp$7.00
- 3 tostadas$1.50
- side chorizo$4.00
- pineaple$2.00
- Sour cream salad$2.99
- Guacamole salad$4.00
A La Carta
- 3 crunchy tacos$9.00
- 3 soft tacos$10.00
- 3 enchiladas$9.00
- 2 cheese quesadillas$9.00
- 2 chicken quesadillas$11.00
- 2 quesadillas azada$11.00
- 2 quesadillas grilled chicken$10.00
- 1 sope$3.75
- 1 gordita$4.00
- 1 enchilada$3.00
- tostada de frijol$2.50
- take out charge$0.85
- cheese quesadilla$3.50
- small quesadilla azada$5.00
- largr quesadilla azada$10.00
- large cheese quesadilla$7.00
- 1 mulita birria$4.00
Mercancía
Lunch
- 1/2 A.C.P$9.00
Chicken strips covered with cheese dip. Served with rice
- 1/2 Arroz Camarón$10.00
Rice and shrimp topped with cheese dip. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- 1/2 Fajita$10.00
Signature steak or chicken fajitas with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans and guacamole salad. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk
- 1/2 E Blancas$9.00
2 chicken enchiladas covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and sour cream salad
- 1/2 E Supreme$9.00
I chicken and 1 cheese enchilada. Served with rice and sour cream salad
- Quesadilla Deluxe$9.00
Chicken quesadilla served with rice and sour cream salad
- 1/2 Flautas De Pollo$9.00
2 chicken flautas covered with cheese dip, salsa verde and queso fresco. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- 1/2 Texas$12.00
- 1/2 arroz carne$10.00
- 1/2 chimichanga$9.00
- 1/2 mix fajita$10.00