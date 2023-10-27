El Ceviche Del Rey
2X1 BoGo
Appetizers/ Aperitivo
Wok- Stir Fried Rice/ Chaufas
Chinese - Peruvian style fried Rice No sauces included
Rotisserie
Wok-Peruvian Stir Fry/ Salteados
This traditional Peruvian dish is a delicious blend of Asian and Latin flavors. Your choice of protein are stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and French fries, creating a hearty and flavorful meal that is perfect for any occasion. *No sauces included
Chicken Sauteed (Salteado de Pollo)
$16.95
Chicken, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and soy sauce served with white rice and french fries.
Steak Sautéed / Lomo Salteado Peruano
$19.95
Beef with onion, tomatoes, cilantro and soy sauce served with white rice and French fries.
Seafood Sauteed (Salteado de Mariscos)
$22.50+
Seafood Platters/ Mariscos
Garlic Fish * with White Rice
$15.95
Garlic Fish with Shrimp AND Scallops * with White Rice
$21.95
Macho Fish (Pescado a lo Macho) * with White Rice
$21.95
Jalea Mixta with Fried Yuca (Fried Seafood with Yuca Frita)
$21.95
Arroz amarillo con Mariscos
$21.95
Peruvian style seafood rice cooked with creole sauce
Snapper with tostones & house salad
$32.25
Sopas / Soups 16 oz
Tallarines / Pasta
Mofongos
Kids Menu Size/ Menu Infantil under 11 yrs
Family Meals for 4
Special Family Meal
$47.95Out of stock
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken 1/2 Lb Grilled Steak 1/2 Lb Grilled Pork White rice, Beans and French Fries
Familiar Chaufa de Pollo Para 4 / Family Chicken Fried Rice for 4
$59.95
Familiar Chaufa de Carne para 4/ Steak Fried Rice for 4
$65.94
Familiar Chaufa de Mariscos para 4/ Seafood Fried Rice for 4
$83.94
Familiar Chaufa de Camarones para 4/ Shrimp Fried for 4
$83.94
Familiar Jalea Mixta para 4/ Mix Fried Seafood for 4
$87.54
Arroz Amarillo con Mariscos 4 personas/ Seafood Yellow Rice for 4
$83.95
Specialty Dishes
Side Orders/ Acompanantes 1 size
White Rice/ Arroz Blanco
$3.00
Black Beans/ Frijoles Negros
$3.00
House Salad/ Ensalada de la Casa
$5.00
French Fries/ Papas Fritas
$4.00
Fried Plantain/ Maduros - 5 piece
$5.00Out of stock
Tostones- 5 piece
$5.00
Fried Yuca/Yuca Frita- 5pieces
$3.00Out of stock
Garlic Potatoes/ Papas en Ajos
$5.00Out of stock
Cebolla Criolla 8oz
$5.50
Plain Chaufa
$6.00
Mofongo
$6.00
Beverages/ Bevidas
El Ceviche Del Rey Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 639-8882
Open now • Closes at 12AM