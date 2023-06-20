El Charro De Seguin LLC 213 S Guadalupe St
MENU
---------------------------
SOUPS
BKF TACOS
BKF PLATES
Huevos Rancheros PLATE
Two eggs your style topped with salsa ranchera, with your meat choice. Serve with rice and beans.
Porkchop Breakfast PLATE
One porkchop, two eggs, beans, potatoes and salsa ranchera
Migas PLATE
Tortilla chips mixed with egg, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños topped with cheese
Chilaquiles Con Pollo Asado
Verdes o rojos. Tortilla chips with red or green tomatillo sauce; topped with fresh onions, queso fresco, and sour cream
Breakfast Combination
Two pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of two slices of bacon or two sausage patties
Slim Combination
One pancake, one egg, and one slice of bacon or one sausage patty
Texas Breakfast
French toast, 2 eggs, and your choice of 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage patties
Charros Omelette PLATE
Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and BACON. Topped with salsa ranchera and Cheese.
Chorizo Con Huevo PLATE
Homemade chorizo scrambled with eggs, serve with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Country Saus Con Huevo PLATE
Sausage link scramble with eggs. Serve with beans, potatoes and totillas
Patty Saus Con Huevo PLATE
Two patties scramble with eggs. Serve with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Papas Con Huevo PLATE
Potatoes scrambled with eggs. Served with beans, 2 bacon, tortillas, or 1 toast.
Nopales Con Huevo PLATE
Cactus scrambled with eggs. Serve with potatoes, beans and totillas.
Huevo a La Mexicana PLATE
Scrambled eggs mixed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños serve with 2 bacon strips, potatoes, beans and tortillas.
Papas Rancheras PLATE
Potatoes sautéed with salsa ranchera. Served with beans, 2 bacon, tortillas or one toast
Chorizo Con Papas PLATE
Homemade chorizo scramble with potatoes. Served with beans, 2 bacon, tortillas, or toast
AM BURRITO
TACOS
LUNCH PLATES
# 1 Charro Plate
Lightly seasoned arrachera steak, topped with grilled cactus or salsa ranchera. Served with rice, charro beans, and tortillas
# 2 Carne Asada Plate
Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
# 3 Beef Fajita Plate
Beef fajita grilled with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, or jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
# 4 Fajitas Monterrey
Beef fajitas with grilled jalapeños, topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
#5 Tejano Plate
Two cheese enchiladas with a side of carne guisada or one crispy taco served with rice, beans, and tortillas
#7 Enchiladas Plate
Three enchiladas with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with gravy and Cheddar cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
#8 Green Enchiladas
Three enchiladas with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and green tomatillo spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
#9 Grilled Chicken OR Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, avocado, and cheese
# 10 Pechuga Fundida
Tender chicken breast topped with onions, grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
# 11 Cheese Quesadillas
Two quesadillas with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad, and avocado
# 12 Shredded Chicken Quesadillas
Two quesadillas stuffed with red shredded chicken and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad, and avocado
# 13 MEAT Quesadilla Plate
Two quesadillas with your choice of meat with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad, and avocado
# 14 Burrito Plate
Big flour tortilla stuffed with meat. Served with rice and beans
# 15 Carne Guisada Plate
Beef stew in brown gravy, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
# 16 Chicken Fajitas*
Chicken fajitas sautéed with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
#17 Grilled Chicken Breast
Delicious seasoned chicken breast topped with onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
# 18 Carnitas Plate
Delicious tender pulled pork, served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas. A la Mexicana with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño
# 19 Taco Salad
Large tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat
# 20 Barbacoa Plate
Slow cooked tender beef, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
# 21 Pastor Plate
Marinated pork, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
#24 Camarones a La Mexicana
Grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
# 26 Porkchop LUNCH Plate
Two pork chops topped with salsa ranchera, served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
#27 Mini Tacos Plate
5 mini tacos (choice of meat). Served with charro beans, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño
# 29 Gordita Plate
Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, and salad
#32 Crispy Taco Plate
Stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and salad
#32 Soft Taco Plate
Stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and salad
GORDITAS/BURRITOS
MINI TACOS (5)
SIDES
TORTILLAS
ORDEN-QUESO
PANCAKE
FRENCH Toast
Avocado Slices
Slices will be Depending On the Avocado sizes .
HUEVO
BACON
1 PORKCHOP
Sausage Patty
Country Sausage
ORDER
Orden Potatoes
CHARRO BEANS
Nopales
Chile Toreado
1 Sour Cream
Orden Limon (3)
Pico De Gallo
4 oz
Toast
Appetizers
A La Carta
KIDS PLATES
NACHOS
PARRILLADAS
# 1 Fajita Mix Parrillada
Beef and chicken fajitas grilled with fresh onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, charro beans, salad, and tortillas (2 flour or 3 corn)
# 2 Charros Parrillada
Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, charro beans, salad, and tortillas (2 flour or 3 corn)
# 3 Parrillada Seguin
Grilled beef, chicken, shrimp, and country sausage, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, charro beans, salad, and tortillas. (4 flour or 6 corn)
BURGERS
One Pound - To-Go Only
LB /Barbacoa
With cilantro, onions, and tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)
LB/ Carnitas Pastor
With cilantro, onions, and tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)
LB/ Carnitas Asada
With cilantro, onions, and tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)
LB/ Beef Fajitas
With grilled onions and bell peppers, comes with tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)
LB/ Chicken Fajitas
With grilled onions and bell peppers, comes with tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)
To-Go Only
Bag of Chips
Chips and Hot Sauce
Chips and Cheese Dip
8 oz cheese dip
(12) Flour Tortillas
(12) Corn Tortillas
8 Oz Charro Beans
16 Oz Charro Beans
8 Oz Rice
16 Oz Rice
32 Oz Rice
8 Oz Beans
16 Oz Beans
32 Oz Beans
8 Oz Hot Sauce
16 Oz Hot Sauce
32 Oz Hot Sauce
8 Oz Pico De Gallo
16 Oz Pico De Gallo
32 Oz Pico De Gallo
8oz Salsa Ranchera
