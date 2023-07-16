Popular Items

Guacamole

$19.00+

Quart of Margaritas (Serves 4)

$48.00

Chicken Chimichanga

$19.95


To-Go Margaritas

Individual Margarita

$14.25

Half Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 8)

$84.00

Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 16)

$156.00

Antojitos

Guacamole

$19.00+

Green Corn Tamale App

$5.25

Quesadilla

$14.25

Carmens Nachos

$7.95

Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer

$13.75

Chicken Taquitos

$10.75

Beef Taquitos

$10.75

Crab Taquitos

$10.75

Homemade Flour Tortilla

$2.25

Soups and Ensaladas

Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO

$8.95

Albondigas Soup Bowl TO GO

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$14.95+

Southwest Chicken Tostada

$18.95

Combinaciones

Green Corn Tamale Combo

$19.95

#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco

$19.25

#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno

$19.25

#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale

$19.25

#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas

$19.25

#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco

$19.25

#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale

$14.95

Enchiladas

Sonora Style Enchilada

$19.95

Enchilada Suiza

$20.95

Bluecorn Enchiladas

$22.75

Santa Barbara Enchiladas

$24.55

Crabmeat Enchilada

$23.45

Enchiladas Mariscos

$25.75

Annies Enchilada

$17.95

Comidas Especiales

Burrito Dorado

$20.75

Chicken Chimichanga

$19.95

Chili Con Carne

$22.95

Carne Asada

$25.95

All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.

Filet Mignon Tacos

$24.95

All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.

Fish Tacos

$22.75

Tacos Al Carbon

$21.95

Carnitas Tacos

$20.55

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$18.55

House Favorites

Fajitas

$20.95