Please Ensure you are Ordering Pickup from Correct Location - El Cholo Downtown LA - Near Staples Center
El Cholo Downtown - Near L.A. Live
To-Go Margaritas
Antojitos
Soups and Ensaladas
Combinaciones
Green Corn Tamale Combo
$19.95
#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco
$19.25
#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno
$19.25
#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale
$19.25
#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas
$19.25
#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco
$19.25
#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale
$14.95
Enchiladas
Comidas Especiales
Burrito Dorado
$20.75
Chicken Chimichanga
$19.95
Chili Con Carne
$22.95
Carne Asada
$25.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Filet Mignon Tacos
$24.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Fish Tacos
$22.75
Tacos Al Carbon
$21.95
Carnitas Tacos
$20.55
Grilled Chicken Tacos
$18.55
House Favorites
El Cholo Downtown - Near L.A. Live Location and Ordering Hours
(213) 746-7750
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11:30AM